Columbia International University Athletics Director Darren Ritchie will be inducted into the National Christian College Athletic Association (NCCAA) Hall of Fame in June. With over 30 years of service to student-athletes and coaches, Richie has a love and passion for Christian higher education and has dedicated his career to pursuing godly excellence within the arena. He came to CIU in 2020 after serving as AD at Colorado Christian University and Webber International University.

COLUMBIA, SC ・ 18 HOURS AGO