FRESNO, Calif. ( ) – The person struck and killed by a car in southwest Fresno on Tuesday was identified on Friday by the Fresno County Coroner’s Office. The victim of the crash was named as 67-year-old Madison Allen Jr. of Fresno. According to police, at around 9:30 p.m. officers responded to a call from a woman who says she hit a pedestrian with her vehicle at Elm and California.

FRESNO, CA ・ 13 HOURS AGO