Bothell, WA

q13fox.com

At least 2 killed in Tacoma crash

Two people are dead after a crash in Tacoma on Wednesday morning. FOX 13 spoke with a witness who said he and several others pulled one person out of the burning car.
TACOMA, WA
MyNorthwest

Stolen 1930 Model A Ford Huckster found in Poulsbo

Deputies with the Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office announced Friday they recovered a classic car stolen from a Poulsbo garage last weekend. The 1930 Model A Ford Huckster, which was in a garage in the 14000 block of Norbut Lane Northeast, was believed to have been stolen between 10 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 14, and 6 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 15.
POULSBO, WA
q13fox.com

81-year-old woman hit by car in Seattle crosswalk, suspect arrested

SEATTLE - Police arrested a driver suspected of hitting an 81-year-old woman crossing the street in Seattle’s First Hill neighborhood on Wednesday. Officers were called to the intersection of Broadway and Marion around 2 p.m. Wednesday, where they found the victim suffering from a head injury. Witness accounts say...
SEATTLE, WA
KOMO News

South Lake Union encampment neighbors report fires, 'Mad Max' weapons

SEATTLE — People who live around a homeless encampment in Seattle's South Lake Union neighborhood say they are frustrated by the lack of action to clear the camp after reports of fires, tampering with the electrical system and now a person from the camp threatening people with what is described as "Mad Max" style weapons.
SEATTLE, WA
mltnews.com

Kent man jailed after residential burglary in Brier

A Kent man was booked into Snohomish County Jail earlier this week after Brier police spotted him and another man allegedly burglarizing a Brier residence, then leaving the scene. According to Brier Police Chief Nick Almquist, at around 6:45 a.m. Jan. 16, a Brier police officer noticed a truck parked...
BRIER, WA
MyNorthwest

SB I-405 in Bothell reopens after one person killed after crash

All lanes of southbound 405 have been reopened in Bothell following a multi-car crash that killed one person early Tuesday morning. A fatal collision involving a pedestrian shut down all lanes of southbound Interstate 405 at State Route 527 in Bothell Tuesday morning. The incident involved multiple vehicles just before...
BOTHELL, WA
q13fox.com

Teen rescued from flames in deadly Tacoma crash

A deadly car crash in Tacoma caused a vehicle to burst into flames, but bystanders managed to rescue a teenager from the fire. Sadly, they said it got too hot for them to rescue two other people in the car.
TACOMA, WA
q13fox.com

Teens arrested for stealing car, 47 KIAs stolen in Pierce County

Two teenagers were arrested in Parkland - accused of stealing an SUV from the parking lot of Washington High School. New information from the Pierce County Sheriff's Office shows that 47 KIAs have been stolen in the last year. They say it's because of a viral video that shows just how easy it is to break into that specific model of car.
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
q13fox.com

WSDOT: Snoqualmie reopened following spinouts Wednesday night

SNOQUALMIE PASS, Wash. - I-90 reopened at Snoqualmie Pass after several spinouts closed eastbound lanes late Wednesday night.. The Washington State Department of Transportation temporarily closed the freeway while they cleared out vehicles. Chains were required on all vehicles except all-wheel drive, and it was snowing on the roads at...
SNOQUALMIE, WA
MyNorthwest.com

Emergency repairs to close multiple I-5 lanes in Everett this weekend

What happens when a concrete panel rocks out of position on I-5? You get last Thursday, when south Snohomish County came to a dead stop for about eight hours. You could not go anywhere last Thursday afternoon from Mill Creek to Everett. Not just on I-5 but on the neighborhood roads. It was gridlocked because a concrete panel rocked out of position and the edge was sticking up about three inches. It was in the center lane near Marine View Drive on northbound I-5 in Everett, where there are only three lanes.
EVERETT, WA

