AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – As eleven-year-old Justin Gilstrap continues to undergo surgeries after being attacked by three dogs, the community continues to rally in his support. It is another Wear Green for Justin Day right here at Grovetown Elementary School, where supporters showed up and showed out. “We are so pleased that even other schools […]

GROVETOWN, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO