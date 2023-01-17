Read full article on original website
What really happened on Malaga Island? Kate McBrien tells the story
In the first of Lincoln County Historical Association’s 2023 Winter Lectures, Maine State Archivist Kate McBrien explores the true history of the community who lived on Malaga Island, off the coast of Phippsburg, in the late 1800s. Her engaging presentation and discussion examines the individuals who were part of this community and the state’s actions to evict them from their homes through the complex history of racism and eugenics in Maine.
Adopt-a-Tree fundraiser funds, awards presented
Tom Minerich, representing the Boothbay Harbor Region Chamber of Commerce, delivered the proceeds from the Adopt-A-Tree fundraiser to Boothbay Region High School’s STEM program Jan. 11. The fundraiser included four-foot wooden trees (for a donation of $80 each) that were designed, cut and primed by the students of Boothbay Region High School’s STEM Program. The 16 trees were sold and nearly all were decorated and entered for judging.
News and Notes from the Community Center
Volunteers welcomed! Have you ever wanted to be part of something fun? Meaningful? Engaging? We are looking for friendly/outgoing people what are good listeners to Meet and Greet visitors to The Community Center. Your schedule would be flexible – either morning or afternoon, or both, if you want, for a few hours to fit your schedule. We are open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Please feel free to come in to look around, talk to us, or just have a cup of coffee, or put a few pieces in the puzzle we are currently working on.
CANCELLED: The Waldo to screen ‘Julie and Julia’ on Friday, January 20th at 7:00pm
Due to the amount of snow that still needs to be removed in Waldoboro and the Winter Parking ban, and knowing that many may not be able to travel safely this evening, The Waldo has decided to cancel tonight's screening of "Julie and Julia". We are very sorry to have to cancel an event, but feel that this is the safest decision for our patrons, staff and volunteers. Hope to see you soon at another Waldo event!
United Way of Mid Coast Maine names Nicole Evans as executive director
The United Way of Mid Coast Maine board of directors is pleased to announce that Nicole Evans will lead the organization as its next executive director. The announcement comes at the conclusion of a national search and thorough interview process conducted by a local search committee comprised of community partners, donors, current and former board members.
Whether local call or mutual aid, area auxiliary members support firefighters
For more than 40 years, Boothbay Fire Department’s auxiliary provided support during active fires as well as area events. Known as the Miss Fires, in 2019 the group expanded to include support of the peninsula’s four fire departments and renamed itself Boothbay Region Fire Auxiliary to attract participation from area men, according to its president, Kareen Nelson.
Jan. 20 update: Midcoast adds 25 new COVID-19 cases
AUGUSTA — The Maine CDC has updated its list of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths in the state of Maine. Maine CDC conducts case investigations and contact tracing Monday through Friday. As a result, COVID-19 case data will be updated Tuesday through Saturday. Case data will not be updated Sunday and Monday or on holidays.
Robert H. Rogers Sr.
Robert H. “Bob” Rogers Sr. passed away peacefully on Jan. 16, 2023 surrounded by his loved ones. He will be dearly missed. He was born May 18, 1942 to Robert C. Rogers and Betty Lahey Rogers in New Haven, Connecticut. Bob was a fixture in Wiscasset. He spent...
Boothbay rolls past Buckfield
Seahawk senior Gryffin Kristan poured in seven three-pointers and scored 30 points to lead the Boothbay Region boys varsity basketball team to a 74-54 victory over the Buckfield Bucks Wednesday night, Jan. 18 in Buckfield. Junior Luke Morley had 15 points and junior Finn Harkins added 13 as the Seahawks...
