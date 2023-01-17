Read full article on original website
Related
healthcaredive.com
Cigna-owned Express Scripts taps new president
Previous title: Senior vice president of supply chain, Express Scripts and Accredo Pharmacy. Evernorth, the health services business arm of Cigna, announced the new appointment Wednesday. As president, Kautzner will bring experience in pharmacy benefit management, value-based pharmacy network contracting and pharma relations, Evernorth CEO and President Eric Palmer said in a statement.
healthcaredive.com
Cleveland Clinic expects $200M-plus operating loss in 2022
Cleveland Clinic is expecting a more than $200 million operating loss in 2022, president and CEO Tom Mihaljevic said Wednesday during the nonprofit system’s annual address to employees. Mihaljevic attributed the loss to industrywide headwinds, including workforce shortages, higher labor spending and inflated supply and drug costs, along with...
healthcaredive.com
Tenet shakes up leadership, operations team
Tenet Healthcare is replacing and promoting several members of its leadership and operations team, including its chief financial officer, the Dallas-based for-profit hospital operator said Thursday. Tenet announced that Daniel Cancelmi, who serves as executive vice president and CFO, will retire from his role at the end of the year....
healthcaredive.com
Healthcare worker pay satisfaction lowest across all industries, survey finds
Healthcare ranked last for employee satisfaction on pay across 27 industries, and only half of healthcare employees said they believe they are paid fairly, according to a survey from management firm Qualtrics. Compared to other industries, healthcare workers also had lower scores for employee experience and intent to stay in...
healthcaredive.com
After uptick last year, hospital M&A likely to continue to rise in 2023
There were more hospital and health system deals last year than in 2021, a record low year for M&A, according to consulting group Kaufman Hall’s annual analysis of healthcare M&A. Still, with 53 total transactions in 2022, M&A continued to trail deal volume prior to the pandemic, when 92...
healthcaredive.com
Nonprofit hospitals may evade noncompete ban enforcement, experts say
A large swath of the healthcare sector may be exempt from the federal government’s proposal to ban noncompete arrangements in employment contracts. Whether this will apply to nonprofit hospitals — which make up half of all the hospitals in the U.S. — isn’t clear, legal experts say.
healthcaredive.com
Women making up more of physician workforce
The physician workforce in the U.S. is slowly shifting as older doctors retire and younger doctors begin residencies to kickstart their careers. More women are entering the profession, and certain specialties have seen boosted interest in the past few years, according to new data from Association of American Medical Colleges.
healthcaredive.com
Problems with Philips’ recall put safety of home-use devices at top of danger list
The failure to quickly and clearly communicate information about recall notices to patients with home-use medical devices is the top health technology hazard of 2023, according to nonprofit safety body ECRI. Citing Philips’ recall of millions of respiratory devices as an example of the problem, ECRI said it takes months...
Comments / 0