Union Parish woman wanted for Extortion and Filing False Police Report, deputies say
All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. UNION PARISH (KTVE/KARD) — In August 2022, Joanna D. Allen contacted the Union Parish Sheriff’s Office to report that her vehicle was stolen. As deputies investigated the vehicle burglary complaint, they discovered that Allen’s vehicle was not stolen and that her car was taken to a salvage […]
Richland Parish deputies investigate shooting on school property.
RICHLAND PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Richland Parish Sheriff’s Office and the Mangham police department have arrested two suspects after shots were fired on school property. Based on the evidence, officials say they believe these two suspects met up at the Mengham Junior High School property to purchase a gun before everything went down The […]
Union Parish hit and run suspect captured in Ouachita Parish during traffic stop
UPDATE (01/19/2023) (KTVE/KARD) — On Thursday, January 19, 2023, the Union Parish Sheriff’s Office confirmed that Turnbow was arrested by the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office. Once Turnbow makes a bond on his charges in Ouachita Parish, he will be extradited to Union Parish and booked for Hit and Run. UNION PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The […]
KNOE TV8
Mangham police make two arrests after Jan. 10 armed robbery
MANGHAM, La. (KNOE) - The Mangham Police Department and Richland Parish Sheriff’s Office have arrested two suspects relating to a shooting that occurred on Jan. 10, 2023. Kobe Holland, 20, of Rayville was arrested on Jan. 11 on a charge of attempted first-degree murder. Ladamien Moffitt, 21, of Winnsboro was arrested on Jan. 18 on charges of carrying a firearm on school property and contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile.
Monroe homeowner finds unknown individuals attempting to burglarize residence; suspects arrested
All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Officers of the Monroe Police Department were dispatched to a residence on Thomas Avenue on Thursday, January 19, 2023, around 7:26 PM. The homeowner advised authorities that unknown individuals were currently inside the residence and no one was supposed to be inside the […]
KNOE TV8
Monroe police searching for man accused of shooting child
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Monroe Police Department say they responded to a shooting on Jan. 7, 2023, at 3803 Dunlop St. around 10 p.m. MPD says a 3-year-old was shot and taken to the local hospital in critical condition. MPD has an arrest warrant for suspect Ricky Rogers, 21,...
lincolnparishjournal.com
Arrest made on domestic call
A Choudrant man was arrested Wednesday after an investigation by the Lincoln Parish Sheriff’s Office. Deputies met with a woman who said Walter C. Freeman, Jr., 62, had struck her with a broomstick and pushed her down at their residence. When she fell, she suffered a deep cut on her forearm and an injury to her head.
Wanted felon leads authorities on high-speed chase in Ouachita Parish; crashes vehicle
All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. OUACHITA PARISH (KTVE/KARD) — On January 19, 2023, around 1 PM, the West Monroe Police Department attempted to initiate a traffic stop on a vehicle that was driven by Aubrey Blane Powell. Powell, who was wanted on numerous warrants by the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office, the Union […]
West Monroe man sentenced to life in prison for February 2020 homicide
UPDATE (01-19-2023) (KTVE/KARD) — On January 19, 2023, officials confirmed that Lester Ramsey Jr. was sentenced to life in prison after being found guilty in the 2020 homicide of Cadarion “Nuuk” Buggs MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Monday, October 17, 2022, the trial in the case of State of Louisiana v. Lester Ramsey Jr. began […]
Deputies: Traffic stop lands Monroe man behind bars for possessing meth, ecstasy, and firearm
Ouachita Parish Sheriff's Office has arrested 37-year-old Vincent Donzel Nappier Jr. after a routine traffic stops leads to narcotics possession and a stolen vehicle.
