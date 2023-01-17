Read full article on original website
Related
NFL World Reacts To Lamar Jackson's 2-Word Message
With the Baltimore Ravens parting ways with offensive coordinator Greg Roman, there are some who believe that Lamar Jackson is going to be less inclined to rejoin the team. But Jackson is apparently ready to disabuse us all of that notion. Taking to Twitter, Jackson retweeted a user who wrote ...
NFL World Praying For Ex-'Monday Night Football' Reporter
Former ESPN reporter Lisa Guerrero has a new memoir coming out that's titled Warrior: My Path to Being Brave. She opened up about a horrifying situation that took place when she was working for Monday Night Football in 2003. Guerrero revealed that she suffered a miscarriage while on the sidelines...
Former Heavyweight Champion Dies
The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
10 Bold Predictions for Vikings Offseason
Please Note: This article originally appeared on our flagship site VikingsTerritory.com. VikingsTerritory and PPTSD writers were asked to provide one bold offseason prediction apiece for the Minnesota Vikings in 2023. The franchise lost to the New York Giants last weekend, exiting the postseason tournament after winning the NFC North by...
Intriguing Option Emerges to Bolster Minnesota’s Defensive Coaching Staff
Minnesota’s defensive coaching staff is going to see some change in the coming weeks. The departure of Ed Donatell means there is at least one spot to fill. Of course, one of the main questions on the collective mind of Vikings fans is who will get the task of being the new defensive general. One has to assume that the position will be a desirable one. Minnesota is coming off a 13-4 season where they captured the North. The young GM & HC combo are well respected. Given that Kevin O’Connell is an offensive mind, the new DC will likely have a lot of autonomy when constructing and calling the plays.
Vikings Lose Young, Promising Offensive Lineman to Falcons
Kyle Hinton joined the Vikings as a late-round selection in 2020. Since that time, he has been a depth option, someone the team has leaned on to provide the reinforcements up front when necessary. Unfortunately, the Vikings have lost the young OG to the Atlanta Falcons. Indeed, the team will...
SLOWLY BUT SURELY: Menendez boys basketball, patiently, progresses
ST. AUGUSTINE – Progress is progress. Menendez (5-14) may not have jumped significantly in the win column from last year — it finished 6-19 — but it's improving. Nineteen games...
