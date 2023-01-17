Read full article on original website
music
5d ago
don't just say it do it...their are plenty of empty buildings in Manchester that can be turned into a shelter
6
Agrimpyoldman
5d ago
Judge Kissinger’s ruling was a fair one. However, I disagree with his assessment that the City should do more. The issue and cost associated with it needs to be borne by the state and its citizens. The City can’t afford to go it alone. As we have recently learned, Manchester is becoming a dumping place for other municipalities.
2
WMUR.com
CloseUp: Manchester NAACP President says state law is chilling anti-racism efforts
By the numbers, New Hampshire is not the most diverse state. That is changing and in the process, the state seems to be evolving in different directions at the same time, from the Attorney General's Office standing up to hate groups by charging civil rights violations to the ongoing debate over what kind of concepts and ideas are acceptable in public school classrooms.
WMUR.com
Man arrested after allegedly driving the wrong-way on I-393 in Concord
CONCORD, N.H. — A Massachusetts man was arrested after allegedly driving the wrong way on I-393 in Concord. New Hampshire State Police said Hunter Dusio, 23, of Somerset, Massachusetts, was arrested and charged with aggravated driving while under the influence, reckless conduct and reckless operation. Around 9 p.m. on...
WMUR.com
Merrimack man accused of threatening workers repossessing his vehicle
MERRIMACK, N.H. — A Merrimack man was arrested after he allegedly threatened workers who were repossessing his car. Merrimack police said Gregory Isabelle, 38, was arrested and charged with two counts of felony criminal threatening with a deadly weapon and a charge of misdemeanor criminal threatening. Officers responded around...
WMUR.com
Man charged in shootings of 2 Manchester officers recommitted for another 5 years
BRENTWOOD, N.H. — A man who shot and wounded two Manchester police officers in 2016 is being transferred to the state hospital. Since the shooting, Ian MacPherson has been at the state prison's secure psychiatric unit. He was found not guilty by reason of insanity in January 2018. In...
1 dead after house fire in Milford, N.H.
MILFORD, N.H. -- One person is dead after a fire at a home in Milford, New Hampshire.The State Fire Marshal said the blaze broke out around 11:45 p.m. Friday night at a home on Leisure Way.When firefighters arrived, they saw smoke and flames burning inside a mobile home. They entered the home, and while putting out a fire, they found a person who was already dead.A cause of death has not been determined, and the person has not been publicly identified by police.Investigators are now working to find out how that fire started.
WMUR.com
Blake's Restaurant closes final location in Manchester
MANCHESTER, N.H. — A bitter-sweet day for a Manchester institution, after 60 years of service, Blake's Restaurant closed the doors on its Manchester location Saturday. Blake's Restaurant and Ice Cream is a Manchester institution that dates back to 1900. The location on South Main Street was open for six decades.
WMUR.com
Blue lobster caught by New Hampshire fisherman off Isle of Shoals
MANCHESTER, N.H. — A New Hampshire fisherman was in for an exciting surprise when he caught a blue lobster by the Isle of Shoals. Jake Eaton, who caught the lobster, said this is something that doesn't happen every day. He said he gets out to haul three to four times a week and has been fishing for about a decade.
Manchester homeless eviction rips families apart and ignores viable alternatives
CONCORD, NH. - It is sad that homelessness continues to be a problem in New Hampshire and many other states. Recently, the city of Manchester was granted the ability to evict an encampment of homeless people from public grounds.
WMUR.com
Police: raid in Salem leads to more than 8,000 items seized
SALEM, N.H. — More than 8,000 items were seized from a building on Main Street in Salem on Thursday as part of a fraud investigation, police said Friday. Officers could be seen removing numerous boxes from 107 Main Street, many of them with “Sephora” written on the outside.
WMUR.com
Police investigating report of gunshot fired in Concord
CONCORD, N.H. — Concord police are investigating a gunshot heard early Friday morning on Pleasant Street. Concord police said around 1:45 a.m., police were dispatched to the area of 15 Pleasant St. to investigate a shots fired call for service. A witness indicated that he saw two people standing...
