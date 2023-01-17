BURNET – The Brownwood Lady Lions returned to the win column Friday night, chalking up a 2-1 road victory over the Burnet Lady Bulldogs Friday night. “Such a great team effort tonight,” said Lady Lions third-year head coach Alexis Mosqueda. “Going in with Burnet being 10-1-1 we knew they were going to be a tough team. The girls really stepped up into their role tonight and looked great on the field together. These are the kind of games that will give us confidence going into our tough district. Such an awesome overall performance by these ladies and I couldn’t be more proud of them.”

BROWNWOOD, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO