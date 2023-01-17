ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Odessa Police Department is asking for help from the community to identify a woman accused of theft. According to a Facebook post, on December 19, the woman pictured below allegedly took about $420 worth of merchandise from the westside HEB and exited the store without paying. Anyone who recognizes this suspect is […]

ODESSA, TX ・ 11 DAYS AGO