Wild Orchid Media

From 14 to 'DOZENS' - the Number of FBI Whistleblowers Now Volunteering to Testify Before DOJ Weaponization Subcommittee

What started out as 14 individual whistleblowers has blossomed into several dozen volunteers who will now offer testimony of FBI wrongdoing. It all began when the new Republican-controlled House of Representatives announced that it would be creating a new subcommittee to investigate the politicization and weaponization of the DOJ under the Biden administration.
Houston Chronicle

Trump team struggles to muster support ahead of S.C. event

Advisers to Donald Trump have blanketed South Carolina Republican officials with pleading phone calls in recent weeks in an effort to drum up endorsements and attendees for the former president's first campaign swing of the 2024 cycle next week. But the appeals have run headlong into a complicated new reality:...
IOWA STATE
Houston Chronicle

Jeff Zients to be Biden's next chief of staff

President Biden will name Jeff Zients to serve as his next chief of staff, turning to a management consultant who oversaw the administration's coronavirus response to replace Ron Klain, who is expected to leave in the coming weeks, according to four people familiar with the decision. Zients left the White...
WASHINGTON STATE
RadarOnline

'I'm Not Doing That': VP Kamala Harris REFUSES To Take Knee With President Biden & Golden State Warriors During Awkward Photo-Op At White House

Vice President Kamala Harris made an awkward scene this week as she and President Joe Biden met with the Golden State Warriors to celebrate the team’s NBA championship win, RadarOnline.com has learned.The uncomfortable incident took place on Tuesday as the Warriors visited the White House to meet with the president and vice president and take pictures.But shortly before the meet-and-greet concluded, and as the parties gathered to take a few last photos together, the visit took a turn for the worse when President Biden insisted on getting down on one knee in front of the team.“I'll tell you what,” Biden...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Houston Chronicle

The first statue removed from the Capitol: George Washington in a toga

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Slowly, some of the U.S. Capitol's many statues and other artworks honoring enslavers have been slated for removal, most recently a bust of Roger B. Taney, the chief justice who authored the Supreme Court's Dred Scott decision denying Black people citizenship. But the first statue Congress voted to remove from the Capitol was one of George Washington - not because Washington was an enslaver, but because the statue was scandalous.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE

