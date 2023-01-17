Read full article on original website
Riverside sweeps stage at Region 16 BPA competition
DEGRAFF — Riverside High School Business Professionals of America members continued their tradition of unprecedented success at the regional level that includes 20 different career tech programs at 11 different schools, including Benjamin Logan High School, Graham High School, Indian Lake High School, Kenton High School, Marysville Stem Early College High School, Mechanicsburg, Tri Star Career Compact, Upper Scioto Valley High School, Vantage Career Center and Ohio Hi Point Career Center Riverside programs in this part of Ohio.
Friday basketball roundup: Sidney can’t keep up with Stebbins
SIDNEY — Sidney’s boys basketball team lost its third consecutive game on Friday night in a 65-56 defeat by Stebbins in a Miami Valley League contest. The Indians took a 16-12 lead by the end of the first quarter, then used a 15-11 edge in the second to take a 31-23 halftime lead. The Yellow Jackets used a 15-12 advantage in the third to pull within 43-38, but Stebbins secured the win with a 22-18 edge in the fourth.
Thursday basketball roundup: Big first half lifts Anna over Houston
ANNA — A big first half help Anna earned a 52-34 victory over Houston in a Shelby County Athletic League girls basketball game on Thursday. The Rockets outscored the Wildcats 18-6 in the first quarter, then used a 16-10 scoring edge in the second to take a 34-16 halftime lead. Both teams scored 10 points in the third and eight points in the fourth.
Barhorst sworn in to serve Ohio’s 85th House District
COLUMBUS – State Representative Tim Barhorst, R-Fort Loramie, took the oath of office recently for his first term as a member of the Ohio House of Representatives’ 135th General Assembly. He represents the 85th House District, which consists of all of Champaign and Shelby counties and the southern portion of Logan County.
Sidney Apostolic Temple hosts blood drive
SIDNEY — Support the area blood supply during the heart of winter by donating at the Sidney Apostolic Temple community blood drive Thursday, Feb. 2, from 12:30 to 6:30 p.m. at 210 S. Pomeroy Ave., Sidney. Everyone who registers to donate will receive the special edition “Give Blood, Give...
Out of the past
————— John Morton has opened a fish, oyster and poultry stand at the corner of Ohio avenue and Court Street. In Washington, the question of granting belligerent rights to the Cuban insurgents continued to be argued in the House of Representatives. 100 Years. January 20, 1923.
Shoemaker announces retirement from Sidney Police
SIDNEY — Patrol Captain and Interim Police Chief William Shoemaker, who has served the city’s police department since 1997, announced his retirement effective Aug. 2, 2023, ending a nearly 26-year public service career. Shoemaker has been one of Sidney’s most dedicated officers throughout his tenured career. Shoemaker...
Ferguson Construction awarded OSHA “Star” safety rating
SIDNEY — Ferguson Construction, with regional offices in Dayton, Columbus, and Indianapolis, has once again been awarded the OSHA Voluntary Protection Program (VPP) “Star” rating. Approval into VPP is OSHA’s official recognition of the outstanding efforts of employers and employees who have exemplary achievement in the prevention and control of occupational safety and health hazards, and the development, implementation, and continuous improvement of their safety and health management system.
Bank offers Welcome Home grants
MINSTER — Minster Bank is offering the Welcome Home Program sponsored by The Federal Home Loan Bank of Cincinnati. The Federal Home Loan Bank of Cincinnati has established a set-aside Affordable Housing Program (AHP) funds to help create homeownership. Home funds are available to Minster Bank as grants to assist homebuyers.
On the agendas
SIDNEY — The Shelby County Board of Developmental Disabilities will hold its organizational meeting Monday, Jan. 23, at noon in the conference room. The regular meeting will follow. Items on the agenda for the regular meeting includes administrative reports by the superintendent, support services director, community education and outreach...
First United Methodist Church, Partners in Hope host benefit concert
TROY — The Troy First United Methodist Church is sponsoring a free benefit concert featuring Tawnie Johnson, organ, and Jonathan E. Kampfe, cello, with special guests Sarah Patton and Matthew Latawiec. The concert will be held on Sunday, Feb. 19, from 3:30 to 5 p.m. at the First United...
County record
-11:25 a.m.: vandalism. Deputies responded to vandalism in the 13000 block of Sycamore Trail in Anna. -5:42 a.m.: property damage. Deputies responded to property damage in the area of state Route 274 and Wones Road in Jackson Center. WEDNESDAY. -9:14 p.m.: vehicle in ditch. Deputies responded to a vehicle in...
Wind damages wires
A Sidney firefighter sits in the parking lot of the U.S. Bank at 111 N Vandemark Road on Thursday, Jan. 19. The parking lot was taped off due to wind damaged utility pole wires around 5 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 19.
City record
-11:38 p.m.: trespassing. Police removed someone in the 1000 block of North Miami Avenue. -10:46 p.m.: crash. Police responded to a crash in the area of Campbell Road and South Wilkinson Avenue. -6:12 p.m.: crash. Police responded to a crash in the 200 block of South Ohio Avenue. -5:54 p.m.:...
Learn the ins and outs of the SPD
SIDNEY — The Sidney Police Department is once again hosting a Citizens Police Academy for the community to gain a more in depth knowledge of the inner workings of the Sidney Police Department and what officers do daily to protect the community. The Citizens Police Academy has been a...
CRA Council approves tax abatement
SIDNEY — A second housing development received approval from the city-wide Community Reinvestment Area (CRA) Housing Council during its meeting Thursday morning. Members of the council approved a CRA tax abatement requested by Vision Development Inc. The firm requested a 100% 15-year abatement on the construction of a multi-family housing complex to be located southeast of the Kuther Road and Howard Street intersection. Once completed, the complex will have 320 new class-A housing units. Phase one of the project has an estimated 250 units, with the possibility of phase 2 to bring the number of units up to 320.
Four day jury trial ends in mistrial
SIDNEY – The Shelby County Common Pleas Court declared a mistrial on the fourth day of an anticipated four-day civil jury trial on Jan. 20. The narrative of the case – Maribeth Bolcavage v. Fair Haven Shelby County Home – started when Bolcavage’s father, James McGough, entered Fair Haven as a resident in November 2019 and ended when McGough died of a subdural hematoma – a collection of blood between the skull and the surface of the brain – from hitting his head during a fall while under Fair Haven’s care. McGough fell two other times at the facility before the fall that caused his death and the facility set him at a high risk of falling upon admission, according to Bolcavage’s attorney.
