Top US general says Ukraine war has become an 'absolute catastrophe' for Russia, estimating it's suffered 'significantly well over' 100,000 casualties
"This is a very, very bloody war, and there's significant casualties on both sides," Milley said, while urging Putin to end the fighting.
A Ukrainian soldier died on the battlefield in Bakhmut. His death has sparked a fierce dispute between some American veterans and a volunteer trainer.
The accusations paint a messy picture of the role of US volunteers IN Ukraine caught in the fog of war.
CIA director briefed Zelensky on US expectations for Russia’s battlefield planning
CIA Director Bill Burns briefed Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Kyiv last week on the US’ expectations for Russia’s battlefield planning in the spring, according to a US official and two Ukrainian sources familiar with the meeting. The secret meeting comes as US officials are closely monitoring a...
New Zealand's new Prime Minister Chris Hipkins begins choosing cabinet
New Zealand's Labor Party caucus selected Chris Hipkins to succeed Jacinda Ardern as the country's next prime minister.
Defense chiefs fail to resolve dispute on tanks for Ukraine
RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, Germany (AP) — Ukraine will have to wait longer to find out if it will get advanced German-made battle tanks. A dispute over sending the tanks from Western allies to help Ukraine against Russia’s invasion played out both in public and private on Friday, as more than 50 defense leaders meeting in Germany failed to hammer out an agreement — stalled by Berlin’s hesitation.
Why are South Koreans losing faith in America’s nuclear umbrella?
They have them, so we need them. That is the fundamental argument for South Koreans who want their country to develop its own nuclear weapons. It’s about the need to protect themselves from an aggressive northern neighbor that is already a nuclear power in all but name and whose leader Kim Jong Un has vowed an “exponential increase” in his arsenal.
Google axes 12,000 jobs as layoffs spread across tech sector
LONDON — Google is laying off 12,000 workers, or about 6% of its workforce, becoming the latest tech company to trim staff as the economic boom that the industry rode during the COVID-19 pandemic ebbs. Google CEO Sundar Pichai, who also leads its parent company Alphabet, informed staff Friday...
WATCH: What does the US hitting the debt ceiling mean for you?
Moses Altsech from the UW School of Business joins Live at Four to break down what the U.S. hitting the debt ceiling means for consumers. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
Aukus won’t undermine Australia’s stance against nuclear weapons
Monday marks 50 years since Australia ratified the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT). The NPT’s success in stopping the spread of nuclear weapons has been fundamental to global security over the last five decades. Over 180 countries, including Australia, have committed not to seek, and to...
Here’s what will happen to the economy as the debt ceiling drama deepens
After the United States hit its debt ceiling on Thursday, the Treasury Department is now undertaking “extraordinary measures” to keep paying the government’s bills. A default could be catastrophic, causing “irreparable harm to the US economy, the livelihoods of all Americans and global financial stability,” Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has warned.
