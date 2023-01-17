Read full article on original website
Penguins Announce Roster Moves
The Pittsburgh Penguins have activated defenseman Jeff Petry from long-term injured reserve and goaltender Tristan Jarry from injured reserve, it was announced today by General Manager Ron Hextall. Goaltender Dustin Tokarski and defenseman Taylor Fedun have been re-assigned to the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins of the American Hockey League. Defenseman Kris Letang...
FLA@MTL: What you need to know
MONTREAL - The Canadiens (19-23-3) are looking for their third straight win as the Florida Panthers (21-20-5) pay a visit to the Bell Centre on Thursday. Here's everything you need to know heading into the game:. 1. The Habs are coming off a pair of wins against high-powered playoff teams....
PREVIEW: Oilers vs. Lightning
The Edmonton Oilers carry their four-game win streak into a Thursday night clash with the Tampa Bay Lightning at Rogers Place. You can watch the game on Sportsnet West or listen live on the Oilers Radio Network, including 630 CHED. Subscribe to Oilers+ to unlock the Pre-Game Show that will...
Alexandrov assigned to Springfield
ST. LOUIS - St. Louis Blues President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Doug Armstrong announced today the team has assigned forward Nikita Alexandrov to its AHL affiliate, the Springfield Thunderbirds. Alexandrov, 22, has dressed in 16 games for the Blues this season, registering four points (two goals, two assists)...
FLA@MTL: Game recap
MONTREAL - The Canadiens were unable to secure a third straight win on Thursday, falling 6-2 to the Florida Panthers at the Bell Centre. Head coach Martin St-Louis iced the same lineup he used in Tuesday's win over the Jets. Sam Montembeault once again got the start in goal. The...
Caps Visit Vegas
Washington's three-game trip out west continues on Saturday night in Vegas when the Caps go up against the Golden Knights in the middle match of the trip. The Caps started out the trip in James Brown fashion, on the good foot, with a 4-0 whitewash of the Arizona Coyotes on Thursday night at Tempe's Mullett Arena.
Sharks Celebrate Lunar New Year
The Sharks rang in the Lunar New Year early with a win on Wednesday night at SAP Center!. While Lunar New Year falls on Sunday, January 22, the Sharks celebrated at home a little prematurely before their long road trip. This was the first year the Sharks celebrated Lunar New...
Throwback Thursday: 2000s Year-by-Year Timeline
In advance the Flyers' next "Throwback Thursday", which will honor the first decade of the new millennium (2000 to 2009) during the Flyers' game against the Chicago Blackhawks on Jan. 19, here's a year-by-year retrospective on memorable moments and players that defined the period from the 2000 playoffs through the pre-New Year's portion of the 2009-10 campaign.
Heika's Take: Character and leadership
An 82-game season presents all manner of challenges for an NHL team, and the Stars have handled adversity well this year. On Thursday, a 4-0 win over the Los Angeles Kings at Crypo.com Arena was important for many reasons. One, the Stars bounced back from a collapse in San Jose...
PREVIEW: Red Wings focusing on consistency Thursday at Vegas
LAS VEGAS -- The Detroit Red Wings will conclude a three-game road trip out west on Thursday night at T-Mobile Arena against the Vegas Golden Knights. Puck drop between Detroit (18-17-8; 44 points) and Vegas (28-15-2; 58 points) is set for 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT on Bally Sports Detroit and the Red Wings Radio Network (97.1 The Ticket).
LA Kings vs. Dallas Stars: How to Watch
What you need to know ahead of the game against the Dallas Stars:. Where: Crypto.com Arena (Los Angeles, CA) Stars: 26 - 13 - 7 (59 pts) Kings: 25 - 15 - 6 (56 pts) The Kings are 6th in faceoff win percentage (52.9%). The Kings power play ranks 7th...
Coach's Challenge: MIN @ CAR - 2:13 of the Third Period
Explanation: The Situation Room supported the Referees' call on the ice that the contact between Martin Necas and Marc-Andre Fleury did not constitute goaltender interference. Penalty: 2:00 minor penalty: Delay of Game - Unsuccessful Challenge. All-Star Game. 2023 NHL All-Star Game Fan Vote winners unveiled. Draisaitl, Pastrnak, Panarin among group...
Gibson, Ducks rally past Blue Jackets, end 5-game skid
COLUMBUS -- John Gibson saved all 18 shots in the final two periods, and the Anaheim Ducks scored five unanswered goals to defeat the Columbus Blue Jackets 5-3 at Nationwide Arena on Thursday. Gibson replaced Anthony Stolarz, who allowed three goals on 15 shots in the first period when the...
Tarasenko could return early next week for Blues
MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. -- Vladimir Tarasenko could return to the St. Louis Blues lineup as soon as Tuesday. The forward will miss his 10th straight game when St. Louis hosts the Chicago Blackhawks on Saturday (8 p.m. ET; BSMW, NBCSCH, ESPN+, SN NOW) because of a right hand injury, but playing against the Buffalo Sabres on Tuesday is an option.
Caps Open Trip with Whitewash Win
A pair of former Desert Dogs bit the hand that once fed them on Thursday night in Tempe, helping the Caps to a 4-0 whitewash win over the Arizona Coyotes in Washington's first ever visit to Mullett Arena, the Coyotes' new and temporary home. Darcy Kuemper stopped 26 shots to...
Kraken end Devils' 5-game winning streak with OT victory
SEATTLE -- Andre Burakovsky scored 1:10 into overtime, and the Seattle Kraken ended the New Jersey Devils' five-game winning streak with a 4-3 victory at Climate Pledge Arena on Thursday. Burakovsky circled the zone with the puck before scoring five-hole on Mackenzie Blackwood from the right face-off circle. "Those points...
Caps Start Weeklong Trip in Tempe
The Caps take to the road for their first multi-game journey in more than a month, heading west for a three-game trip that starts on Thursday night in Tempe against the Arizona Coyotes. The game marks Washington's first-ever visit to Mullett Arena, the Coyotes' third different home since they moved south from Winnipeg in 1996-97.
RELEASE: Skinner, Draisaitl join McDavid on Pacific all-star roster
EDMONTON, AB - Connor McDavid has some company headed to South Florida. The final 12 selections for NHL All-Star Weekend were announced Thursday and two of them were Oilers as Stuart Skinner and Leon Draisaitl will join McDavid on Team Pacific. Skinner will form a goaltending tandem with fellow rookie...
Thomas' Three Storylines - WPG @ TOR
Safe to say the Winnipeg Jets got away from their game Tuesday in their 4-1 loss to the Montreal Canadiens to kick off their season long five game road trip. Wednesday, Rick Bowness had the team back on the ice for a practice in Toronto hoping to get his team back on track.
Devils Finish 5-Game Road Trip in Seattle | PREVIEW
New Jersey looks to go a perfect 5-0 when they face the Seattle Kraken in the final game of their season-long road trip. The Devils conclude their season-long five-game road trip (4-0) in Seattle looking for a sweep. Puck drops at 10 p.m. ET. You can watch the game on...
