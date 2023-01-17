Read full article on original website
Related
mymotherlode.com
Tuolumne County Seeking Info On Storm Impacts
Sonora, CA — Whether Tuolumne County will eventually be included in a federal disaster declaration to help recover costs from storm impacts will depend on how much damage is located and documented. Government entities have been tabulating the impacts on public infrastructure and early estimates are over $6-million over...
mymotherlode.com
City And County Approve “Bittersweet’ End Of TCEDA
Sonora, CA — Four years after it was last active, and Director Larry Cope departed, the City of Sonora and Tuolumne County officially ended the Joint Powers Authority on Economic Development. The Tuolumne County Economic Development Authority was created in 2008 as a way for the city and county...
mymotherlode.com
Frog Protections A Concern In Relation To Valley Springs Flooding
Valley Springs, CA — Senator Marie Alvarado Gil toured flood damage in the Valley Springs area this week, along with Calaveras County Office of Emergency Services Director John Osbourn, Supervisor Gary Tofanelli, and Calaveras Consolidated Fire Chief Richard Dickinson. Calaveras County officials have stated that over 80 structures were...
mercedcountytimes.com
If Merced Isn’t Careful, No One Will Want To Work For City
There is such a thing as being “Black Listed” and the City of Merced is close to being on the list of such cities. The city needs a new police chief. Would you want to go to work for a city in which the Police Department is under investigation by the Attorney General?
mymotherlode.com
Supervisor Brandon On Mother Lode Views
Columbia, CA — Mother Lode Views will continue a five-part series with the individual Tuolumne County Supervisors. District Five Supervisor Jaron Brandon represents the Jamestown and Columbia area. He will talk about various projects and issues specific to that area. He will also address the board’s controversial decision to skip over him when picking a new vice chair.
mymotherlode.com
Local California Assemblyman Calls For More Water Projects
Sacramento, CA — Republican Heath Flora, whose California Assembly district stretches into the Copperopolis area of Calaveras County, along with communities like Oakdale and La Grange, is urging Governor Newsom to take bold action on water. Flora joined other GOP lawmakers at a press conference in Sacramento, and argued,...
mymotherlode.com
TUD’s Annual Water Line Flushing Underway
SONORA, CA: Tuolumne Utilities District (TUD) wants to alert the public that they may see water running down the street or sidewalk in neighborhoods as its annual flushing program is underway in Tuolumne County. During the flushing process, which is expected to last until April, crews will be flushing water...
How Merced County residents can apply for FEMA disaster assistance
A disaster recovery center is now open in Merced County for residents who have been impacted by the severe storms and flooding.
mymotherlode.com
January Events In The Mother Lode
There are several events happening in the Mother Lode this weekend. Calaveras Pregnancy Center is participating in a Diaper Dash this Friday, January 20 from 3pm to 6pm. Volunteers will collect from your vehicle so you don’t have to get out if you don’t want to. They are in particular need of newborn and preemie and sizes 4, 5 and 7 diapers. More details are here.
Court-ordered cleanup effort underway at troublesome Stockton mobile home park
STOCKTON, Calif. — Weeks after clearing out unlawful residents from the Stockton Park Village, officials with the San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office began cleaning up the troublesome Stockton mobile home park on Thursday. The clean-up was the start of a multi-day, multi-agency effort to clear trash and debris from...
mymotherlode.com
Vandal Damages Mariposa Cemetery Headstones
Mariposa, CA – A cemetery in Mariposa County was vandalized, and these pictures show just how extensive the damage was, which included many broken headstones. The Mariposa County Sheriff’s Office was alerted to possible vandalism at the Mariposa Cemetery in Mariposa, where some of the headstones date back to the 1840s, last week. Many of them are made out of Italian marble and stone. A check of the grounds found a total of 47 grave sites damaged. The vandal also knocked over multiple gravesite decorations, like angels and vases.
mymotherlode.com
Update: Major Power Outage In Calaveras County
Update at 5:45 p.m.: PG&E reports that power has been restored to all 7,166 customers n Calaveras County along the Highway 4 corridor from Vallecito, skipping Murphys, to just before Dorrington. Their electricity was out for almost three hours. The utility initially blamed the outage on the weather, but then switched the cause to equipment issues.
KCRA.com
‘Let them step up’: San Joaquin County residents now eligible for federal storm relief
WOODBRIDGE, Calif. — A silver lining for San Joaquin County residents who are reeling from storm-related aftermath: the county on Thursday was added to the federal major disaster declaration, meaning help is on the way. Woodbridge is one of the most impacted areas in the county, with pools of...
mymotherlode.com
Calaveras County Updates Storm Damage Relief
Calaveras County, CA – Calaveras County, along with the City of Angels Camp, have updated their joint storm damage information, which includes implementing a color-coded system to determine a structure’s safety. “With favorable weather last night and today, water levels have receded in many areas. The levels will...
KCRA.com
How did a relatively new pump system in a San Joaquin County community not drain the floodwaters?
ACAMPO, Calif. — As residents in the Acampo area of San Joaquin County continue to deal with the massive flooding that has impacted homes and closed schools, there are questions about why the relatively new drainage system in the area did not remove the floodwaters. Fritz Buchman, director of...
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Fatal Crash on Bacon Road and Jackson Road in Stanislaus County
The California Highway Patrol reported a fatal auto accident on Bacon Road near Salida in Stanislaus County on the afternoon of Tuesday, January 17, 2023. The fatal motor vehicle crash occurred at Bacon Road and Jackson Road shortly after 4:10 p.m., according to officials. Details on the Fatal Accident on...
mymotherlode.com
Sonora Woman Arrested for Driving Toward Officer
Sonora, CA – A Sonora woman being sought for a possible residential break-in sped her vehicle toward an officer investigating the case. Sonora Police were called to the 100 block of North Stewart Street near the Elkin Street intersection recently for a report of a female subject attempting to break into a residence. When they arrived on the scene, units were unable to locate the woman.
Need to apply for FEMA disaster relief after the California storms? Here are the steps
(KTXL) — President Joe Biden approved a major disaster declaration in California, which makes federal funding available to homeowners and business owners in Sacramento, Merced, and Santa Cruz counties as they recover from the physical and economic damages caused by back-to-back storms. The aid from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) is to be used […]
mymotherlode.com
Sonora Man Arrested For Rape And Incest
Sonora, CA – A Sonora man has been arrested for incest, rape and kidnapping of a minor relative. Tuolumne County Sheriff’s spokesperson Ashley Boujikian reported that 26-year-old Cornelio Correa-Martinez was arrested this past Friday in the area of the Junction Shopping Center on Mono Way in East Sonora. The detectives also served a search warrant at his residence in the area of Rogers Road in Sonora. Boujikian did not disclose whether any evidence was found or taken from the home during the search of his home.
Containers for cleanup available in Merced for residents
MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The City of Merced announced that 30-yard containers are available in evacuation areas one and two for residential customers to remove flood debris. Those who don’t see containers in their area can call Public Works at (209) 385-6800 to receive information about disposing of storm-related debris. The Bulky-Item Drop-Off Site is […]
Comments / 0