WMUR.com
Child, man injured after snowmobile crash in Milford
MILFORD, N.H. — A child and a man were injured and taken to the hospital after a snowmobile crash in Milford. New Hampshire Fish and Game said around 12:45 p.m. on Saturday, conservation officers responded to a report of a single snowmobile crash on private property in Milford. The...
WMUR.com
Massachusetts man sentenced to 12 months in federal prison attempted gun shop burglaries
HOOKSETT, N.H. — A Massachusetts man will spend 12 months in federal prison after he tried to steal guns from the Granite State. On Jan. 23 of last year, investigators said William Guerrero, 21, of Brighton, Massachusetts, and several others drove a stolen car to Shooter’s Outpost in Hooksett and tried to break in.
WMUR.com
Pedestrian dies after alleged hit-and-run in Manchester; suspected driver found dead
MANCHESTER, N.H. — A pedestrian injured in an alleged hit-and-run on Sunday in Manchester has died, and police said the suspected driver has been found dead. Manchester police said on Friday that Michael Vigneault, 35, died at a hospital Thursday, after he was found lying in the road Sunday morning in the area of Union and Merrimack streets. Police said he appeared to be suffering from a serious head injury when they found him.
WMUR.com
One dead after mobile home fire in Milford
MILFORD, N.H. — One person is dead after a mobile home fire in Milford, the New Hampshire State Fire Marshal's office announced Saturday. The fire marshal's office said the fire happened Friday around 11:45 p.m. on Leisure Way in Milford. Witnesses saw smoke and fire through a window of...
WMUR.com
Suspect arrested after allegedly robbing man at gunpoint near Red Arrow diner in Manchester
MANCHESTER, N.H. — A Hooksett man was arrested after allegedly robbing another man at gunpoint near a diner early Friday morning. Manchester police said around 1:30 a.m., police responded to the Red Arrow Diner on Lowell Street for a reported armed robbery. When officers arrived, the victim reported that...
7 Shocking Details Revealed in Ana Walshe Murder Case
Several intriguing details came out of Brian Walshe’s first court appearance following his arrest for the murder of his missing wife. At a recent hearing in Quincy District Court, Walshe pleaded not guilty to charges such as assault with intent to murder and unlawfully moving and handling a dead body. He’s been held on $500,000 bail after being charged with misleading authorities in this case, namely what his wife Ana Walshe was doing Jan. 1, the day she disappeared. Her body has yet to be found.
liveboston617.org
Driver Flees After Brandishing a Gun To Boston Police Officer In Road Rage Incident
On Thursday, January 19th, 2023, at approximately 21:15 hours, a Boston Police officer from District E-5 was involved in a road rage incident with another vehicle on Washington Street. At the time, an E-5 unit was driving behind a grey Volkswagen when the driver appeared to get outwardly angry at...
WMUR.com
Man arrested after allegedly crashing into guardrail, driving the wrong-way on I-93
NORTHFIELD, N.H. — A Londonderry man was arrested after he allegedly crashed into a guardrail multiple times and drove the wrong way on I-93. New Hampshire State Police said Jesse Grazewski, 32, of Londonderry was charged with reckless conduct, driving while intoxicated and reckless operation. State police said around...
bpdnews.com
Officers Recover a Loaded Firearm after Warrant Arrest in Roxbury
At about 12:45 PM, on Saturday, January 21, 2023, officers assigned to the Youth Violence Strike Force, along with the District B-3 Anti-Crime Unit (Roxbury), conducted an investigation in the area of Seaver Street and Harold Street, resulting in the warrant arrest of Jonathan Velasquez, 18, of Roxbury. The warrant was issued out of Dorchester District Court for Threats to Commit a Crime.
2 local motels fined by state AG office
BOSTON - Three affiliated Central Massachusetts motels and their managers were ordered to pay more than $65,000 in restitution and penalties for labor violations, including the failure to pay wages and earned sick time in a timely manner, the Attorney General’s Office announced Tuesday. The motels - Worcester City Motel in Shrewsbury, ...
