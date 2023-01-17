ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Union Parish, LA

Comments / 0

Related
MyArkLaMiss

Richland Parish deputies investigate shooting on school property.

RICHLAND PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Richland Parish Sheriff’s Office and the Mangham police department have arrested two suspects after shots were fired on school property.  Based on the evidence, officials say they believe these two suspects met up at the Mengham Junior High School property to purchase a gun before everything went down The […]
MANGHAM, LA
KNOE TV8

Mangham police make two arrests after Jan. 10 armed robbery

MANGHAM, La. (KNOE) - The Mangham Police Department and Richland Parish Sheriff’s Office have arrested two suspects relating to a shooting that occurred on Jan. 10, 2023. Kobe Holland, 20, of Rayville was arrested on Jan. 11 on a charge of attempted first-degree murder. Ladamien Moffitt, 21, of Winnsboro was arrested on Jan. 18 on charges of carrying a firearm on school property and contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile.
MANGHAM, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Monroe homeowner finds unknown individuals attempting to burglarize residence; suspects arrested

All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Officers of the Monroe Police Department were dispatched to a residence on Thomas Avenue on Thursday, January 19, 2023, around 7:26 PM. The homeowner advised authorities that unknown individuals were currently inside the residence and no one was supposed to be inside the […]
MONROE, LA
KNOE TV8

Monroe police searching for man accused of shooting child

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Monroe Police Department say they responded to a shooting on Jan. 7, 2023, at 3803 Dunlop St. around 10 p.m. MPD says a 3-year-old was shot and taken to the local hospital in critical condition. MPD has an arrest warrant for suspect Ricky Rogers, 21,...
MONROE, LA
lincolnparishjournal.com

Arrest made on domestic call

A Choudrant man was arrested Wednesday after an investigation by the Lincoln Parish Sheriff’s Office. Deputies met with a woman who said Walter C. Freeman, Jr., 62, had struck her with a broomstick and pushed her down at their residence. When she fell, she suffered a deep cut on her forearm and an injury to her head.
LINCOLN PARISH, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Union Parish Sheriff’s Office requesting assistance finding man wanted for drug distribution

Disclaimer: “All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.” UNION PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Union Parish Sheriff’s Office is currently searching for Romado Brown. Brown is a 42-year-old Black male standing at five feet and five inches and weighing 135 pounds. He is frequently seen around the Bernice area. Brown is wanted by authorities […]
UNION PARISH, LA
lincolnparishjournal.com

Student caught with stolen gun on campus

A Grambling State University student from Baton Rouge was arrested Monday after he was found in a women’s dormitory in possession of a stolen handgun. GSU police officers responded to Bowen Hall to assist housing staff with a walkthrough after midnight Monday morning. Upon reaching the third floor, several males in violation of visiting hours in the women’s dorm were seen leaving a room. As officers entered, they smelled marijuana in the air.
GRAMBLING, LA
fgazette.com

UNION PARISH ARRESTS

Kelli Nicole Mitcham, 12/17/1978; 2996 Hwy 144, Eros, La; Expired Drivers License, Tail Lamps, Poss. Of Sch II. Kharahjnie Rakheem Levingston, 6/16/1999; 110 Railroad St, Junction City, La; Establishing of Speed Zone, Driver must be Licensed, Poss. Of Sch 1-Misd, Poss. Of Sch II, Poss. Of Legend, Drug without Prescription or Order.
UNION PARISH, LA
lincolnparishjournal.com

Sister arrested at loud party

Two sisters were arrested shortly after midnight Saturday morning after Ruston Police responded to a loud noise complaint at University Crossing Apartments. Several officers went to the apartment complex at 1201 W. California Ave. in response to the loud noise and music. They found a large group of people inside and outside the apartment in question. When officers asked to speak to the tenant of the apartment, Shaterria Sanders, 19, came outside. She was asked four times to identify herself and refused on each attempt. Sanders put her finger in an officer’s face, refusing to answer questions during the encounter. Sanders pushed an officer who then attempted to arrest her. She pulled away and became combative. Other officers had to assist in placing Sanders in handcuffs.
RUSTON, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Ouachita Parish native and former youth pastor facing child molestation charges in Georgia

TROUP COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL)— Earlier this week, one Tennessee man also a native of Ouachita Parish was extradited to Troup County, Georgia on several child molestation charges. Sgt. Stewart Smith with the Troup County Sheriff’s Office confirms the charges stem from an incident(s) that allegedly occurred in 2022. The number of the alleged incidents (s) […]
OUACHITA PARISH, LA
MyArkLaMiss

UPDATE: Monroe Police Department locates man wanted for numerous charges

UPDATE (1/14/2023): Jeremiah Coleman has been located by authorities. Thank you to the public for your assistance in locating this individual. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — There has been an arrest warrant issued for Jeremiah Coleman for Aggravated Burglary, Domestic Abuse Aggravated Assault, Aggravated Criminal Damage to Property, Simple Criminal Damage to Property, and Attempted Manslaughter. […]
MONROE, LA
KNOE TV8

West Monroe tree-cutting company accepts donations and memories for Pat Bass and family

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - C & C Tree Company in West Monroe held a fundraiser Sunday afternoon for Pat Bass’ family in the parking lot of OIB Plaza in Monroe. Bass, who was a tree-cutter from Columbia, lost his life Friday, Jan. 20, 2023, while trimming a tree on West Deborah Drive in Monroe. While the family accepted donations for Bass, they also accepted memories.
WEST MONROE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Third-grade student injured in El Dorado school bus accident

EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — On Tuesday, January 17, 2023, the El Dorado School District confirmed that an El Dorado school bus was involved in an accident that left two injured. According to reports, the accident took place around 6:57 AM and only three students were on the bus. The students included a third grader, […]
EL DORADO, AR

Comments / 0

Community Policy