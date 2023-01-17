Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
brownwoodnews.com
Linda Faye Peacock
Linda Faye Peacock, age 75, of Santa Anna, Texas passed to the arms of Jesus on Wednesday, January 18, 2023 at 8:01 am at the Coleman Medical Center. Services will be Friday at 2:00 pm at Santa Anna Cemetery Pavilion with Rev. David McLean officiating under the direction and care of Henderson Funeral Home and Staff.
brownwoodnews.com
Janet Stewart
Janet (Millican) Stewart, 61, of Brownwood, Texas passed away on January 19,2023. Janet was born November 28,1960 to Willis and Henrietta (Higgins) Millican in Camden, Arkansas. She was married to Jimmy Stewart for over 30 years. Janet worked as a dietary worker. She was a hard worker that never passed up an opportunity to work. Janet loved to go fishing and lived life to the fullest. She will be truly missed by her family and friends.
brownwoodnews.com
Deanna Byer
Deanna Byer, age 84, of Brownwood passed away Thursday, January 19, 2023, at home surrounded by her loved ones. Funeral Services for Deanna will be held Thursday, January 26, 2023, at High Mesa Cowboy Church; burial with Military Honors will be held at 1:00 p.m. Friday, January 27, 2023, at Costal Bend State Veterans Cemetery in Corpus Christi. Visitation will be held Wednesday evening from 6 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home. Arrangements are under the direction of Blaylock Funeral Home of Brownwood.
brownwoodnews.com
WEEKLY SPORTS SCHEDULE – Jan. 23-29
Brownwood at Glen Rose, 5:45/7:15 p.m. Early at Brock, 6:15/7:45 p.m. Bangs at Miles, 6:30/8 p.m. Zephyr at Blanket, 6/7:30 p.m. Brookesmith at Cherokee, 6/7:30 p.m. May at Rising Star, 6:30/8 p.m. GIRLS SOCCER. Brownwood at Sweetwater, 5 p.m. BOYS SOCCER. Brownwood at Sweetwater, 7 p.m. ***. Wednesday, January 25.
brownwoodnews.com
Court Records 1/20/23
The following cases were filed in the Brown County Clerk’s office from January 13 through January 19:. Medcalf, Jessica Ray, Declaration of Nolle Prosequi, 2 counts. Huber, Zachary Cooper, Declaration of Nolle Prosequi. Kirbo, Demijon, Declaration of Nolle Prosequi. Knight, Rex David, Declaration of Nolle Prosequi. Ledesma-Patino, Abel, Declaration...
brownwoodnews.com
UT-Dallas prevents win streak for Yellow Jackets, 96-66
Howard Payne University’s Armonie Ramey led all scorers with 23 points in a 96-66 Yellow Jacket loss to the University of Texas at Dallas Thursday evening at the Brownwood Coliseum. HPU’s Armonie Ramey scored a season and game-high 23 points with three steals. He was 8 of 16 from...
brownwoodnews.com
Lady Jackets drop 60-44 decision to Ozarks
Brenna Welsh scored a season-high 15 points for Howard Payne University in a 60-44 Lady Jacket loss to the University of the Ozarks Thursday evening in conference play. HPU’s Brenna Welsh pulled down a season and team-high 10 rebounds to go along with her game-high 15 points. As a...
koxe.com
Rain Looks Likely Locally Tuesday, but Snow?
From KOXE Meteorologist Randy Turner – This coming Tuesday will likely be a cold, rainy and windy day in our part of Texas. But will it snow? Time will tell how this plays out but here is how it looks as of Saturday morning. What to Expect – A...
brownwoodnews.com
Lady Lions slip past Burnet in 2-1 road victory
BURNET – The Brownwood Lady Lions returned to the win column Friday night, chalking up a 2-1 road victory over the Burnet Lady Bulldogs Friday night. “Such a great team effort tonight,” said Lady Lions third-year head coach Alexis Mosqueda. “Going in with Burnet being 10-1-1 we knew they were going to be a tough team. The girls really stepped up into their role tonight and looked great on the field together. These are the kind of games that will give us confidence going into our tough district. Such an awesome overall performance by these ladies and I couldn’t be more proud of them.”
