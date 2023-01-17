Inside Warner Bros. Discovery’s Secret Joint Bid With the European Broadcasting Union For Media Rights to the Olympics

Netflix executives like co-CEO Ted Sarandos have probably seen it by now. You kind of can’t miss it, as it’s standing directly across the street from the streaming giant’s corporate office in Los Angeles — a “Save Warrior Nun” billboard that fans of the show chipped in to buy, in response to Netflix unceremoniously canceling the show in recent weeks. It was a cancellation that came, by the way, despite the show enjoying (by one estimate) some of Netflix’s best audience scores in history.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 1 HOUR AGO