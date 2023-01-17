ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Mastercard and Citizens Financial Group Announce Exclusive Payments Partnership

Mastercard and Citizens today announced an expanded partnership, making Mastercard the exclusive payments network across Citizens’ credit, debit and commercial portfolios, as well as services provider in the U.S. With shared values and vision, Citizens and Mastercard are united in the goal to provide access, inclusion and innovation to the communities they serve.
Nova Credit Receives Authorisation to Become UK’s First Cross-border Credit Reference Provider

Nova Credit UK, a wholly owned subsidiary of Nova Credit, has received the requisite scope of permissions in order to provide credit references in the UK from the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA). Through its Nova Passport technology, the firm intends to make it easier, faster, and more equitable for immigrants living in the UK to access credit products and services, the likes of which are all too often out of reach to them.
TechPassport launches Enterprise Ready Questions

TechPassport, a SaaS business that connects financial institutions with enterprise ready FinTech firms for faster and frictionless innovation, will launch their Enterprise Ready Questions in January 2023. TechPassport is excited to announce that it has partnered with 15 of the world’s largest global banks to develop a set of Enterprise...
SunLife and Swiss Re’s iptiQ launch digital ‘over 50s’ life insurance solution in the UK

SunLife, part of Phoenix Group, and iptiQ, Swiss Re’s digital B2B2C insurer launch an innovative life insurance product for UK-based customers aged 50 years and above. The new solution runs on a digital end-to-end platform and accelerates claims processing with customer-focused features. This partnership brings together SunLife’s market-leading position...
ID-Pal appoints Sara West as new commercial director

Global identity verification provider ID-Pal has named Sara West, an industry veteran in the B2B software and payments space, as the company’s new commercial director. West will also become a member of ID-Pal’s Executive team and in her new role will be responsible for the strategic development of ID-Pal in the UK market, where ID-Pal formally launched in 2022, as well as support the delivery of ID-Pal’s ambitious overseas expansion plans . West has a proven track record of leading commercial teams to manage and grow strong client partnerships, delivering high-value revenue growth and quality commercial engagement and brings over 20 years of expertise within the technology sector to ID-Pal.
Barclays Eagle Labs chosen to help turbocharge next generation of UK tech stars

Estimates suggest strengthening regional tech industries could grow the UK’s digital sector by an additional £41.5 billion by 2025 and create 678,000 jobs. The £12.09 million Digital Growth Grant builds on more than £42.2 million invested by the government to support tech start-ups and scale-ups since 2016.
CBI and Finastra Survey Shows UK SMEs Face Significant Barriers to International Trade

Research from the CBI and Finastra, canvassing the opinions of UK small and medium-sized businesses (SMEs), suggests that there’s a gap between the ambition of firms to trade internationally and the reality of doing so. While just 44% of businesses surveyed currently engage in international trade, only 23% said they were not interested in doing so. One third of respondents believe there’s potential value, but do not trade internationally due to perceived barriers and a lack of support.
Veriff Awarded G-Cloud 13 Status by UK Government

Veriff, a global identity verification provider, today announced it has officially joined the G-Cloud 13 Digital Marketplace. The Crown Commercial Services (CCS), part of the UK Government Cabinet Office, has awarded Veriff their Cloud Software designation. G-Cloud 13 went live on November 9, 2022 and has since allowed Veriff’s new...
Aviva India Launches Aviva Signature Investment Plan

Aviva Life Insurance, India’s most trusted private life insurance company, announced the launch of Aviva Signature Investment Plan, a Unit Linked Non-Participating Individual Life Insurance Plan. The plan is crafted keeping in mind the needs of Millennial and GenX customers. Signature Millennial comes with an inbuilt premium waiver to...
Marqeta Announces New Web Push Provisioning Product

Marqeta (NASDAQ: MQ), the global modern card issuing platform, today announced its new web push provisioning product. With web push provisioning, Marqeta customers can reduce friction at the point-of-sale and enable their users to pay directly from their mobile wallets without requiring them to download a mobile application. This capability addresses a common pain point for consumers – the friction of having to download an app that may rarely be used in order to complete a transaction – likely improving conversion rates and creating a smoother customer experience. Marqeta is one of the first card issuers to launch instant issuance capabilities, and web push provisioning further extends Marqeta’s leadership in this space. The product is currently offered in Beta with general availability expected later in 2023.
Orrick, Buckley Combine To Form Financial Services & Fintech Law Powerhouse

Orrick and Buckley jointly announced the strategic combination, which responds to growing demand from the most innovative companies and financial institutions for forward-looking regulatory and enforcement advice. It also responds to demand from fintech innovators, tech companies and their financial sponsors for holistic solutions to opportunities and risks created by...
Nottingham Building Society Appoints Gareth Hagger-Johnson as Director of Data Strategy

Nottingham Building Society has today announced the appointment of Dr Gareth Hagger-Johnson as Director of Data Strategy (DDS). In this newly created role, Gareth will develop a new data and insights framework for The Nottingham to increase the value of services to customers and deliver on the organisation’s strategic vision for future growth.
BPC recognised as luminary leader for global digital banking solution

Global payments technology company BPC has been named as one of the world’s leading digital banking providers in a recent report by Celent, a top international financial research and consulting firm. Aimed at helping financial institutions formulate comprehensive business and technology strategies, the publication, titled ‘Retail Digital Banking Platforms:...
Temenos Launches Next-Generation AI-Driven Corporate Lending to Help Banks Tap Global Corporate Credit Growth

Temenos (SIX: TEMN) today launched the next generation of its AI-driven, Corporate Lending solution to enable banks to consolidate global commercial loan portfolios and unify servicing all on the Temenos banking platform. The solution simplifies complex loan processing and lifecycle management across lending lines and geographies, addressing the needs of...
HyperJar announces the appointment of Morgan Stanley veteran Rob Rooney as CEO

Rob Rooney has been appointed HyperJar’s new Chief Executive Officer three months after joining the Board. Two years since launch, the HyperJar digital wallet has half a million customers and a slew of awards for its world-first tech features. Rob’s appointment is a significant step for the firm as it prepares to scale its business-to-consumer and business-to-business offers.
Jumio becomes first identity proofing vendor to exceed $200M in bookings

This record close to 2022 speaks to the sophistication of online business and the growing need for modern enterprises across all industries and geographies to truly know and trust their end users online. “Jumio’s performance in 2022 and clearing $200 million in bookings speaks to the growth of the identity...

