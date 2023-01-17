ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Statesboro, GA

Grice Connect

Homebuilders Association installs new board and officers

At its January meeting, the Homebuilders Association of Statesboro installed its 2023 officers and board. “We’ve really got the BEST membership who want to make our association and community the best. Congrats to all of our new leadership.”. Homebuilders Association of Statesboro. Officers. President: Brian Kent, BAK Builders. Vice...
STATESBORO, GA
WSAV News 3

Widespread Pineland phone outage impacting calls in some Southeast Georgia counties

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Residents in some Southeast Georgia counties aren’t able to make calls for the second day in a row. Pineland Telephone is experiencing a widespread outage that is impacting several counties including Candler, Emanuel, and Evans. Residential phone lines, businesses law enforcement agencies, and local 911 services are among the impacted. Wi-Fi […]
GEORGIA STATE
wtoc.com

Family Promise opening day center up to everyone in need

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The City of Savannah, the Homeless Authority and a local non profit are teaming up to expand their reach to help homeless families in the community. There have been a lot of discussions inside of City Hall about helping our homeless neighbors. The City reached out to see if Family Promise would open up their day center to the community to provide even more options.
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Community helps Renegade Paws Rescue expand to new space

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – A local animal rescue has received the keys to a new $400,000 location thanks to support from the community. The old Animal Resort & Spa on Ogeechee Road is now the new home of Renegade Paws Rescue. “This got started about four months ago when we stumbled upon this deal that […]
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

COVID deaths on the rise in the Lowcountry

Savannah, Ga (WSAV) – According to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control, 68 people died from COVID-19 last week in South Carolina. Doctors we spoke with there and in Georgia expect those numbers to continue to rise.  “COVID is still causing deaths, or a major contributing factor to some people dying,” says […]
SAVANNAH, GA
southeastgeorgiatoday.com

January 26--Spaghetti Fundraiser in Lyons

January 26--His Works Ministry of New Beginning Church of God, 454 Northwest Broad Street in Lyons, needs you help for a Spaghetti Dinner Fundraiser, Thursday January 26th from 11:00 to 2:00. To reserve yours call 912-339-0303. Delivery available for 10 or more plates.
LYONS, GA
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

Lawsuit: Georgia school district lowered Black student's GPA after he reported racist Snapchats

LISTEN: A former student at South Effingham High School has joined a federal lawsuit against the Effingham County School District. GPB's Benjamin Payne reports. New allegations were added Tuesday to a federal lawsuit against the Effingham County School District in Southeast Georgia, alleging retaliation by the district against a Black student for reporting racist and threatening Snapchat messages sent by white students.
EFFINGHAM COUNTY, GA
thegeorgeanne.com

Price Comparisons of Statesboro’s Local Grocer’s

If you haven’t heard by now, you should know that Publix in Eagles Corner Shopping Center has been operating in business for about a month now. The excitement surrounding the store’s opening has been circling around Statesboro for almost 3 years. We used an average college student’s basic...
STATESBORO, GA
wtoc.com

SCCPSS employee arrested for child molestation

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah-Chatham County Public School System said a district employee will be reassigned after he was arrested on child molestation charges. Christopher O’Malley worked in the district’s School Nutrition Department. The district said O’Malley did not work directly with students and the alleged...
CHATHAM COUNTY, GA
wtoc.com

Faulty speed camera raises questions in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - This month marks the start of the first full semester the Savannah Police Department (SPD) will use speed cameras to enforce the speed limit across 10 school zones citywide. And, they said they plan to add more than a dozen new cameras soon, 16 in all.
SAVANNAH, GA
WJCL

Bryan County residents learns about South Korean culture

RICHMOND HILL, Ga. — The new Hyundai Electric Vehicle plant under construction in Bryan County has already brought its share of new residents from South Korea. But are the four counties, Bryan, Chatham, Effingham, and Bulloch that will benefit most from the plant’s construction ready to welcome their new neighbors?
BRYAN COUNTY, GA
Grice Connect

Parker’s demolished near Paulson to make room for new Parker’s Kitchen

Construction crews have demolished the Parker’s convenience store at the intersection of Chandler and Lanier Drive to make room for a new Parker’s Kitchen. This location was originally constructed as an independent convenience store and was later acquired by Parker’s. Parker’s also purchased a self carwash adjacent to the store. This site is located directly across from Paulson Stadium.
STATESBORO, GA
WSAV-TV

Sheriff's office presence in Portal

The Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to avoid Coleman Street in Portal. Officials said they’re responding to a situation involving a subject with a firearm in the area. Sheriff’s office presence in Portal. The Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to avoid...
BULLOCH COUNTY, GA
Grice Connect

Bulloch Sheriff advise Portal residents of active situation

UPDATED 2:17 PM – The Bulloch County Sheriff’s department has detained the subject without incident. It is safe to return to normal activities. UPDATED 1:25 PM – A little after 10:38 am on Wednesday, January 18, 2023 the Portal Police Department and Bulloch County Sheriff’s deputies responded to an incident on Coleman Street in Portal, Georgia.
PORTAL, GA

