Crews responding to east-Casper gas leak: ‘avoid Walsh Drive’
CASPER, Wyo. — Directional drilling work on the corner of Gannett Street and Walsh Drive hit a gas line, Casper Fire-EMS Engineer Dane Andersen told Oil City News on Friday. “Evacuation notices for affected homes has been issued,” a release by the by agency said. “19 total occupancies have been evacuated.”
Calm Friday, possibly snowy Sunday in Casper area
CASPER, Wyo. — The possibility of snow is on the horizon this weekend, according to the National Weather Service in Riverton. Conditions on Friday are expected to be calm, with breezes around 5 mph and clearing skies as the day progresses. Blustery winds return on Saturday, with gusts of up to 38 mph by nighttime.
Multiple goats, ducks, chickens killed in fire near Casper early Friday
CASPER, Wyo. — An early morning structure fire in an animal holding pen led to the loss of multiple animals on Hopi Road near Casper. According to the Natrona County Fire District, fire crews arrived and found the structure fully involved with fire. Due to multiple power lines going into the structure, crews contained the fire from spreading but waited until electric crews arrived to discontinue power.
Snow early Wednesday before clearing; average temperatures return to Natrona County
CASPER, Wyo. — Light snow is expected to continue in the Casper area through Wednesday morning before clearing, according to the National Weather Service in Riverton. Central Wyoming was put on a winter weather watch on Tuesday, which expires this morning. Light winds are expected to become stronger overnight, with gusts of up to 36 mph.
Natrona County divorce filings (1/10/23–1/16/23)
CASPER, Wyo. — Here is a list of those that filed for a divorce from Jan. 10 through Jan. 16. All filings are reported to Oil City News by the Natrona County District Court. The log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the divorces in Natrona County. The report excludes sealed cases and confidential parties.
Obituaries: McMurry; Holt; Kurtz; Wasserburger
Mary Alice McMurry, 88, passed away January 10, 2023 peacefully at home, surrounded by her family. She was a devout Catholic all her life. Alice was born July 12, 1934 in Rawlins, WY to biological father Eloy Graham and was later adopted by her Aunt and Uncle Abel and Antonia Vigil.
Natrona County Recent Arrests (1/19/23–1/20/23)
CASPER, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Natrona County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
Casper PD Incident Report log (1/17/23-1/20/23)
CASPER, Wyo. — Information for the Casper Police Department Incident Summary Report and Map is provided by the Casper Police Department and is published as a public service to our readers. For privacy reasons, exact addresses and certain types of calls may not be included, and certain calls may...
Authorities seek missing teen last seen in Casper Jan. 11
CASPER, Wyo. — Authorities are searching for a missing teen last seen in Casper, according to the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation’s missing persons page. “Nevaeh Rose Apodaca, age 16, was last seen on January 11, 2023 in Casper, Wyoming,” the posting said. She is described as...
Fusion on wheels: Gringo adds new spice to Casper’s food truck scene
CASPER, Wyo. — The term “gringo” is used commonly throughout Latin America to broadly describe anyone who is from a different country. Over the past few decades, though, the term has become shorthand for “white guy.”. For Kelly Phanuekthong, being called a gringo is a source...
Fort Caspar Museum to highlight local ‘ghost signs’ in new Lunch and Learn program
CASPER, Wyo. — The Fort Caspar Museum Association recently announced that its upcoming winter Lunch and Learn program will be “Ghost Signs of Casper.”. It will run from noon to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 21, and will feature two Casper history enthusiasts who will talk about their efforts to document local “ghost signs” — fading, painted advertising signs from the sides of old buildings.
Iris Clubhouse expands access to care for people living with mental illness in Natrona County
CASPER, Wyo. — The Iris Clubhouse will be able to continue expanding its services to include support in the areas of employment, education, and health and wellness for adults living with a mental illness in Natrona County due in part to a grant received from the Wyoming Community Foundation.
Casper Fire-EMS promotes Sundell to training captain, Rohrbach to engineer
CASPER, Wyo. — Two of Casper Fire-EMS’s crew will move into new roles this month after their promotions. Andrew Sundell has been promoted to training captain. He’s a 10-year veteran of Casper Fire-EMS and holds a Bachelor of Science in zoology and human physiology from the University of Wyoming. He also holds Associate of Applied Science degrees in paramedic technology and fire science from Casper College.
Natrona County Circuit Court arraignments (1/20/23)
CASPER, Wyo. — Provided below are the defendants and charges from appearances in Natrona County Circuit Court on Friday, Jan. 20. Circuit Court Judge Brian Christensen presided, while Assistant District Attorney Mackenzie Morrison represented the state. All persons entering not guilty pleas or charged with felonies are presumed innocent...
Search and rescue underway at EKW; missing man may have fallen through ice
CASPER, Wyo. — A search and rescue operation is ongoing Friday morning in the area of Edness Kimball Wilkins State Park as authorities search for a missing man. Investigators say it is possible he may have fallen through the ice of the North Platte River. The public is asked...
Evansville man gets prison term for pointing rifle at man who reported him for DUI
CASPER, Wyo. — An Evansville resident has been sentenced to a prison term for pointing a rifle at the man who reported him as a drunk driver in December 2021. Court records indicate Weston Lucky Mason, 31, pleaded no contest to possession of a deadly weapon with unlawful intent and a fourth DUI within 10 years, a felony. He was sentenced Thursday in district court to 18–24 months in state prison.
Man charged with wielding hatchet, smashing windows in PV last summer
CASPER, Wyo. — A Casper man is facing two felony charges in Natrona County Circuit Court stemming from a pair of incidents last summer. Natrona County Sheriff’s Office deputies say he threatened a man with a hatchet in the street and then returned in the overnight hours to break out vehicle windows in apparent retaliation for reporting it.
Crime scene, investigation detailed at hearing in Casper homicide case
CASPER, Wyo. — A Casper police detective testified in extensive detail at a hearing Thursday as to what investigators found at the scene of a deadly assault on an elderly couple in a Paradise Valley home earlier this month. George Kevin Dickerson, 61, is charged with second-degree murder and...
Second City legend and NCHS grad Michael Lehrer has died at age 44
CASPER, Wyo. — A graduate of Natrona County High School who went on to become a respected comedian has died after a long battle with ALS. After leaving Casper, Michael Lehrer became a breakout performer at the legendary Second City in Chicago, where he was “known for his irreverent and iconoclastic material,” according to a Facebook tribute by the organization.
Casper Fire Department welcomes first certified therapy dogs
CASPER, Wyo. — The Casper Fire Department announced the appointment of two certified therapy dogs Wednesday. The dogs, Axe and Quincie, are the first in the department’s 128-year history. Both have completed their 17-week K-9 Caring Angels training program in partnership with Sit Means Sit dog training, and...
