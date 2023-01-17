Read full article on original website
WRDW-TV
Army Cyber Command signs partnership with AU to recruit local talent
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Augusta is a national hub for cyber defense. That’s why the Army Cyber Command at Fort Gordon and Augusta University signed an agreement making sure we stay that way. The agreement offers two new degrees online from Augusta University using resources from the Army Cyber...
Media investigation reveals more behind closing of Youth Challenge Academy
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – A media investigation digs deep into why the Georgia National Guard’s Youth Challenge Academy at Fort Gordon shut its doors and who leaders say is to blame. It’s a story we told you about back in October. “So one person got into a fight and then the whole other platoons got […]
WRDW-TV
Augusta community comes together to stop the violence
Right now, South Carolina has more than two-dozen inmates on death row – and no way to legally carry out their executions. The Georgia Department of Agriculture and McDuffie County have completed parallel investigations into allegations related to animal services.
Augusta University to introduce Columbia County’s first hospital in the next few years
Turner Construction is looking for people who are ready to help build what will be the only hospital in Columbia County.
Widespread Pineland phone outage impacting calls in some Southeast Georgia counties
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Residents in some Southeast Georgia counties aren’t able to make calls for the second day in a row. Pineland Telephone is experiencing a widespread outage that is impacting several counties including Candler, Emanuel, and Evans. Residential phone lines, businesses law enforcement agencies, and local 911 services are among the impacted. Wi-Fi […]
WRDW-TV
Augusta Fire truck overturned in South Augusta
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - An Augusta Fire Department truck overturned on its side on Saturday night in South Augusta. According to the Augusta Fire Department, the accident happened just before 9:30 p.m. when trucks “Tender 12″ and “Engine 12″ were heading to a first responder call on Neely Road.
WRDW-TV
‘He was a big presence’: North Augusta Middle School teacher’s life celebrated
NORTH AUGUSTA, Sc. (WRDW/WAGT) - Family. friends, co-workers and student of Latimer Blount Jr. gathered Saturday to celebrate his life. Blount served as an English teacher and football coach at North Augusta Middle School for nearly 25 years. He’s referred to as “Lat” by those who knew him best.
WRDW-TV
Aiken County investigation of dead one-year-old is underway
AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Aiken County Coroner’s Office is investigating the death of a one-year-old child. On Friday night, just after 9:30 p.m., Aiken County Emergency Medical Service responded to a call of an unresponsive child at a home on L and L Lane, just outside of downtown Aiken.
WRDW-TV
Our Chris Lloyd rides BMX at a local track!
Learn about shooting that happened after fight broke out in Augusta. The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that occurred in the 3200 block of Wrightsboro Road on Thursday night. Updated: 3 hours ago. The early morning discovery of a woman near prison grounds helped deputies uncover...
WJBF.com
Ohio officer who hit woman in McDonald's dispute placed on leave
Ohio officer who hit woman in McDonald’s dispute …. Aiken’s Union Street Bridge Closed due to weight …. Hello 2023 event at Paine College is raising funds …. Hello 2023 event at Paine College is raising funds for school supplies for kids. Go Green for Justin – Grovetown...
wfxg.com
No Gold Cross Contract: What's next for Richmond County?
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - In just days, the Augusta-Richmond County commission is expected to reach a final decision regarding a contract with ambulance provider Gold Cross. Commissioner Alvin Mason says he has been pushing for a new contract with Gold Cross since last April. At the time, the cost of the contract was $1.6 million.
WRDW-TV
McDuffie County animal services investigations are complete
Right now, South Carolina has more than two-dozen inmates on death row – and no way to legally carry out their executions. Learn about shooting that happened after fight broke out in Augusta. The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that occurred in the 3200 block of...
No abuse or mistreatment found in investigations into McDuffie County Animal Services
There was no evidence of any abuse or mistreatment of shelter animals in the county by either county or state agencies.
As his surgeries continue, support for Justin Gilstrap grows
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – As eleven-year-old Justin Gilstrap continues to undergo surgeries after being attacked by three dogs, the community continues to rally in his support. It is another Wear Green for Justin Day right here at Grovetown Elementary School, where supporters showed up and showed out. “We are so pleased that even other schools […]
WRDW-TV
Deputies in 2 local counties looking for 2 missing people
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond and Burke County deputies are searching for missing people as of Thursday. According to authorities, Gary Broughton, 58, is described as 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighing around 180 pounds. Broughton was released from prison in March and has not been seen since, according...
WRDW-TV
N. Augusta officer accused of inappropriate relationship with student
NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A North Augusta High School resource officer has resigned after allegations emerged of an inappropriate relationship with a female student. According to officials, North Augusta Department of Public Safety officer Chris Wilson was suspended Dec. 16, the same day the department learned of the allegations and started the investigation.
wfxg.com
Child death under investigation in Aiken
AIKEN, S.C. (WFXG) - The Aiken County Coroner's Office is investigating the death of a one-year-old child. According to Coroner Darryl Ables, Aiken County EMS responded to a home in the 100 block of L and L Lane in Aiken Friday night for a call about an unresponsive child. When emergency crews arrived, they found the child, now identified as Alexavia Aguirre, in cardiac arrest.
Shooting on Wrightsboro Road injures one
AUGUSTA (WJBF) – On January 19th, at 8:37 P.M., the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call on the 3200 Block of Wrightsboro Road in reference to a gun shot victim. Upon arrival, Deputies learned that a physical altercation happened between several males that spilled over to the alley behind Churchs Chicken when shots […]
WRDW-TV
How local residents are trying to turn pain into purpose
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - It’s been a week since a car hit five people on Olive Road while they were praying over a person hit by another car. It happened right in front of the Purpose Center. Now, those involved are trying to redirect their sorrow into action to...
A.R. Johnson Magnet School receives $20k Box Tops donation
A.R. Johnson Health Science and Engineering Magnet School is one out of only 14 schools across the U.S. selected to receive $20,000 from Box Tops for Education.