Union Parish Sheriff’s Office requesting assistance finding man wanted for drug distribution
Disclaimer: “All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.” UNION PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Union Parish Sheriff’s Office is currently searching for Romado Brown. Brown is a 42-year-old Black male standing at five feet and five inches and weighing 135 pounds. He is frequently seen around the Bernice area. Brown is wanted by authorities […]
lincolnparishjournal.com
Student caught with stolen gun on campus
A Grambling State University student from Baton Rouge was arrested Monday after he was found in a women’s dormitory in possession of a stolen handgun. GSU police officers responded to Bowen Hall to assist housing staff with a walkthrough after midnight Monday morning. Upon reaching the third floor, several males in violation of visiting hours in the women’s dorm were seen leaving a room. As officers entered, they smelled marijuana in the air.
Monroe man accused of threatening witnesses and minors with firearm; arrested
All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On January 16, 2023, officers of the West Monroe Police Department were called to Browning Avenue in reference to a disturbance. Officers were informed that a male suspect allegedly threw a brick at someone and then armed himself with a firearm. According […]
fgazette.com
UNION PARISH ARRESTS
Kelli Nicole Mitcham, 12/17/1978; 2996 Hwy 144, Eros, La; Expired Drivers License, Tail Lamps, Poss. Of Sch II. Kharahjnie Rakheem Levingston, 6/16/1999; 110 Railroad St, Junction City, La; Establishing of Speed Zone, Driver must be Licensed, Poss. Of Sch 1-Misd, Poss. Of Sch II, Poss. Of Legend, Drug without Prescription or Order.
lincolnparishjournal.com
Sister arrested at loud party
Two sisters were arrested shortly after midnight Saturday morning after Ruston Police responded to a loud noise complaint at University Crossing Apartments. Several officers went to the apartment complex at 1201 W. California Ave. in response to the loud noise and music. They found a large group of people inside and outside the apartment in question. When officers asked to speak to the tenant of the apartment, Shaterria Sanders, 19, came outside. She was asked four times to identify herself and refused on each attempt. Sanders put her finger in an officer’s face, refusing to answer questions during the encounter. Sanders pushed an officer who then attempted to arrest her. She pulled away and became combative. Other officers had to assist in placing Sanders in handcuffs.
Man dies in tree-cutting accident on West Deborah Drive, Monroe authorities confirm
UPDATE (KTVE/KARD) — According to authorities, a man has died due to a tree-cutting accident that took place. Officials confirmed that the tree-cutter mistakenly cut himself with a chainsaw. Authorities are not releasing the name of the deceased or the company he was employed with. The deceased’s family has not been notified of the incident […]
Ouachita Parish native and former youth pastor facing child molestation charges in Georgia
TROUP COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL)— Earlier this week, one Tennessee man also a native of Ouachita Parish was extradited to Troup County, Georgia on several child molestation charges. Sgt. Stewart Smith with the Troup County Sheriff’s Office confirms the charges stem from an incident(s) that allegedly occurred in 2022. The number of the alleged incidents (s) […]
UPDATE: Monroe Police Department locates man wanted for numerous charges
UPDATE (1/14/2023): Jeremiah Coleman has been located by authorities. Thank you to the public for your assistance in locating this individual. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — There has been an arrest warrant issued for Jeremiah Coleman for Aggravated Burglary, Domestic Abuse Aggravated Assault, Aggravated Criminal Damage to Property, Simple Criminal Damage to Property, and Attempted Manslaughter. […]
KNOE TV8
West Monroe tree-cutting company accepts donations and memories for Pat Bass and family
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - C & C Tree Company in West Monroe held a fundraiser Sunday afternoon for Pat Bass’ family in the parking lot of OIB Plaza in Monroe. Bass, who was a tree-cutter from Columbia, lost his life Friday, Jan. 20, 2023, while trimming a tree on West Deborah Drive in Monroe. While the family accepted donations for Bass, they also accepted memories.
Third-grade student injured in El Dorado school bus accident
EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — On Tuesday, January 17, 2023, the El Dorado School District confirmed that an El Dorado school bus was involved in an accident that left two injured. According to reports, the accident took place around 6:57 AM and only three students were on the bus. The students included a third grader, […]
