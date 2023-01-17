ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clovis, CA

yourcentralvalley.com

IDENTIFIED: 67-year-old killed after struck by car in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. ( ) – The person struck and killed by a car in southwest Fresno on Tuesday was identified on Friday by the Fresno County Coroner’s Office. The victim of the crash was named as 67-year-old Madison Allen Jr. of Fresno. According to police, at around 9:30 p.m. officers responded to a call from a woman who says she hit a pedestrian with her vehicle at Elm and California.
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Driver dies after high-speed crash on Hwy 168, CHP says

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The driver of a vehicle died early Thursday morning after CHP officers attempted a traffic stop on Highway 180, according to the California Highway Patrol. This happened around 2:00 a.m. CHP officers say they attempted to pull over a vehicle on Highway 180 near Blackstone Avenue that was going more than […]
FRESNO, CA
sierranewsonline.com

Traffic Alert: Road 426 And Black Road

OAKHURST–The California Highway Patrol is reporting a traffic collision that has occurred on Road 426 near Black Road. Injuries are unknown at this time; however, all of the occupants are out of the vehicle. There is a lane blockage being reported, so please avoid the area if possible. We...
OAKHURST, CA
KMPH.com

Interim fire chief announced for the Fresno Fire Department

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — The Fresno Fire Department will soon have an interim chief. Fresno City Manager, Georgeanne White, announced Deputy Chief Billy Alcorn will be taking over the position as Chief Kerri Donis is soon to retire. Alcorn began his career in 2004 with the Merced Fire Department...
FRESNO, CA
KMPH.com

Crew caught on camera breaking into meat business in Tulare

TULARE, Calif. — This crew must be vegetarian after breaking into a meat business and walking out empty-handed. Danny Mendes, the owner of Tulare Meat Locker and Sausage Co. says the three that were caught on camera breaking the front door left with nothing. His guess was they were...
TULARE, CA
KMPH.com

Next of kin needed for man found dead in Madera County

MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (FOX26) — The Madera County Sheriff’s Office is turning to the community for help Thursday following the death of Marcelino Hernandez, 53. According to deputies, Hernandez was originally from Mexico and moved to Madera County about 10 years ago. He was found dead at his...
MADERA COUNTY, CA
KMPH.com

Man sentenced for 2021 deadly shooting in Visalia

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. — A man was sentenced for a 2021 deadly shooting in Visalia on Thursday. According to the Tulare County DA’s Office, on July 28, 2021, a dispute broke out at the Bowlero Bowling Alley. They say, two 25-year-olds--Derick Patel and Eliazar Guerra accused a group...
VISALIA, CA
KMPH.com

Man dead after being hit by car in south Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — A man is dead after being hit by a car Tuesday night in south Fresno. The Fresno Police Department received a call around 9:30 p.m. from a woman that said she had just hit somebody with her car near California and Elm Avenues. When officers...
FRESNO, CA
KMPH.com

Stolen purse returned after FOX26 News airs story

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — A Fresno woman got her purse back after FOX26 News reported on the theft. The grandmother of two forgot her purse at a Fresno restaurant. Gloria Makaroff says she had left her brand new Dooney & Bourke purse behind in a booth at Flame It Burgers at Ashland and Chestnut in Fresno Monday afternoon.
FRESNO, CA
KMPH.com

Alexis breaks stuff at a mobile Rage Cage in downtown Fresno

The mobile Rage Cage is going to be at Tioga-Sequoia Beer Garden across from Chukchansi Park Friday from 5-10 pm. Reporter Alexis Govea spent the morning at Tioga-Sequoia to give us a preview. The Rage Cage is a place where you can break things, holler, swear, and release!. Follow Rage...
FRESNO, CA
KMPH.com

Police: Mom and baby unintended targets for possible gang-related shooting

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. — A mom and her 1-year-old baby escaped what could have been a deadly shooting in Huron. The Huron Police Department was called to the intersection of M and 9th Streets Thursday morning after shell casings were found next to a parked vehicle. Through the investigation,...
HURON, CA

