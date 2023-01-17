Read full article on original website
Meesha Luce is Maine’s Young Agents Committee Chairwoman
Meesha Luce, CPIA, ACSR, a personal insurance account executive at Allen Insurance and Financial, is the 2023 chairwoman of the Maine Insurance Agents Association’s Young Agents Committee. A member of the MIAA Young Agents Committee since 2013, Luce was named the MIAA Young Professional of the Year in 2017.
CSD joins Boothbay, Boothbay Harbor in supporting charter changes
The Community School District School Board voted 4-1 on Jan. 10 to support proposed changes to the school charter. Last summer, Boothbay and Boothbay Harbor selectmen began exploring the possibility of updating the nearly 70-year-old document. The two towns were eventually joined by school officials in developing a “repeal and...
Jan. 19 update: Midcoast adds 18 new COVID-19 cases
AUGUSTA — The Maine CDC has updated its list of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths in the state of Maine. Maine CDC conducts case investigations and contact tracing Monday through Friday. As a result, COVID-19 case data will be updated Tuesday through Saturday. Case data will not be updated Sunday and Monday or on holidays.
United Way of Mid Coast Maine names Nicole Evans as executive director
The United Way of Mid Coast Maine board of directors is pleased to announce that Nicole Evans will lead the organization as its next executive director. The announcement comes at the conclusion of a national search and thorough interview process conducted by a local search committee comprised of community partners, donors, current and former board members.
WANTED FOR DEFENESTRATION
JANUARY 2023 - Dog Treatment in This Gimcrack Town - by Auggie. Auggie rates the merchants in Boothbay Harbor who give out free dog treats. It's by Auggie, so it’s written with his usual vinegar and venom. It's as terrifying as a warm toilet seat in a public bathroom.
Adopt-a-Tree fundraiser funds, awards presented
Tom Minerich, representing the Boothbay Harbor Region Chamber of Commerce, delivered the proceeds from the Adopt-A-Tree fundraiser to Boothbay Region High School’s STEM program Jan. 11. The fundraiser included four-foot wooden trees (for a donation of $80 each) that were designed, cut and primed by the students of Boothbay Region High School’s STEM Program. The 16 trees were sold and nearly all were decorated and entered for judging.
Whether local call or mutual aid, area auxiliary members support firefighters
For more than 40 years, Boothbay Fire Department’s auxiliary provided support during active fires as well as area events. Known as the Miss Fires, in 2019 the group expanded to include support of the peninsula’s four fire departments and renamed itself Boothbay Region Fire Auxiliary to attract participation from area men, according to its president, Kareen Nelson.
Trustees approve refuse district budget
Boothbay Region Refuse Disposal District trustees approved the $1,625,085 Fiscal Year 24 budget Jan. 14. The budget reflects an 8.43% increase. Station Manager Steve Lewis reported higher prices accounted for the sharp increase. “Inflation is killing us. Everything just costs more,” he said. “Our biggest factor is fuel. Our trucks burn about 100,000 gallons per year so that is where inflation is hurting us most.”