Winters police arrest Abilene man for Attempted Aggravated Kidnapping of child
WINTERS, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – On Sunday, January 16, 2023, Winters Police Department (WPD) took a report of an attempted Aggravated Kidnapping and Online Solicitation of a Minor. A 12-year-old minor “met” the suspect on social media, and they had been having frequent contact, on the social media account and text messages. The 12-year-old minor agreed […]
Man ejected, killed in Eastland County ATV crash
EASTLAND COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A man was ejected and killed in an ATV crash in Eastland County Saturday evening. Robert Martin, 55, of Rising Star, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash on County Road 376 outside of Cross Plains just before 7:00 p.m., according to a crash report from the Texas […]
brownwoodnews.com
This abandoned spot in Texas was home to the world's largest swimming pool
In the 1920s, the Williamson Dam was built in the small city of Cisco in Eastland County, located in North Texas. Thanks to the dam's construction, Lake Cisco was formed, and the world's largest concrete swimming pool was built at the base of the lake. The pool was several acres, and the deep end was fully lined in concrete.
brownwoodnews.com
High speed pursuit from Brownwood to near Bangs and back results in arrest of driver
A high speed pursuit that began in Brownwood, reached almost Bangs, then returned to toward Brownwood, ended with no injuries and the arrest of a female driver after all four tires on her vehicle were punctured by spikes placed in the roadway by law enforcement officers. The chase began after...
ktxs.com
Local man ejected, killed during rollover crash in Eastland
ABILENE, Texas — A Rising Star man was killed this past Saturday following a crash in Eastland just 5.3 miles northeast from Cross Plains. According to a press release, Robert Carmel Martin, 55, was driving a 2003 Honda east on County Road (CR) 376 when he lost control of the vehicle and it overturned.
brownwoodnews.com
Jason Cole promoted to head football coach at Bangs
Bangs ISD Superintendent Dr. Josh Martin on KOXE Friday morning introduced Jason Cole as the new head football coach and athletic director for the Bangs Dragons. Cole, who served as offensive coordinator on the Dragons’ 7-5 bi-district championship team this past fall, is replacing Kyle Maxfield, who left for Austin’s Brentwood Christian after five seasons in which he guided Bangs to a 25-22 overall record with three playoff trips and a bi-district title.
koxe.com
Five Receive Prison Sentences in District Court
According to District Attorney, Micheal Murray, felony cases were recently heard in Brown/Mills County District Court, Judge Mike Smith, presiding. Jose Jonathan Gonzalez pled guilty to the felony offense of Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child and was sentenced to Eighteen (18) years, Texas Department of Criminal Justice, Institutional Division.
brownwoodnews.com
Jackets halt 12-game skid with 118-115 triple OT home win over Ozarks
In just the eighth triple overtime game in American Southwest Conference men’s basketball history, the Howard Payne Yellow Jackets notched their first league victory of the 2022-23 campaign and snapped a 12-game losing streak with an 118-115 triumph over the Ozarks Eagles Thursday night at the Brownwood Coliseum. In...
brownwoodnews.com
More details emerge from Thursday’s high speed pursuit
The Brownwood Police Department issued the following press release Friday morning:. On Thursday, January 19, 2023, at approximately 1:20pm, officers with the Brownwood Police Department received a report of a reckless driver traveling westbound in the 300blk of W Commerce. The initial caller reported the vehicle traveling in the middle lane as well as across multiple lanes while being followed.
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant Serves some of the Best BBQ in all of Texas
The Lone Star State is filled with amazing restaurants but we always like to highlight the ones that are a little more hidden and unassuming. Underwood's Cafeteria is one of those places. While it may not look like much from the outside, we promise you're in for a real culinary treat once you step inside.
Comments / 0