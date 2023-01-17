Madeline passed away on December 28 after a long & fierce battle with cancer. She died at home with Birgitte and their dogs, in peace & beauty. Madeline & Birgitte fell in love with Abiquiu and bought their property on the Chama in 2000. They built a house made for their extended pet family, the enjoyment of birds & the beauty of the river, and for music performance. In 2008 the first season of the Abiquiu Chamber Music Festival opened and music continued to be played for twelve summers until Madeline’s last diagnosis in 2019. In that period 7,000 people walked through the doors of ACMF and enjoyed world class classical & contemporary music performances by both local, national and international performers – and joyously accompanied by the birds of Abiquiu. Most patrons hailed from the local community, but many came from afar, having heard of this extraordinary festival located right on the Rio Chama. The impact of Madeline’s passion in creating ACMF has had a lasting effect on the Abiquiu community. Thank you to everyone who came!

ABIQUIU, NM ・ 1 DAY AGO