Egg- ‘celente’ news might be on the way for Odessans
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The hot topic at the dinner table recently is the price of eggs. The average price for a carton of eggs at food stores around Midland and Odessa is 5 dollars and 31 cents. That’s almost 3 times the price for a carton of eggs compared...
NOLA man charged in death of Odessa driver arrested again
ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A New Orleans man charged in connection with the death of an Odessa driver was arrested earlier this week on a warrant after failing to show up in court for his December arraignment. Anthony Gallow, 37, was indicted last November and formally charged with Criminally Negligent Homicide, in the August 23, […]
San Angelo LIVE!
Horrific Crash Closes Popular Highway in the Oil Field
NEAR MIDKIFF, TX — When sources for fracking sand were discovered closer to the Permian drilling operations, San Angelo’s roadways were spared the frequent appearance of the semi sand trucks rushing from the sand pits east of Brady to far flung places like Pecos or Rankin or even Midkiff.
Woman found stalled on train tracks charged with DWI
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa woman was arrested earlier this week after officers said she was allegedly drunk behind the wheel in a vehicle that stalled on the train tracks. Brandy Zamorano, 34, has been charged with Driving While Intoxicated. According to an Odessa Police Department report, around 11:00 p.m. on January 16, officers found […]
Odessa man pleads guilty to two more robberies
ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man who was found guilty of robbery last year pleaded guilty January 11 to two more robberies from that same spree, a third robbery charge was dismissed. Fredrick Calicutt was then sentenced to two 12-year sentences that he will serve concurrently with a 15-year sentence he received late last […]
OPD trying to return stolen packages to rightful owners
ODESSA, Texas — The Odessa Police Department is trying to return several stolen packages to their rightful owners. According to OPD, on Friday, a suspect was arrested and admitted to stealing a large quantity of packages within the last year. While many of the items were returned to those...
Man accused of assaulting his girlfriend, her roommate
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man was arrested earlier this week after investigators said he allegedly assaulted his girlfriend and her disabled roommate amid a disturbance. Justin Smethers, 27, has been charged with Assault/Family Violence and Assault of a Disabled Person. According to an affidavit, on January 16, officers with the Odessa Police Department responded […]
OPD investigating pawn shop theft
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Odessa Police Department is asking for help from the community to identify a man accused of theft. According to OPD, on January 12, the man pictured below allegedly entered Cash America Pawn located at 1012 North Grant and stole a grey and gold colored Hewlett Packard laptop valued at $704 dollars. Anyone […]
Two arrested following narcotics investigation
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Two men were arrested last week after detectives conducting a narcotics investigation said they were allegedly caught with cocaine. Lindsay Hernandez Marrero, 39, and Hector Montano, 65, have been charged with Manufacture and Delivery of a Controlled Substance, a first-degree felony. According to an Odessa Police Department report, on January 11, narcotics […]
Two arrested on drug charges
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Two people were arrested earlier this month after investigators said they were allegedly caught with methamphetamines and marijuana. Alfred Knight, 36, has been charged with Delivery of Marijuana, Manufacture and Delivery of a Controlled Substance, and Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by a Felon. 26-year-old Marina Martinez has been charged with Delivery […]
New Latin Bistro brings unique flavors to West Texas
There’s a new place to eat in Odessa that’s bringing flavors from dozens of different countries. Antojitos Latin Bistro, located off of University and Andrews Highway, offers a little bit of everything. “Honestly this here is the most flavorful food I’ve had in Odessa,” says Andrew, who lives in Odessa. Antojitos has been open for […]
OPD searching for theft suspect
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Odessa Police Department is asking for help from the community to identify a woman accused of theft. According to a Facebook post, on December 19, the woman pictured below allegedly took about $420 worth of merchandise from the westside HEB and exited the store without paying. Anyone who recognizes this suspect is […]
Expired registration leads to drug bust, OPD says
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A passenger in a car that was pulled over earlier this week for an expired vehicle registration sticker was arrested after she was allegedly caught with several different drugs. Elissa Boley, 41, has been charged with three counts of felony drug possession as well as possession of marijuana. According to an Odessa […]
