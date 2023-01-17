Read full article on original website
duboiscountyfreepress.com
John W. Gentry, 98, Huntingburg
John W. Gentry, 98, of Huntingburg, passed away on Wednesday, January 18, 2023, at Saint Anthony Rehabilitation and Nursing Center in Lafayette, Indiana. John was born on June 9, 1924, in Warrick County, Indiana, to the late Charlie E. and Tessie C. (Thompson) Gentry. John served in the United States...
duboiscountyfreepress.com
Thomas L. “Dog” Riehle, 69, Huntingburg
Thomas L. “Dog” Riehle, 69, of Huntingburg, passed away on Thursday, January 19, 2023, at Memorial Hospital and Healthcare Center. He was born July 14, 1953 in Huntingburg to Adolph and Theresia (Denu) Riehle. Tom received a degree from Bailey Technical School in St. Louis then worked as...
duboiscountyfreepress.com
Duane McCune, 93, Cuzco
Duane McCune, 93, of Cuzco, passed away on January 19, 2023 at Good Samaritan Northwood Retirement. He was born in Cuzco on August 11, 1929, to Victor and Ada (Owen) McCune. Duane married Patricia Bledsoe on May 24, 1947, and she preceded him in death. He graduated in 1947 from...
wbiw.com
Bedford man files civil law suit against Bedford Police, the Mayor, and the City of Bedford
BEDFORD – A Bedford man filed a civil lawsuit against several Bedford Police officers and the City of Bedford after an incident on January 8, 2021. The lawsuit was filed in Lawrence County Circuit Court on January 6, 2023. The seventeen-page lawsuit was filed by Bloomington law firm Mallor...
Home renovations end with Evansville arrest
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — The Evansville Police Department says a business owner was arrested for fraud after allegedly leaving a home in complete disrepair. According to an affidavit, Terrance Hardiman of Hardiman Construction LLC was hired to do various work for a homeowner last year. The homeowner claims he paid Hardiman nearly $60,000 to work […]
duboiscountyfreepress.com
Cora Mae Beaty, 82, French Lick
Cora Mae Beaty, 82, of French Lick, passed away on January 18, 2023, at Springs Valley Meadows. She was born in Hendricks County, Ind., on May 30, 1940, to Alva Bennett and Grace (Haga) Stroud. Cora Mae married Marvin “Pee Wee” Beaty on August 26, 1955, and he preceded her...
witzamfm.com
US-231 Closed for Three Hours
Jasper/Huntingburg- The Dubois County Sheriff’s Office say US-231 was closed for nearly three hours Saturday morning. The section closed was from Phoenix Drive in Huntingburg to the State Road 162 bypass in Jasper. Why the section was closed has not been released by the Sheriff’s Office. At 6:25...
Huge Indiana Flea Market With 100’s of Booths Released 2023 Schedule
Flea Market lovers, bargain hunters, and deal seekers get totally excited. One of the biggest flea markets in Indiana released its 2023 schedule and we are totally pumped. The Collector's Carnival is known for its wide variety of merchandise. This flea market show has been in business for 26 years. Vendors have antiques, collectibles, furniture, retro, vintage, upcycled, repurposed, toys, tools, glassware, china, jewelry, advertising, crafts & home decor to the show. Don't worry if you get hungry they also have several different specialty food vendors right there on-site so you can shop, eat, and go back to shopping.
wbiw.com
Police Log: January 19, 2023
5:39 p.m. Elaine Johnson, 67, Fort Wayne, wanted on a warrant. 12:15 a.m. Alarm sounding in the 2000 block of John Williams Boulevard. 12:40 a.m. Report of a suspicious person in the 2000 block of Sanders Lane. 12:58 a.m. Alarm sounding at the Dollar General store on 16th Street. It...
wbiw.com
Obituary: Michael Souder
Michael Souder, 57, of Indianapolis, passed away on January 14, 2023, at 11:35 a.m. at his residence. He was born in Bedford on July 5, 1965, to Gayles D. Souder and Linda Clarine (Brown) Souder. Michael was a graduate of Mitchell High School Class of 1983, he was a meat cutter at Kroger’s Grocery Stores in Indianapolis for over 30 years, and he loved Harley Davidson motorcycles.
Jasper business considered one of America’s most responsible
JASPER, Ind. (WEHT) — A long-running Jasper business has been recognized for being one of America’s most responsible companies. The list, which was curated by Newsweek and Statista, places Kimball International 13th in Consumer Goods category and 83rd overall out of 500 companies that were featured. “For more than 70 years, Kimball International’s strong values […]
ISP find body in car down ravine in Gibson County
The Indiana State Police confirmed on Friday that a body was found in Gibson County near Red Dawn Armory.
salemleader.com
#mugshot Monday, January 16, 2023
The following arrests were made recently in Washington County by local law enforcement agencies. Those listed, in most cases, are just facing charges at this point and are to be considered innocent of those charges unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. Charges are often dropped or lessened.
wslmradio.com
Washington County Inmate Roster – 1-17-23
Operating a vehicle with a controlled substance in the person’s body. Possession of marijuana hash oil hashish or salvia. Possession of marijuana hash oil hashish or salvia.
Man wanted for molestation in Florida caught in Indiana
DAVIESS CO., Ind. (WEHT) — A man wanted out of Florida for “lewd and lascivious” molestation was taken into custody nearly 700 miles away in Daviess County, Indiana. The Washington Police Department says officers received a tip about the whereabouts of Travis Wayne Davis, a man facing charges in Bay County, Florida. The 42-year-old man […]
wamwamfm.com
DUI Accident Reported in Washington
A DUI accident occurred last night around 8:30 p.m. near E. Highland Ave. and SE 3rd St. A witness called, reporting that a vehicle wrecked into a fence, then advised that the people left in the wrecked vehicle and parked it on SE 3rd St. The driver’s mother called to report that her son had been in an accident and was being treated at the hospital. A request was made for CSI because of the blood in the vehicle. It was reported that the male subject suffered a severe head injury and would be treated by hospital staff. No more information was given on this incident.
Two vehicles stolen from Princeton dealership
PRINCETON, Ind. (WEHT) – An investigation is underway after police say two vehicles were stolen from Steve Faulkner Chevrolet in Princeton. The thefts occurred around 2:30am Thursday. “We confirm two vehicles were taken from the Faulkner’s lot,” explains Captain Bobby Wood with the Princeton Police Department. “We have recovered one of them. The other vehicle […]
wevv.com
Body found inside vehicle under bridge in Gibson County
There was a heavy police presence in Gibson County, Indiana on Friday after the discovery of a body, according to authorities. The Indiana State Police tells us they were just south of Princeton in the area of Old US 41 and County Road 200 S on Friday investigating the discovery of the body.
vincennespbs.org
Welfare check in Jasper leads to arrest
A Dubois County man who was said to have caused disturbances was jailed Tuesday. Jasper Police were called to a welfare check regarding a man slumped over a steering wheel of a parked truck on Cathy Lane. The man was 27-year-old Steven Lang from the town of Birdseye. Police say...
wevv.com
Evansville steak house and bar closed permanently
A steak house on the east side of Evansville is closing up shop. Officials with The Barrel House restaurant announced that the restaurant and bar was closed for good. According to the announcement, the restaurant building at 1700 Morgan Center Dr. has been sold, but the owners say they plan to keep their catering and food truck business going.
