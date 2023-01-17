Read full article on original website
Introducing Union Credit, the First Marketplace for Credit Unions to Make Firm Offers at the Point of Purchase
Today, Union Credit comes out of stealth mode with the first marketplace for credit unions to deliver perpetual credit approval and one-click loan activation to new member prospects. Now, credit unions can break into new markets digitally with firm offers of credit embedded into the front end of purchase and financing experiences.
U.S. Bank adds Guillaume Mascotto as head of Sustainable Finance
U.S. Bank announces the hire of Guillaume Mascotto as the company’s head of Sustainable Finance. In this new leadership role, Mascotto will build and lead a new team focused on identifying sustainable finance opportunities across the entire enterprise. Based in New York, Mascotto is part of the U.S. Bancorp Community Development Corporation (USBCDC) leadership team reporting to its CEO, Zack Boyers.
EDB Strengthens Executive Management Board With New Appointments
European Depositary Bank (“EDB”), the Luxembourg-based provider of banking, depositary and custody solutions, today announces the appointments of Jean-François Thils, Managing Director and Robert Steele, Managing Director as Members of the Executive Management Board. As part of global financial services provider Apex Group, EDB is one of...
Neonomics and KapitalKontroll Partner to Streamline Debt Management Through Open Banking
KapitalKontroll, an innovative Norwegian provider of debt management and collection services has partnered with Neonomics to launch a fully automated debt collection system that manages all payments through Neonomics open banking platform, enabling increased efficiency and security for its customers who include an extensive list of Norwegian municipalities and both small and large businesses across the country.
DTCC Identifies How Enhanced Data Exchange and Management Can Propel New Insights Across Firms and Marketsm
The Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation (DTCC), the premier post-trade market infrastructure for the global financial services industry, today issued a whitepaper, “Data Strategy & Management in Financial Markets”, that identifies data management challenges, highlights themes to drive an evolution in financial market data exchange and data management over the next decade and outlines the foundation needed to support change.
TechPassport launches Enterprise Ready Questions
TechPassport, a SaaS business that connects financial institutions with enterprise ready FinTech firms for faster and frictionless innovation, will launch their Enterprise Ready Questions in January 2023. TechPassport is excited to announce that it has partnered with 15 of the world’s largest global banks to develop a set of Enterprise...
MANGOPAY reports €11.3 billion transaction value in 2022
MANGOPAY, the platform-specific payment infrastructure provider, today announces figures showing another strong year with more than 35% of growth. Key 2022 figures include:. Total 2022 transaction value totalling over €11.3 billion. 243 new customers onboarded this year, nearly 1 customer per working day. 100 new hires across the business...
Coincover Partners with Fireblocks for Enhanced Institutional-Grade Private Key Management
Coincover, the leading digital asset protection technology company, today announces a new partnership with Fireblocks, an easy-to-use platform to create innovative products on the blockchain and manage day-to-day crypto operations. The partnership provides Fireblocks customers with a secure alternative for key backup and disaster recovery to ensure that users have access to and are in control of their assets at all times.
Digital Asset Research Announces January 2023 Crypto Exchange Vetting Results
Digital Asset Research (DAR), a leading provider of crypto asset data and research, today announced the release of its January 2023 Crypto Exchange Vetting results. In an environment where cryptocurrencies trade across hundreds of lightly regulated or unregulated exchanges, DAR’s vetting processes apply institutional-level diligence to digital asset markets to meet an industry-wide need for reliable crypto data.
SunLife and Swiss Re’s iptiQ launch digital ‘over 50s’ life insurance solution in the UK
SunLife, part of Phoenix Group, and iptiQ, Swiss Re’s digital B2B2C insurer launch an innovative life insurance product for UK-based customers aged 50 years and above. The new solution runs on a digital end-to-end platform and accelerates claims processing with customer-focused features. This partnership brings together SunLife’s market-leading position...
