Read full article on original website
Related
brownwoodnews.com
More details emerge from Thursday’s high speed pursuit
The Brownwood Police Department issued the following press release Friday morning:. On Thursday, January 19, 2023, at approximately 1:20pm, officers with the Brownwood Police Department received a report of a reckless driver traveling westbound in the 300blk of W Commerce. The initial caller reported the vehicle traveling in the middle lane as well as across multiple lanes while being followed.
brownwoodnews.com
56 positive COVID results reported in the last week
In the last seven days, the Brownwood/Brown County Health Department received 56 positive COVID-19 test results. Of the 56 positives this week, 9 were PCR, and 47 were antigen. Of the total number of cases reported this week, 27 cases met the breakthrough definition. This includes asymptomatic, mild symptoms, and severe symptom breakthrough cases. There are 3 people currently hospitalized in Brown County for COVID-19.
brownwoodnews.com
WEEKLY SPORTS SCHEDULE – Jan. 23-29
Brownwood at Glen Rose, 5:45/7:15 p.m. Early at Brock, 6:15/7:45 p.m. Bangs at Miles, 6:30/8 p.m. Zephyr at Blanket, 6/7:30 p.m. Brookesmith at Cherokee, 6/7:30 p.m. May at Rising Star, 6:30/8 p.m. GIRLS SOCCER. Brownwood at Sweetwater, 5 p.m. BOYS SOCCER. Brownwood at Sweetwater, 7 p.m. ***. Wednesday, January 25.
brownwoodnews.com
Deanna Byer
Deanna Byer, age 84, of Brownwood passed away Thursday, January 19, 2023, at home surrounded by her loved ones. Funeral Services for Deanna will be held Thursday, January 26, 2023, at High Mesa Cowboy Church; burial with Military Honors will be held at 1:00 p.m. Friday, January 27, 2023, at Costal Bend State Veterans Cemetery in Corpus Christi. Visitation will be held Wednesday evening from 6 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home. Arrangements are under the direction of Blaylock Funeral Home of Brownwood.
brownwoodnews.com
Court Records 1/20/23
The following cases were filed in the Brown County Clerk’s office from January 13 through January 19:. Medcalf, Jessica Ray, Declaration of Nolle Prosequi, 2 counts. Huber, Zachary Cooper, Declaration of Nolle Prosequi. Kirbo, Demijon, Declaration of Nolle Prosequi. Knight, Rex David, Declaration of Nolle Prosequi. Ledesma-Patino, Abel, Declaration...
brownwoodnews.com
Lady Lions slip past Burnet in 2-1 road victory
BURNET – The Brownwood Lady Lions returned to the win column Friday night, chalking up a 2-1 road victory over the Burnet Lady Bulldogs Friday night. “Such a great team effort tonight,” said Lady Lions third-year head coach Alexis Mosqueda. “Going in with Burnet being 10-1-1 we knew they were going to be a tough team. The girls really stepped up into their role tonight and looked great on the field together. These are the kind of games that will give us confidence going into our tough district. Such an awesome overall performance by these ladies and I couldn’t be more proud of them.”
brownwoodnews.com
UT-Dallas prevents win streak for Yellow Jackets, 96-66
Howard Payne University’s Armonie Ramey led all scorers with 23 points in a 96-66 Yellow Jacket loss to the University of Texas at Dallas Thursday evening at the Brownwood Coliseum. HPU’s Armonie Ramey scored a season and game-high 23 points with three steals. He was 8 of 16 from...
brownwoodnews.com
Odell Northcutt
Odell Northcutt, 88, of Bangs, Texas passed away Thursday, January 19, 2023. A graveside service will be held at 2:00 PM in the Greenleaf Cemetery, Monday, January 23, 2023 under the direction of Heartland Funeral Home. Odell was born February 27, 1934 in Atoka, Oklahoma to Emery and Cooila Northcutt....
brownwoodnews.com
HPU names McGibeny men’s soccer coach
On Thursday, the Howard Payne University athletic department announced the hiring of Brandon McGibeny as head men’s soccer coach. Brandon McGibeny comes to Howard Payne after four seasons as the women’s soccer coach at Cisco College in Cisco, Texas. There, Coach McGibeny built the Wrangler women’s team into a nationally ranked program.
brownwoodnews.com
Janet Stewart
Janet (Millican) Stewart, 61, of Brownwood, Texas passed away on January 19,2023. Janet was born November 28,1960 to Willis and Henrietta (Higgins) Millican in Camden, Arkansas. She was married to Jimmy Stewart for over 30 years. Janet worked as a dietary worker. She was a hard worker that never passed up an opportunity to work. Janet loved to go fishing and lived life to the fullest. She will be truly missed by her family and friends.
brownwoodnews.com
Jackets halt 12-game skid with 118-115 triple OT home win over Ozarks
In just the eighth triple overtime game in American Southwest Conference men’s basketball history, the Howard Payne Yellow Jackets notched their first league victory of the 2022-23 campaign and snapped a 12-game losing streak with an 118-115 triumph over the Ozarks Eagles Thursday night at the Brownwood Coliseum. In...
Comments / 0