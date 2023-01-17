ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuolumne County, CA

mymotherlode.com

Tuolumne County Seeking Info On Storm Impacts

Sonora, CA — Whether Tuolumne County will eventually be included in a federal disaster declaration to help recover costs from storm impacts will depend on how much damage is located and documented. Government entities have been tabulating the impacts on public infrastructure and early estimates are over $6-million over...
TUOLUMNE COUNTY, CA
mymotherlode.com

City And County Approve “Bittersweet’ End Of TCEDA

Sonora, CA — Four years after it was last active, and Director Larry Cope departed, the City of Sonora and Tuolumne County officially ended the Joint Powers Authority on Economic Development. The Tuolumne County Economic Development Authority was created in 2008 as a way for the city and county...
TUOLUMNE COUNTY, CA
mymotherlode.com

Frog Protections A Concern In Relation To Valley Springs Flooding

Valley Springs, CA — Senator Marie Alvarado Gil toured flood damage in the Valley Springs area this week, along with Calaveras County Office of Emergency Services Director John Osbourn, Supervisor Gary Tofanelli, and Calaveras Consolidated Fire Chief Richard Dickinson. Calaveras County officials have stated that over 80 structures were...
CALAVERAS COUNTY, CA
mercedcountytimes.com

If Merced Isn’t Careful, No One Will Want To Work For City

There is such a thing as being “Black Listed” and the City of Merced is close to being on the list of such cities. The city needs a new police chief. Would you want to go to work for a city in which the Police Department is under investigation by the Attorney General?
MERCED, CA
mymotherlode.com

Supervisor Brandon On Mother Lode Views

Columbia, CA — Mother Lode Views will continue a five-part series with the individual Tuolumne County Supervisors. District Five Supervisor Jaron Brandon represents the Jamestown and Columbia area. He will talk about various projects and issues specific to that area. He will also address the board’s controversial decision to skip over him when picking a new vice chair.
TUOLUMNE COUNTY, CA
mymotherlode.com

Local California Assemblyman Calls For More Water Projects

Sacramento, CA — Republican Heath Flora, whose California Assembly district stretches into the Copperopolis area of Calaveras County, along with communities like Oakdale and La Grange, is urging Governor Newsom to take bold action on water. Flora joined other GOP lawmakers at a press conference in Sacramento, and argued,...
CALAVERAS COUNTY, CA
mymotherlode.com

TUD’s Annual Water Line Flushing Underway

SONORA, CA: Tuolumne Utilities District (TUD) wants to alert the public that they may see water running down the street or sidewalk in neighborhoods as its annual flushing program is underway in Tuolumne County. During the flushing process, which is expected to last until April, crews will be flushing water...
TUOLUMNE COUNTY, CA
mymotherlode.com

January Events In The Mother Lode

There are several events happening in the Mother Lode this weekend. Calaveras Pregnancy Center is participating in a Diaper Dash this Friday, January 20 from 3pm to 6pm. Volunteers will collect from your vehicle so you don’t have to get out if you don’t want to. They are in particular need of newborn and preemie and sizes 4, 5 and 7 diapers. More details are here.
SONORA, CA
mymotherlode.com

Vandal Damages Mariposa Cemetery Headstones

Mariposa, CA – A cemetery in Mariposa County was vandalized, and these pictures show just how extensive the damage was, which included many broken headstones. The Mariposa County Sheriff’s Office was alerted to possible vandalism at the Mariposa Cemetery in Mariposa, where some of the headstones date back to the 1840s, last week. Many of them are made out of Italian marble and stone. A check of the grounds found a total of 47 grave sites damaged. The vandal also knocked over multiple gravesite decorations, like angels and vases.
MARIPOSA COUNTY, CA
mymotherlode.com

Update: Major Power Outage In Calaveras County

Update at 5:45 p.m.: PG&E reports that power has been restored to all 7,166 customers n Calaveras County along the Highway 4 corridor from Vallecito, skipping Murphys, to just before Dorrington. Their electricity was out for almost three hours. The utility initially blamed the outage on the weather, but then switched the cause to equipment issues.
CALAVERAS COUNTY, CA
mymotherlode.com

Calaveras County Updates Storm Damage Relief

Calaveras County, CA – Calaveras County, along with the City of Angels Camp, have updated their joint storm damage information, which includes implementing a color-coded system to determine a structure’s safety. “With favorable weather last night and today, water levels have receded in many areas. The levels will...
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Fatal Crash on Bacon Road and Jackson Road in Stanislaus County

The California Highway Patrol reported a fatal auto accident on Bacon Road near Salida in Stanislaus County on the afternoon of Tuesday, January 17, 2023. The fatal motor vehicle crash occurred at Bacon Road and Jackson Road shortly after 4:10 p.m., according to officials. Details on the Fatal Accident on...
STANISLAUS COUNTY, CA
mymotherlode.com

Sonora Woman Arrested for Driving Toward Officer

Sonora, CA – A Sonora woman being sought for a possible residential break-in sped her vehicle toward an officer investigating the case. Sonora Police were called to the 100 block of North Stewart Street near the Elkin Street intersection recently for a report of a female subject attempting to break into a residence. When they arrived on the scene, units were unable to locate the woman.
SONORA, CA
FOX40

Need to apply for FEMA disaster relief after the California storms? Here are the steps

(KTXL) — President Joe Biden approved a major disaster declaration in California, which makes federal funding available to homeowners and business owners in Sacramento, Merced, and Santa Cruz counties as they recover from the physical and economic damages caused by back-to-back storms. The aid from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) is to be used […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
mymotherlode.com

Sonora Man Arrested For Rape And Incest

Sonora, CA – A Sonora man has been arrested for incest, rape and kidnapping of a minor relative. Tuolumne County Sheriff’s spokesperson Ashley Boujikian reported that 26-year-old Cornelio Correa-Martinez was arrested this past Friday in the area of the Junction Shopping Center on Mono Way in East Sonora. The detectives also served a search warrant at his residence in the area of Rogers Road in Sonora. Boujikian did not disclose whether any evidence was found or taken from the home during the search of his home.
SONORA, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Containers for cleanup available in Merced for residents

MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The City of Merced announced that 30-yard containers are available in evacuation areas one and two for residential customers to remove flood debris. Those who don’t see containers in their area can call Public Works at (209) 385-6800 to receive information about disposing of storm-related debris. The Bulky-Item Drop-Off Site is […]
MERCED, CA

