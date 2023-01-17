Two sisters were arrested shortly after midnight Saturday morning after Ruston Police responded to a loud noise complaint at University Crossing Apartments. Several officers went to the apartment complex at 1201 W. California Ave. in response to the loud noise and music. They found a large group of people inside and outside the apartment in question. When officers asked to speak to the tenant of the apartment, Shaterria Sanders, 19, came outside. She was asked four times to identify herself and refused on each attempt. Sanders put her finger in an officer’s face, refusing to answer questions during the encounter. Sanders pushed an officer who then attempted to arrest her. She pulled away and became combative. Other officers had to assist in placing Sanders in handcuffs.

RUSTON, LA ・ 4 DAYS AGO