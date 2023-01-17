Read full article on original website
The historic Slatten House in Harrison County, Missouri near Bethany was renovated and restored to its time periodCJ CoombsHarrison County, MO
Architect Edmund Jacques Eckel's firm designed the Gentry County Courthouse in 1884CJ CoombsAlbany, MO
The historic and beautiful Worth County Courthouse in Grant City, Missouri was constructed by 1899CJ CoombsGrant City, MO
bethanyclipper.com
Pattonsburg Greenhand Motivational Conference held
kchi.com
New Livingston County Most Wanted
A Kansas City Man who is a registered Sex Offender is added to the Livingston County Most Wanted list. Thirty-year-old Kegan S Swartz is wanted for alleged probation violation from an original conviction for Failure to Register as a sex offender. Alleged violations include: Residency, Employment, Association, and Special Conditions – by not paying costs. Bond is set at $20,000.
kchi.com
Police Booked Man On Four Warrants
A 31-year-old Knob Noster man was booked into the Caldwell County Detention Center by the Chillicothe Police Department. The Livingston County Sheriff’s Office reports 31-year-old Zachare Shane Rawlins was booked into the jail on four warrants for alleged failure to appear, including for alleged failure to register a motor vehicle, no insurance, driving while revoked, and DWI. Bond is set at $1,022.
kchi.com
Chillicothe Police Report For Wednesday
Ninety-eight calls for service were handled by the Chillicothe Police Department Wednesday. 2:35 am, Report of subject damaging cigarette receptacle in the 1000 block of Graves Street……Officers unable to locate the suspect…..No report requested….. 10:20 am, Officers responded to the 500 block of Bus Hwy 36...
kq2.com
Livingston County Sheriff seeking information on wanted person
(CHILLICOTHE, Mo.) The Livingston County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in locating a man wanted for an alleged probation violation. According to the department, 30-year-old Kegan Swartz allegedly violated his probation on an original class felony failure to register as a sex offender. The warrant lists the...
kttn.com
Grundy County Sheriff reports the arrest of two individuals
The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest of a Raytown resident on January 18th after he allegedly left the scene of an accident and a Spickard resident on a capias warrant. Thirty-one-year-old Anthony Michael Seward was arrested by the Highway Patrol. He was charged with felony leaving the...
kttn.com
Trenton teenager arrested on multiple allegations, another extradited back to Grundy County
A Trenton resident faces charges after he allegedly hit a police officer in the face. The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office reports that 19-year-old Davidson Garrett was arrested by the Trenton Police Department on January 12th and charged on January 13th. He has been charged with two counts of felony...
kttn.com
Two arrested by Missouri State Highway Patrol accused of multiple infractions
The Missouri State Highway Patrol has issued multiple allegations against motorists who were arrested Tuesday night for separate incidents in Grundy and Harrison counties. The patrol in Grundy County accused 31-year-old Anthony Seward of Browning of leaving the scene of an accident allegedly involving property damage exceeding $1,000. Seward also is accused of driving a vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner involving an accident, making a false report, and driving while his license was suspended, second offense. There’s also a seat belt violation. Seward was held on a 24-hour hold at the Grundy County Detention Center.
kttn.com
Smithville woman arrested by Trenton police after damaging mailboxes and driving through yards
A Smithville woman was arrested after she allegedly drove through yards on Lake Manor Drive in Trenton on Wednesday morning, January 18th. The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office reports that 41-year-old Tiffany Ann Chandler has been charged with two felony counts of third-degree assault involving a special victim and one felony count of attempted third-degree assault involving a special victim. She also has been charged with the misdemeanors of driving while intoxicated; resisting or interfering with an arrest, detention, or a stop; operating a motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner; and leaving the scene of an accident.
kmmo.com
CARROLL COUNTY AUTHORITIES SEEKING TWO INDIVIDUALS
The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office and Carrollton Police are requesting the public’s help in locating the whereabouts of two individuals. A Carroll County Sheriff’s Deputy and a Carrollton Police Officer attempted to arrest a Missouri parole violator at the Dollar General Store parking lot in Carrollton on Thursday, January 12, 2023. The incident turned violent when Michael Stoddard allegedly resisted and struggled with the deputy as he got into a vehicle. Stoddard, allegedly hit the deputy with the driver’s door of the vehicle. Stoddard fled the scene on northbound Highway 65 at a high rate of speed.
