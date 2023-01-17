CASPER, Wyo. — The possibility of snow is on the horizon this weekend, according to the National Weather Service in Riverton. Conditions on Friday are expected to be calm, with breezes around 5 mph and clearing skies as the day progresses. Blustery winds return on Saturday, with gusts of up to 38 mph by nighttime.

