yourcentralvalley.com
IDENTIFIED: 67-year-old killed after struck by car in Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. ( ) – The person struck and killed by a car in southwest Fresno on Tuesday was identified on Friday by the Fresno County Coroner’s Office. The victim of the crash was named as 67-year-old Madison Allen Jr. of Fresno. According to police, at around 9:30 p.m. officers responded to a call from a woman who says she hit a pedestrian with her vehicle at Elm and California.
IDENTIFIED: Driver killed in high-speed crash in Fresno County
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The driver of a vehicle who died early Thursday morning following an attempted CHP traffic stop on Highway 180 has been identified, according to the Fresno County Coroner’s Office. Officials say 46-year-old Terry Bowlin Jr. was the person who was killed after CHP attempted to pull over a vehicle on Highway […]
IDENTIFIED: Pedestrian killed after being hit by a pickup truck in Kingsburg
KINGSBURG, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A pedestrian that was fatally hit by a pickup truck in has been identified by officials with the Kingsburg Police Department on Friday. Police say around 6:42 a.m. a collision involving a vehicle and a pedestrian on Draper Street at Frontage Road was reported. When police and fire officers arrived at […]
Woman arrested for suspected DUI crash in Fresno County, CHP says
The CHP says a woman in a Dodge minivan crossed over the median on the road and drove through a fence.
KMPH.com
New, clearer images released of suspects wanted for burning down strip mall
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Do you recognize these men?. The Fresno Fire Department has released new images of the suspects believed to of started a fire that destroyed a strip mall in the early morning hours of January 6 in the Sunnyside area of Fresno. The fire damaged or...
KMPH.com
Man accused of hitting, killing another man with vehicle while doing donuts
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — A man faces multiple charges after police say he hit and killed another man while doing donuts on the roadway Friday night. The Fresno Police and Fire Departments were called to the area of 6th Street and Ventura Ave. There, officials learned the driver and...
Woman hospitalized after being hit by car in Visalia, police say
Police say the vehicle was heading northbound on Jacob Street when it hit the woman in the roadway.
Driver dies after high-speed crash on Hwy 168, CHP says
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The driver of a vehicle died early Thursday morning after CHP officers attempted a traffic stop on Highway 180, according to the California Highway Patrol. This happened around 2:00 a.m. CHP officers say they attempted to pull over a vehicle on Highway 180 near Blackstone Avenue that was going more than […]
sierranewsonline.com
Traffic Alert: Road 426 And Black Road
OAKHURST–The California Highway Patrol is reporting a traffic collision that has occurred on Road 426 near Black Road. Injuries are unknown at this time; however, all of the occupants are out of the vehicle. There is a lane blockage being reported, so please avoid the area if possible. We...
Police searching for 2 in connection to AM/PM robbery in northwest Fresno
Police are looking for two men who robbed an AM/PM mini-mart in northwest Fresno.
Pedestrian hit and killed by car in southwest Fresno, police say
Police say a woman was driving a Nissan Altima northbound on Elm when she hit the man while he was crossing California Avenue.
KMPH.com
Interim fire chief announced for the Fresno Fire Department
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — The Fresno Fire Department will soon have an interim chief. Fresno City Manager, Georgeanne White, announced Deputy Chief Billy Alcorn will be taking over the position as Chief Kerri Donis is soon to retire. Alcorn began his career in 2004 with the Merced Fire Department...
KMPH.com
Crew caught on camera breaking into meat business in Tulare
TULARE, Calif. — This crew must be vegetarian after breaking into a meat business and walking out empty-handed. Danny Mendes, the owner of Tulare Meat Locker and Sausage Co. says the three that were caught on camera breaking the front door left with nothing. His guess was they were...
KMPH.com
Next of kin needed for man found dead in Madera County
MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (FOX26) — The Madera County Sheriff’s Office is turning to the community for help Thursday following the death of Marcelino Hernandez, 53. According to deputies, Hernandez was originally from Mexico and moved to Madera County about 10 years ago. He was found dead at his...
KMPH.com
Man sentenced for 2021 deadly shooting in Visalia
TULARE COUNTY, Calif. — A man was sentenced for a 2021 deadly shooting in Visalia on Thursday. According to the Tulare County DA’s Office, on July 28, 2021, a dispute broke out at the Bowlero Bowling Alley. They say, two 25-year-olds--Derick Patel and Eliazar Guerra accused a group...
IDENTIFIED: Suspect in Hanford street shooting, police say
HANFORD, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – An 18-year-old was arrested after Hanford police say he shot a 22-year-old on Jan. 13. Police say they were dispatched to the 200 Block of West Ivy Street for a report of a shooting. When officers arrived they found a man laying in the street with two gunshot wounds. The victim […]
KMPH.com
Man dead after being hit by car in south Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — A man is dead after being hit by a car Tuesday night in south Fresno. The Fresno Police Department received a call around 9:30 p.m. from a woman that said she had just hit somebody with her car near California and Elm Avenues. When officers...
KMPH.com
Stolen purse returned after FOX26 News airs story
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — A Fresno woman got her purse back after FOX26 News reported on the theft. The grandmother of two forgot her purse at a Fresno restaurant. Gloria Makaroff says she had left her brand new Dooney & Bourke purse behind in a booth at Flame It Burgers at Ashland and Chestnut in Fresno Monday afternoon.
KMPH.com
Alexis breaks stuff at a mobile Rage Cage in downtown Fresno
The mobile Rage Cage is going to be at Tioga-Sequoia Beer Garden across from Chukchansi Park Friday from 5-10 pm. Reporter Alexis Govea spent the morning at Tioga-Sequoia to give us a preview. The Rage Cage is a place where you can break things, holler, swear, and release!. Follow Rage...
KMPH.com
Police: Mom and baby unintended targets for possible gang-related shooting
FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. — A mom and her 1-year-old baby escaped what could have been a deadly shooting in Huron. The Huron Police Department was called to the intersection of M and 9th Streets Thursday morning after shell casings were found next to a parked vehicle. Through the investigation,...
