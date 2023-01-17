Mariposa, CA – A cemetery in Mariposa County was vandalized, and these pictures show just how extensive the damage was, which included many broken headstones. The Mariposa County Sheriff’s Office was alerted to possible vandalism at the Mariposa Cemetery in Mariposa, where some of the headstones date back to the 1840s, last week. Many of them are made out of Italian marble and stone. A check of the grounds found a total of 47 grave sites damaged. The vandal also knocked over multiple gravesite decorations, like angels and vases.

MARIPOSA COUNTY, CA ・ 12 HOURS AGO