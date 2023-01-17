ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morristown, NJ

Jersey Buzz: Dancing With the Stars is coming back to New Jersey

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 3 days ago

Experience the electrifying glitz and glamour of “Dancing With the Stars” live on stage this week in New Jersey.

One of the incredible dancers on the show, Gleb Savchenko, spoke with News 12 about the tour. He made show history this season becoming the first pro to be partnered with a drag queen – and then dancing in drag himself. He says this tour is the best yet.

"It's an amazing show, and it's a brand new show that people have never seen before," said Savchenko.

Catch the show at Mayo Performing Arts Center in Morristown on Thursday, Jan. 19 at 4 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. or Friday, Jan. 20 at State Theater New Jersey in New Brunswick at 8 p.m.

