Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Famous restaurant chain unexpectedly closes multiple Michigan locationsKristen WaltersMichigan State
Husband who murdered his woman, arrested in Southgate while moving her corpse to Superior TownshipWestland DailySouthgate, MI
After Winning the Jackpot, a Black Lady Sued a Bank for Refusing to Accept a CheckCeebla CuudLivonia, MI
A Picture Captured an Inexplicable Light Beam on Anniversary of the Death of St. Joseph Shrine's PastorTracy StengelBrooklyn, MI
4 Amazing Pizza Places in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Related
5 great spots for Indian cuisine in Ann Arbor
ANN ARBOR, MI -- Spicy, salty, savory — Indian cuisine is the perfect comfort food. From garlicky naan to mouth-warming curries, Indian restaurants also abound in Ann Arbor. Check out these five great Indian restaurants in Ann Arbor. Cardamom Restaurant. Cardamom seeks to blend the familiar and unfamiliar with...
Should Ann Arbor redevelop its river corridor? Group sees promise in 5 oxbows
ANN ARBOR, MI — The Huron River in Ann Arbor is mostly known for its natural areas, parks and trails that wind along it, but what if there also were thousands of housing units in new developments with ground-floor retail spaces?. That’s an idea being pitched by the Equitable...
Popular Michigan restaurant chain opening another new location in the state
A popular Michigan-based restaurant chain is opening another new location in the state early next month. Read on to learn more. On Monday, February 6, 2023, the popular Michigan-based restaurant chain HopCat will be opening its newest Michigan location in Royal Oak to the public, according to local sources.
Whitmer, Gilchrist, Kildee celebrate GM’s $795 million Michigan investment
FLINT, MI — U.S. Rep. Dan Kildee takes an immense pride in his hometown. And Friday was another moment he won’t soon forget. Kildee, D-Flint Twp., stood witness as General Motors said it’s bringing V-8 engine manufacturing back to Flint, investing $579 million at Flint Engine Operations and another $216 million in its Bay City engine components plant.
After 5 break-ins and a fire, Ann Arbor restaurant considers closing
ANN ARBOR, MI -- A slew of break-ins has pushed a restaurant closer to shutting down its Ann Arbor location as it plans opening an Ypsilanti location. Earthen Jar confirmed earlier this week it will be opening an Ypsilanti location. But it’s unclear if the Indian restaurant will remain in Ann Arbor much longer.
Judge dismisses lawsuit against Michigan museum over van Gogh painting
DETROIT, MI -- A judge has dismissed a lawsuit surrounding a $5 million van Gogh painting on display at the Detroit Institute of Arts. The lawsuit, filed by a Brazilian art collector, claimed “The Novel Reader” painting was stolen and that the DIA should give it to him.
New system successfully controlling odor on once-stinky Ann Arbor street
ANN ARBOR, MI — Ann Arbor officials resolved three years ago to launch a $34,000 odor study to further investigate a stinky street. That was after several years of complaints from residents desperate for a solution to the lingering stench of sewage along Arborview Boulevard, particularly during warm months.
Fitness studio closes in Detroit, owner blames high rent
(CBS DETROIT) – A fitness studio that introduced hot yoga to those living in Detroit's West Village is closing its doors.Amina Daniels left New York City and returned to her hometown of Detroit to make it a healthier place."They needed a community where they can train, sweat, and restore," Daniels said. Winner of the Hatch grant, she had funds for her fitness studio, but initially, some weren't buying into her idea."I looked at 91 properties. So that is 91 'noes,'" Daniels saidEventually, she opened Live Cycle Delight in March 2017 on Agnes off Van Dyke.Business boomed so much that she opened...
From ‘happy living’ to ‘fence it or close it.’ The history of a prison camp near Chelsea
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI - A prison camp bearing traces of the New Deal-era origins of the largest state park in Michigan’s the Lower Peninsula will soon be reduced to an open field next to a lake. Demolition crews are currently chipping away at the facility at Cassidy Lake, roughly...
These were the most requested items at the Ann Arbor library in 2022
ANN ARBOR, MI -- The Ann Arbor District Library has compiled a list of the most popular items requested last year. Although the library system saw nearly 5 million checkouts across its five branches in 2022, some were more popular than others, according to library spokesperson Rich Retyi,. Here is...
Bed bugs are crawling all over Michigan: How to spot the stealthy blood-eaters
They almost never hide in plain sight and they sneak out while we’re sleeping to feast on our blood. Bed bugs are everywhere in Michigan, with four cities across the state ranking among the worst in the country on Orkin’s Bed Bugs Cities List for 2023. Detroit ranks...
Major supermarket chain opening new Michigan store next week
A major grocery store chain recently announced that they would be opening another new supermarket location in Michigan next week. Read on to learn more. On Thursday, January 26, 2023, the well-known supermarket chain Meijer will be opening its newest Michigan grocery store location in Lake Orion, according to the company's website.
Marshmallows with nails and hooks found in Michigan neighborhood
The marshmallows were found by pet owners on four occasions since last spring, police in Farmington Hills said.
Detroit museum ‘blameless’ in controversial van Gogh dispute, judge says
DETROIT (AP) — A judge heard arguments Thursday over control of a 1888 painting by Vincent van Gogh and said he hoped the dispute could be settled without entangling a Detroit museum. There was no immediate decision about the future of the painting, “The Novel Reader,” which is on...
Fire destroys building on Maynard Street in downtown Ann Arbor
ANN ARBOR, MI -- At least two businesses were impacted by a fire that broke out early Friday morning in the 300 block of Maynard Street in downtown Ann Arbor. “The building is a total loss,” said Ann Arbor fire Chief Mike Kennedy. Tony Zervogiannis, owner of Frank’s Restaurant...
Millions of dollars in purchases, contracts no longer go through Ann Arbor council
ANN ARBOR, MI — Ann Arbor city hall has now operated a full year with increased spending power granted to city staff, who no longer have to go to City Council for many purchases. With the blessing of city voters, council last January implemented a new policy giving the...
Hello, Ann Arbor: Woman found fatally shot; the realities of going off gas
We were busy with breaking news yesterday. Just as reporter Nathan Clark was out covering a story about a woman fatally shot just outside city limits, we heard there might be an active shooter situation at the downtown courthouse. Reporter Sam Dodge jumped into action and (thankfully) dispelled that initial...
Fire guts commercial building in downtown Ann Arbor, leads to demolition
ANN ARBOR, MI -- A commercial building housing two Ann Arbor businesses was demolished following a devastating Friday morning fire, officials said. At about 6:50 a.m. Jan. 20, crews from the Ann Arbor Fire Department were dispatched for a “smoke investigation” in the area of the Maynard Street parking structure in downtown Ann Arbor.
Famous restaurant chain unexpectedly closes multiple Michigan locations
A famous regional restaurant chain recently closed its Michigan locations without warning this week, leaving employees and patrons baffled. Read on to learn more. On Tuesday, January 17, 2023, the popular Pittsburgh-based restaurant chain Primanti Brothers closed both of its Michigan restaurant locations, according to local sources.
The Ann Arbor News
Ann Arbor, MI
25K+
Followers
33K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT
The Ann Arbor News is an online digital media company serving the people of Ann Arbor and the Washtenaw County region.https://www.mlive.com/ann-arbor/
Comments / 0