koxe.com
Woman Arrested After High Speed Pursuit in Brown County
A high speed pursuit that began in Brownwood, reached almost Bangs, then returned to toward Brownwood, ended with no injuries and the arrest of a female driver after all four tires on her vehicle were punctured by spikes placed in the roadway by law enforcement officers. The chase began after...
koxe.com
Girl Scouts Selling Cookies on Saturdays in Brownwood
Girl Scouts Troop 5050 dropped by the KOXE studios Thursday morning to announce to start of annual Girl Scouts Cookie sales. Cookies will be available for purchase at $5 per box – $6 per box for gluten-free options – on Saturdays at Walmart, United Supermarket, Weakley-Watson Hardware and Petsense. Cookies may also be purchased from Girl Scouts.
koxe.com
14 Year Prison Sentence in District Court
According to District Attorney, Micheal Murray, a felony case was recently heard in Brown/Mills County District Court, Judge Sam Moss, presiding. Logan Hutson pled guilty to the felony offense of Online Solicitation of a Minor and was sentenced to Fourteen (14) years, Texas Department of Criminal Justice, Institutional Division .
koxe.com
Rain Looks Likely Locally Tuesday, but Snow?
From KOXE Meteorologist Randy Turner – This coming Tuesday will likely be a cold, rainy and windy day in our part of Texas. But will it snow? Time will tell how this plays out but here is how it looks as of Saturday morning. What to Expect – A...
ktxs.com
Local man ejected, killed during rollover crash in Eastland
ABILENE, Texas — A Rising Star man was killed this past Saturday following a crash in Eastland just 5.3 miles northeast from Cross Plains. According to a press release, Robert Carmel Martin, 55, was driving a 2003 Honda east on County Road (CR) 376 when he lost control of the vehicle and it overturned.
koxe.com
Deanna Byer, 84, of Brownwood
Deanna Byer, age 84, of Brownwood passed away Thursday, January 19, 2023, at home surrounded by her loved ones. Funeral Services for Deanna will be held Thursday, January 26, 2023, at High Mesa Cowboy Church; burial with Military Honors will be held at 1:00 p.m. Friday, January 27, 2023, at Coastal Bend State Veterans Cemetery in Corpus Christi.
2 men arrested in connection to Llano County murders of father, son
Kyler Allen, 19, and Jordan Ostrander, 19, were arrested early Monday and charged with capital murder.
Man ejected, killed in Eastland County ATV crash
EASTLAND COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A man was ejected and killed in an ATV crash in Eastland County Saturday evening. Robert Martin, 55, of Rising Star, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash on County Road 376 outside of Cross Plains just before 7:00 p.m., according to a crash report from the Texas […]
Authorities nab suspects in double homicide investigation
Authorities nab suspects in double homicide investigation Connie Swinney Associate Editor Tue, 01/17/2023 - 02:31 Image The Guadalupe County Sheriff's Office SWAT team coordinated the arrest of 19-year-old Kyler Nathaniel Allen and 19-year-old Jordan Eric Ostrander in the deaths of a father and son in Tow in Llano County. The suspects were located at a residence on Arrow Hill Road in Northern Guadalupe County, that agency reported....
koxe.com
Wayne Ogburn Dunlap
Wayne Ogburn Dunlap was born on the 31st day of October in the year of our Lord “1925” at home on the family ranch near Priddy, TX to Amos Ogburn Dunlap & Flora Mae Huggins Dunlap. Wayne became very interested in aviation at a very young age after...
This abandoned spot in Texas was home to the world's largest swimming pool
In the 1920s, the Williamson Dam was built in the small city of Cisco in Eastland County, located in North Texas. Thanks to the dam's construction, Lake Cisco was formed, and the world's largest concrete swimming pool was built at the base of the lake. The pool was several acres, and the deep end was fully lined in concrete.
koxe.com
Janet (Millican) Stewart, 61, of Brownwood
Janet (Millican) Stewart, 61, of Brownwood, Texas passed away on January 19,2023. Janet was born November 28,1960 to Willis and Henrietta (Higgins) Millican in Camden, Arkansas. She was married to Jimmy Stewart for over 30 years. Janet worked as a dietary worker. She was a hard worker that never passed up an opportunity to work. Janet loved to go fishing and lived life to the fullest. She will be truly missed by her family and friends.
koxe.com
Shelly Renee McLaughlin, 53, of Brownwood
Shelly Renee McLaughlin, 53, of Brownwood, Texas passed away Thursday, January 12, 2023. A Celebration of Life ceremony will be held in the Heartland Funeral Home Chapel, Saturday, January 28, 2023 at 2:00 PM. Shelly was born February 11, 1969 in Eastland, Texas to Connie McLaughlin. She attended Cisco Community...
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant Serves some of the Best BBQ in all of Texas
The Lone Star State is filled with amazing restaurants but we always like to highlight the ones that are a little more hidden and unassuming. Underwood's Cafeteria is one of those places. While it may not look like much from the outside, we promise you're in for a real culinary treat once you step inside.
koxe.com
Linda Faye Peacock, 75, of Santa Anna
Linda Faye Peacock, age 75 of Santa Anna, Texas passed to the arms of Jesus on Wednesday, January 18, 2023 at 8:01 am at the Coleman Medical Center. Services will be Friday, January 20, at 2:00 pm at Santa Anna Cemetery Pavilion with Rev. David McLean officiating under the direction and care of Henderson Funeral Home and staff.
koxe.com
Betty Sue Cupps, 71, of Santa Anna
Betty Cupps, age 71, of Santa Anna, died Saturday, January 14, 2023, at Brownwood Nursing and Rehabilitation. The family will host a time of visitation at 12:00 p.m. followed by a memorial service celebrating her life at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, January 28, 2023, at Stevens Funeral Home Chapel with Maureen Wilson officiating. Services are entrusted to Stevens Funeral Home, 400 W. Pecan Street, in Coleman.
koxe.com
Magnolia Faye Plumley of Brady
Magnolia Faye Plumley of Brady, Texas passed away January 16, 2023 in Brownwood. Funeral service will be Tuesday, January 24, at 11:00 am at Heritage Funeral Home in Brady. Interment will be at Talpa Cemetery in western Coleman County. Survivors:. Parents – Dawnya and David Plumley.
koxe.com
Early, Bangs, May Friday Night Basketball Results
The Early Longhorn and May Tiger boys basketball teams enjoyed victories on Friday night. Results below courtesy of Derrick Stuckly of Brownwoodnews.com. The Early Longhorns stretched their win streak to five games with a 68-59 home victory over Dublin in District 8-3A action Friday night. Tied at 15 after one...
