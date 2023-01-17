ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sally Field to be honored with SAG Life Achievement Award

By Annie Martin
Jan. 17 (UPI) -- Sally Field will be honored with the SAG Life Achievement Award in 2023.

Sally Field will be honored with SAG Life Achievement Award. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

SAG-AFTRA announced in a press release Tuesday that Field, 76, will receive the award at the Screen Actors Guild Awards in February.

The SAG Life Achievement Award is given to an actor who fosters the "finest ideals of the acting profession. The award recognizes their career achievement and humanitarian accomplishment.

Field is known for such films as Norma Rae , Forrest Gump , Places in the Heart and Lincoln , and the TV series Gidget , The Flying Nun , ER and Brothers & Sisters .

"Sally is an amazing actor with an enormous range and an uncanny ability to embody any character. I joyfully watched her early career when she portrayed Gidget and the Flying Nun and then, in ever more challenging roles, as Sybil and Norma Rae," SAG-AFTRA president Fran Drescher said.

Sally Field, a true Hollywood icon and trailblazer, will receive the 58th SAG Life Achievement Award, a well-deserved recognition of her exceptional talent and contributions to the world, at the 29th #sagawards . pic.twitter.com/DF62ovtGkY — SAG Awards® (@SAGawards) January 17, 2023

"She never stopped being extraordinary, including as recently as Winning Time in which she was simply sublime as Jessie Buss."

Dresher added: "She has an enduring career because she is authentic in her performance and always projects likability and humanity -- she just connects. That's part of why she has sustained her massive fandom and incredibly rich and layered career.

"Sally is a massive star with a working actor's ethos -- just keep doing the work, being as good as you can. Every stage of an actor's life brings different opportunities, and you just need to keep working. Sally does not stop and we hope she never does."

The SAG Awards will take place Feb. 26 at Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles and broadcast live on Netflix's YouTube channel.

