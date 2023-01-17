Read full article on original website
Related
losalamosreporter.com
County: DPU Responding To Water Main Break On Connie Avenue
Residents on Connie Avenue may experience low water pressure due to a water main break in the neighborhood. Connie Avenue will be closed to through traffic from Cheryl to Aragon Street while Gas, Water & Sewer (GWS) crews from the Los Alamos Department of Public Utilities (DPU) repair the break. It is unknown at this time how long the repairs will take to complete, but it may be up to eight hours.
losalamosreporter.com
Building A Better Biking Community
Increasing transportation by bicycle benefits both riders and non-riders alike. Along with the direct health benefits and reduction of emissions, higher adoption of cycling can relieve the road stress experienced by drivers as well. The recent Transportation Board presentation by Hermann Geppert-Kleinrath discussed the merits of bicycling and conjectured that with cost-effective infrastructure changes, Los Alamos County would increase how safe potential bicyclists would feel riding and actually get them on their bikes more.
losalamosreporter.com
Los Alamos Police Department Report: Jan. 11 – Jan. 17, 2023
Christopher Lonnie Juan Dominovich, 25, of Abiquiu was arrested January 11 on a Magistrate Court warrant. Joshua Geronimo Lovato. 30, of Ohkay Owingeh was arrested Jan. 14 on a Municipal Court warrant. Information published in the weekly Los Alamos Police Department Report is obtained from LAPD. Please note that when...
losalamosreporter.com
Los Alamos CROP Hunger Walk & Turkey Trot Raises $10,344 To Help fight Hunger
CROP Hunger Walk & Turkey Trot Day Nov. 20. Photo by B.E. Calkins. The 2022 Los Alamos CROP Hunger Walk & Turkey Trot, held on November 20, raised a total of $10,344.50 to help fight hunger in the U.S. and around the world. Of that amount, online donations came to $8,123.50, off-line and in-person donations totaled $1881.00, First United Methodist Church donated $90.00, and Atomic City Runners sponsored the event with a $250.00 contribution. Eighty-two people participated in person by walking or running the course on North Mesa. The weather held, and participants had a pleasant time of it.
losalamosreporter.com
Judge Jennifer L. Attrep Becomes Chief Judge Of New Mexico Court Of Appeals
Court of Appeals Chief Judge Jennifer L. Attrep takes the oath of office from outgoing Chief Judge J. Miles Hanisee. Photo courtesy Court of Appeals. Editor’s note: Chief Judge Attrep is a graduate of Los Alamos High School. Judge Jennifer L. Attrep is the new chief judge of the...
losalamosreporter.com
Gravely Disappointed With The White Moderate
I was disappointed to read this past Monday’s general flood of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. “tributes” and quotes that ranged from out-of-context to the point of uselessness (e.g., our county PR department’s “I have a dream” social media quote with nothing further) to flat-out distortions that promote the opposite of King’s goals.
losalamosreporter.com
LALT Production Of ‘8x10s: 7 Come 11’ Returns For Friday And Saturday Performances
Los Alamos Little Theatre’s production of “8x10s: 7 Come 11” concludes this weekend with performances 7:30 pm Friday and Saturday, Jan. 20 and 21. Tickets are available online at Event Brite or at the door. The production includes eight short plays written by local and regional playwrights....
losalamosreporter.com
Behind The Scenes With The Los Alamos Light Opera
Crew members work on the set for ‘Matilda, the Musical’. Courtesy photo. Cast members practice a routine for ‘Matilda, the Musical’. Courtesy photo. Working on a sign for the LALO production of ‘Matilda, the Musical. Courtesy photo. Cast members from Los Alamos Light Opera rehearse...
losalamosreporter.com
Obituary: Madeline J. Williamson 1947-2022
Madeline passed away on December 28 after a long & fierce battle with cancer. She died at home with Birgitte and their dogs, in peace & beauty. Madeline & Birgitte fell in love with Abiquiu and bought their property on the Chama in 2000. They built a house made for their extended pet family, the enjoyment of birds & the beauty of the river, and for music performance. In 2008 the first season of the Abiquiu Chamber Music Festival opened and music continued to be played for twelve summers until Madeline’s last diagnosis in 2019. In that period 7,000 people walked through the doors of ACMF and enjoyed world class classical & contemporary music performances by both local, national and international performers – and joyously accompanied by the birds of Abiquiu. Most patrons hailed from the local community, but many came from afar, having heard of this extraordinary festival located right on the Rio Chama. The impact of Madeline’s passion in creating ACMF has had a lasting effect on the Abiquiu community. Thank you to everyone who came!
Comments / 0