Mayfair Cash Account Launches with 4.02% APY and Automated Treasury Management
Mayfair, a new fintech startup backed by Tiger Global and Amity Ventures, is helping companies put every last idle dollar to work. Its clients avoid the price and liquidity risks of financial products typically marketed to businesses, and can take advantage of automated cash management to earn 4.02% APY. Mayfair...
Temenos Launches Next-Generation AI-Driven Corporate Lending to Help Banks Tap Global Corporate Credit Growth
Temenos (SIX: TEMN) today launched the next generation of its AI-driven, Corporate Lending solution to enable banks to consolidate global commercial loan portfolios and unify servicing all on the Temenos banking platform. The solution simplifies complex loan processing and lifecycle management across lending lines and geographies, addressing the needs of...
Talos Announces Partnership with Leading Fund Administrator Formidium
Talos, the premier provider of institutional digital asset trading technology, today announced it has partnered with leading digital assets fund administrator Formidium. As a result of this partnership, Talos end users worldwide – institutional investors on the buy-side and the sell-side, including traditional finance and crypto-native firms – can now leverage Seamless Digital, Formidium’s advanced digital assets and tax accounting platform. Formidium will join Talos’s robust and trusted partner network comprised of OTC desks, crypto exchanges, FX and settlement providers.
BPC recognised as luminary leader for global digital banking solution
Global payments technology company BPC has been named as one of the world’s leading digital banking providers in a recent report by Celent, a top international financial research and consulting firm. Aimed at helping financial institutions formulate comprehensive business and technology strategies, the publication, titled ‘Retail Digital Banking Platforms:...
HyperJar announces the appointment of Morgan Stanley veteran Rob Rooney as CEO
Rob Rooney has been appointed HyperJar’s new Chief Executive Officer three months after joining the Board. Two years since launch, the HyperJar digital wallet has half a million customers and a slew of awards for its world-first tech features. Rob’s appointment is a significant step for the firm as it prepares to scale its business-to-consumer and business-to-business offers.
Orrick, Buckley Combine To Form Financial Services & Fintech Law Powerhouse
Orrick and Buckley jointly announced the strategic combination, which responds to growing demand from the most innovative companies and financial institutions for forward-looking regulatory and enforcement advice. It also responds to demand from fintech innovators, tech companies and their financial sponsors for holistic solutions to opportunities and risks created by...
One-third of consumers believe payment companies aren’t able to help them tackle the cost-of-living crisis
Carta Worldwide, the proven global digital payments pioneer and a subsidiary of Mogo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOGO), today announced the launch of a new study that reveals consumers are increasingly ambivalent toward their payments providers because they are failing to meet their needs in the economic downturn. The study ‘Carta Worldwide Payments...
Marqeta Announces New Web Push Provisioning Product
Marqeta (NASDAQ: MQ), the global modern card issuing platform, today announced its new web push provisioning product. With web push provisioning, Marqeta customers can reduce friction at the point-of-sale and enable their users to pay directly from their mobile wallets without requiring them to download a mobile application. This capability addresses a common pain point for consumers – the friction of having to download an app that may rarely be used in order to complete a transaction – likely improving conversion rates and creating a smoother customer experience. Marqeta is one of the first card issuers to launch instant issuance capabilities, and web push provisioning further extends Marqeta’s leadership in this space. The product is currently offered in Beta with general availability expected later in 2023.
Newcastle Building Society offers innovative blueprint for cashless communities by providing access to OneBanx kiosk in its branches
Newcastle Building Society is collaborating with shared bank branch innovator OneBanx, to provide access to a multi-bank kiosk in two of its branches in the North East and North Yorkshire as part of a ground-breaking pilot aiming to keep cash alive and high streets vibrant in local communities. Backed by...
Mastercard and Citizens Financial Group Announce Exclusive Payments Partnership
Mastercard and Citizens today announced an expanded partnership, making Mastercard the exclusive payments network across Citizens’ credit, debit and commercial portfolios, as well as services provider in the U.S. With shared values and vision, Citizens and Mastercard are united in the goal to provide access, inclusion and innovation to the communities they serve.
