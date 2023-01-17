ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mills County, TX

koxe.com

Woman Arrested After High Speed Pursuit in Brown County

A high speed pursuit that began in Brownwood, reached almost Bangs, then returned to toward Brownwood, ended with no injuries and the arrest of a female driver after all four tires on her vehicle were punctured by spikes placed in the roadway by law enforcement officers. The chase began after...
BROWNWOOD, TX
koxe.com

Girl Scouts Selling Cookies on Saturdays in Brownwood

Girl Scouts Troop 5050 dropped by the KOXE studios Thursday morning to announce to start of annual Girl Scouts Cookie sales. Cookies will be available for purchase at $5 per box – $6 per box for gluten-free options – on Saturdays at Walmart, United Supermarket, Weakley-Watson Hardware and Petsense. Cookies may also be purchased from Girl Scouts.
BROWNWOOD, TX
koxe.com

14 Year Prison Sentence in District Court

According to District Attorney, Micheal Murray, a felony case was recently heard in Brown/Mills County District Court, Judge Sam Moss, presiding. Logan Hutson pled guilty to the felony offense of Online Solicitation of a Minor and was sentenced to Fourteen (14) years, Texas Department of Criminal Justice, Institutional Division .
koxe.com

Rain Looks Likely Locally Tuesday, but Snow?

From KOXE Meteorologist Randy Turner – This coming Tuesday will likely be a cold, rainy and windy day in our part of Texas. But will it snow? Time will tell how this plays out but here is how it looks as of Saturday morning. What to Expect – A...
BROWN COUNTY, TX
ktxs.com

Local man ejected, killed during rollover crash in Eastland

ABILENE, Texas — A Rising Star man was killed this past Saturday following a crash in Eastland just 5.3 miles northeast from Cross Plains. According to a press release, Robert Carmel Martin, 55, was driving a 2003 Honda east on County Road (CR) 376 when he lost control of the vehicle and it overturned.
EASTLAND, TX
koxe.com

Deanna Byer, 84, of Brownwood

Deanna Byer, age 84, of Brownwood passed away Thursday, January 19, 2023, at home surrounded by her loved ones. Funeral Services for Deanna will be held Thursday, January 26, 2023, at High Mesa Cowboy Church; burial with Military Honors will be held at 1:00 p.m. Friday, January 27, 2023, at Coastal Bend State Veterans Cemetery in Corpus Christi.
BROWNWOOD, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Man ejected, killed in Eastland County ATV crash

EASTLAND COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A man was ejected and killed in an ATV crash in Eastland County Saturday evening. Robert Martin, 55, of Rising Star, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash on County Road 376 outside of Cross Plains just before 7:00 p.m., according to a crash report from the Texas […]
EASTLAND COUNTY, TX
The Highlander

Authorities nab suspects in double homicide investigation

Authorities nab suspects in double homicide investigation Connie Swinney Associate Editor Tue, 01/17/2023 - 02:31 Image The Guadalupe County Sheriff's Office SWAT team coordinated the arrest of 19-year-old Kyler Nathaniel Allen and 19-year-old Jordan Eric Ostrander in the deaths of a father and son in Tow in Llano County. The suspects were located at a residence on Arrow Hill Road in Northern Guadalupe County, that agency reported....
LLANO COUNTY, TX
koxe.com

Wayne Ogburn Dunlap

Wayne Ogburn Dunlap was born on the 31st day of October in the year of our Lord “1925” at home on the family ranch near Priddy, TX to Amos Ogburn Dunlap & Flora Mae Huggins Dunlap. Wayne became very interested in aviation at a very young age after...
PRIDDY, TX
koxe.com

Janet (Millican) Stewart, 61, of Brownwood

Janet (Millican) Stewart, 61, of Brownwood, Texas passed away on January 19,2023. Janet was born November 28,1960 to Willis and Henrietta (Higgins) Millican in Camden, Arkansas. She was married to Jimmy Stewart for over 30 years. Janet worked as a dietary worker. She was a hard worker that never passed up an opportunity to work. Janet loved to go fishing and lived life to the fullest. She will be truly missed by her family and friends.
BROWNWOOD, TX
koxe.com

Shelly Renee McLaughlin, 53, of Brownwood

Shelly Renee McLaughlin, 53, of Brownwood, Texas passed away Thursday, January 12, 2023. A Celebration of Life ceremony will be held in the Heartland Funeral Home Chapel, Saturday, January 28, 2023 at 2:00 PM. Shelly was born February 11, 1969 in Eastland, Texas to Connie McLaughlin. She attended Cisco Community...
BROWNWOOD, TX
koxe.com

Linda Faye Peacock, 75, of Santa Anna

Linda Faye Peacock, age 75 of Santa Anna, Texas passed to the arms of Jesus on Wednesday, January 18, 2023 at 8:01 am at the Coleman Medical Center. Services will be Friday, January 20, at 2:00 pm at Santa Anna Cemetery Pavilion with Rev. David McLean officiating under the direction and care of Henderson Funeral Home and staff.
SANTA ANNA, TX
koxe.com

Betty Sue Cupps, 71, of Santa Anna

Betty Cupps, age 71, of Santa Anna, died Saturday, January 14, 2023, at Brownwood Nursing and Rehabilitation. The family will host a time of visitation at 12:00 p.m. followed by a memorial service celebrating her life at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, January 28, 2023, at Stevens Funeral Home Chapel with Maureen Wilson officiating. Services are entrusted to Stevens Funeral Home, 400 W. Pecan Street, in Coleman.
SANTA ANNA, TX
koxe.com

Magnolia Faye Plumley of Brady

Magnolia Faye Plumley of Brady, Texas passed away January 16, 2023 in Brownwood. Funeral service will be Tuesday, January 24, at 11:00 am at Heritage Funeral Home in Brady. Interment will be at Talpa Cemetery in western Coleman County. Survivors:. Parents – Dawnya and David Plumley.
BRADY, TX
koxe.com

Early, Bangs, May Friday Night Basketball Results

The Early Longhorn and May Tiger boys basketball teams enjoyed victories on Friday night. Results below courtesy of Derrick Stuckly of Brownwoodnews.com. The Early Longhorns stretched their win streak to five games with a 68-59 home victory over Dublin in District 8-3A action Friday night. Tied at 15 after one...
BANGS, TX

