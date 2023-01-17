ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sarasota, FL

Places This Week: Clearwater, Largo apartments sell

A weekly roundup of local real estate deals. The Four Lakes at Clearwater residential community has been acquired for roughly $69.4 million. Clearwater LL LLC sold the 461-unit apartment complex at 6465 142nd Ave. N. to California-based multifamily investor TruAmerica. The 36-acre property was built in 1985 and consists of...
Venice home to southernmost carillon in America

VENICE, Fla. — If you ever find yourself in Venice, you can hear the bells from blocks away. They’re part of a giant instrument most are unfamiliar with, but one Wylie Crawford has loved most of his life. “It’s an addiction of sorts, I guess,” Wylie said....
For Sale at $22 Million, This Awe Inspiring Estate in Sarasota, Florida is Truly An Island Paradise on World Famous Siesta Key

3799 Flamingo Avenue Home in Sarasota, Florida for Sale. 3799 Flamingo Avenue, Sarasota, Florida is an island paradise and strategically located to provide quick access to Sarasota’s shopping, dining, and world-renowned attractions, designed for entertaining and a relaxed island lifestyle. This Home in Sarasota offers 4 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with over 8,100 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 3799 Flamingo Avenue, please contact Joel Schemmel (Phone: 941-587-4894) at Premier Sotheby’s International Realty for full support and perfect service.
Trolley tours explore Sarasota's Pinecraft Amish Community

SARASOTA, Fla. — Some trolley tours down the historic streets of Sarasota are aimed at highlighting the Pinecraft Amish Community, a spot where Amish and Mennonites come to vacation every year. What You Need To Know. Amish and Mennonites vacation in the Pinecraft Amish Community every year. Visitors can...
Lee County is getting The Cheesecake Factory

The Cheesecake Factory is coming to Estero. The California eatery will open a location at the Coconut Point next winter. The 9,000-square-foot restaurant with indoor and patio seating. A spokesperson for Coconut Point says The Cheesecake Factory will move into the space previously occupied by Stir Crazy Fresh Asian Grill...
One Of Tampa’s Most Iconic Restaurants To Close Temporarily

Last year, Orlando & The Freakshow told us how impossible it is to get a reservation at Bern’s Steak House. Looks like some people will have to wait even longer to enjoy one of Tampa’s most iconic restaurants. Bern’s Steak House is expected to undergo some serious renovations over the summer that will benefit both patrons and employees. This means the popular restaurant will be temporarily closed over the summer. The last day for service before the renovations start will be Sunday, July 2nd. That is, if you can get a reservation.
Punta Gorda woman celebrates 100th birthday after life in movies, TV

Punta Gorda resident Adeline Leonard Seakwood celebrates her 100th birthday on Jan. 27. after a long life spent onscreen and behind the scenes of movies and television. Seakwood was born in Brooklyn, NY. At 15, she became a model and also auditioned and was cast in a few commercials. Later on, she was often cast as an extra in movies.
Clearwater Beach Vs Siesta Key Beach

Ah, the great debate of Clearwater Beach vs Siesta Key Beach! Every year, beach-goers from around the world flock to Florida’s Gulf Coast for an opportunity to experience the unparalleled beauty and relaxation that these two iconic beaches have to offer. But which one is truly better?. After careful...
Certificate of Occupancy granted to Venice Theatre’s Pinkerton Theatre space

VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - The show must go on! The Venice Theatre announced its return to live performances in its Pinkerton Theatre starting Friday, Jan.20. The theatre company’s main stage in the Jervey Theatre was devastated by Hurricane Ian. Winds ripped the roof off the top of the structure and caused damage to the walls.
Sarasota lawyer becomes first woman to lead Shumaker

Prior to her promotion, Jennifer Compton served as vice chair for two years. Jennifer B. Compton will become the first woman to lead the Shumaker law firm, a national firm with offices in Florida, Ohio, North Carolina and South Carolina, according to the firm. Shumaker promoted the Sarasota lawyer to...
My 10 Favorite Restaurants To Experience In Bradenton, Florida

I love seafood! For several days in and around Bradenton on Florida’s west coast, south of the Tampa Bay area and north of Sarasota, I indulged in the best restaurants featuring the freshest gulf shrimp, crab cakes, gumbo, calamari, scallops, oysters Rockefeller, and fresh fish. And I found that I liked mussels. I just had never had excellent fresh mussels until my adventure in Bradenton. Here are 10 coastal Bradenton area restaurants that specialize in the freshest seafood available, in no particular order.
Red tide status in Sarasota, Manatee counties

The map below lists current data on the presence of Karenia brevis, the organism that creates algae blooms known as red tide, at beaches across Sarasota and Manatee counties. Click the top left button in the map below to view the sidebar or to go to a specific location. Each data point lists the date the status was last updated. View the map in a separate tab here.
34216 zip code named second most expensive in Florida

ANNA MARIA – The city at the north end of Anna Maria Island is known for its white sand beaches, high-quality dining and shopping, cultural events and charming homes, but a Jan. 13 article in the Wall Street Journal is a reminder that it comes at a price – a very high price.
Ohio-based hospitality group with local ties names new president

The company that owns local establishments Der Dutchman, Carlisle Inn and Carlisle Gifts in Sarasota recently announced it had found a successor to take the place of the retiring president. Ohio-based Dutchman Hospitality Group (DHG) named Mike Miller as the successor with the expectation of him taking over Jan. 30....
Major discount grocery store chain opens new location in Florida

A major discount supermarket chain recently opened another new grocery store location in Florida. Read on to learn more. On Thursday, January 26, 2023, the popular discount grocery store Aldi will celebrate the grand opening of its newest Florida supermarket location in Bradenton, according to the company's website. However, the store is already open to the public.
Former Braden River QB continues his football career overseas

Successfully completing a bus ride has been a big deal to Louis Colosimo. Growing up in Sarasota and Bradenton counties, Colosimo never had much need to use public transportation. That is why in 2022 the former Braden River High and Davidson College quarterback was nervous about using the bus system in Sollerod, Denmark, on his first day as a member of the Gold Diggers, the town's American football team.
Watch: Wayward dolphin rescued from Clearwater creek

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WWSB) - A wayward dolphin was rescued from a residential creek in Clearwater by a group of biologists who herded the animal through a narrow gate into open waters. The Clearwater Marine Aquarium worked with personnel from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and Florida Wildlife Conservation Commission...