northwestmoinfo.com
Warrant Issued For Trenton Man Facing Five Charges in Grundy County
A Trenton man faces five charges in Grundy County Court. Court documents say Davidson L. Garrett faces two charges of felony third-degree assault of a special victim, misdemeanor stealing, misdemeanor resisting or interfering with an arrest, and misdemeanor purchasing or possessing liquor by a minor. Records list all five charges...
northwestmoinfo.com
Browning, MO Man Arrested On Numerous Driving Charges
A Browning, Missouri man is facing a number of charges after his arrest Tuesday evening in Grundy County. Troop H of the Missouri State Highway Patrol says 31-year-old Browning resident Anthony M. Seward was arrested at 6:55 P.M. Tuesday evening on charges of felony leaving the scene of an accident with property damage exceeding $1,000, misdemeanor operating a motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner involving an accident, misdemeanor making a false report, a 2nd offense of driving while suspended, and he was cited for no seat belt.
northwestmoinfo.com
Possession, DWI, and Driving Charges For Bethany Man
A Bethany man was arrested Tuesday evening on a number of charges ranging from drug possession to driving with a handicapped placard on the rear view mirror. Troop H of the Highway Patrol says 74-year-old Bethany resident Melvin M. Moad was arrested at 6:53 P.M. Tuesday on charges of felony possession of a controlled substance, misdemeanor driving while intoxicated, careless and imprudent driving, not having proof of insurance, and operating a motor vehicle with a handicapped placard from the rear view mirror.
kchi.com
Booked Into Jail
One booking at the Caldwell County Detention Center was reported by the Livingston County Sheriff’s Department over the weekend. Chillicothe Police arrested and booked 53-year-old Oliver Wayne Etherton on Sunday evening. He was taken to the Caldwell County Detention Center on a 24-hour hold.
bethanyclipper.com
Dale Adkins wins shopping spree prize
Dale Adkins wins shopping spree prize

Bethany, MO: Dale Adkins came to work at Cole Hardware on Tuesday morning when he learned that he had won the top prize in the Bethany Chamber of Commerce Christmas Shopping Spree contest.
kttn.com
Two from northwest Missouri injured in Monday evening crash
Two Northwest Missouri residents received minor injuries in an accident Monday evening five miles east of Graham in Nodaway County. Taken by ambulance to Mosiac Life Care in Maryville was the driver 30 year old Barton Oberhauser of Hopkins and a passenger in the other vehicle, 72-year-old Jeanette Brookshier of Graham. The driver of the second vehicle, 72-year-old Billy Brookshier, was not injured.
northwestmoinfo.com
Lawson Man in Clay County Court This Afternoon on Felony Pair
A Lawson man will appear in Clay County Court this afternoon on two felony charges. Court documents say David Andrew Strohm faces felony charges of first-degree endangering the welfare of a child, creating a substantial risk, and resisting arrest by fleeing, creating a substantial risk. Records list the two charges...
kttn.com
13-year-old and 15-year-old teenagers taken to hospital after crashing Polaris Ranger UTV
Two teenage boys were taken to the hospital following a single-vehicle accident Monday morning in Gentry County one-half mile south of Albany. A 13-year-old from Albany was driving a Polaris Ranger northbound on Issac Miller Trail when he lost control and the four-wheeler began to skid, causing it to overturn. The driver was ejected from the vehicle and landed on the roadway.
kttn.com
Unionville woman injured in crash on Highway 136
The Highway Patrol reports a Unionville woman sustained minor injuries when a sport utility vehicle hit a car three miles east of Unionville on Thursday morning, January 19th. The driver of the car, 22-year-old Madison Hoover, was to seek her own treatment. No injuries were reported for the driver of the SUV, 25-year-old Cheyenne McDannald of Livonia.
kttn.com
Mercer woman injured after losing control on wet roadway
A Mercer woman sustained minor injuries when the minivan she drove ran off the road four miles east of Mount Moriah on Thursday morning, January 19th. Twenty-one-year-old Nina Aguiniga refused medical treatment at the scene. The minivan reportedly traveled too fast for road conditions on eastbound Highway 136 before the...
