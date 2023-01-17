ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

The 2023 BFit Challenge will take place on Sunday, Feb. 5 👟

Prizes will be handed out to individuals and teams who raise the most money.

Photo provided by the Boston Bruins

Calling all runners, walkers, and joggers: The seventh annual BFit Challenge , powered by National Grid , is happening on Sunday, Feb. 5 from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. This one-of-a-kind event invites first responders, military members, and anyone in the community to exercise around TD Garden,
home of the Boston Bruins . The challenge is hosted by the Boston Bruins Foundation , which collaborates with charitable organizations that demonstrate a commitment to health and wellness, education, and athletics .

Race for a good cause in the arena where the Bruins + Celtics play.

Photo provided by the Boston Bruins

Registration is $25 , and each participant has to fundraise $300 as individuals or as part of a team (max. 10 people). 100% of the money raised goes to first responder and military charities. Last year, the event raised $425,000 . This year, organizers hope to raise $600,000 to benefit local first responder and military charities. Bonus: If you meet specific fundraising goals, you’ll win prizes like autographed hockey pucks and jerseys signed by Bruins players . 🏒

Here’s how the challenge works:

This fitness fundraiser has various levels throughout TD Garden, which are accessible for first-time exercisers but also levels to challenge the most elite athletes. Each different level consists of stairs and laps around TD Garden . This year, an exciting new level brings the most elite participants into the Verizon Tower for a more traditional stair climb — all the way from Level 8 of TD Garden to the new Bruins offices on Level 14 and then back down .

Can’t make it to the in-person event? Anyone can participate in a virtual step challenge happening from Friday, Jan. 27-Friday, Feb. 3.


Register to participate .*

