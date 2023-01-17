Read full article on original website
Former GOP Rep. Adam Kinzinger said he 'thanked God' that he wasn't on the House floor during Kevin McCarthy's contentious speaker vote process
"Going through one speaker vote is painful," he said, adding that "it's hot on the floor" and "half the people you don't like to be around."
From 14 to 'DOZENS' - the Number of FBI Whistleblowers Now Volunteering to Testify Before DOJ Weaponization Subcommittee
What started out as 14 individual whistleblowers has blossomed into several dozen volunteers who will now offer testimony of FBI wrongdoing. It all began when the new Republican-controlled House of Representatives announced that it would be creating a new subcommittee to investigate the politicization and weaponization of the DOJ under the Biden administration.
Houston Chronicle
Trump team struggles to muster support ahead of S.C. event
Advisers to Donald Trump have blanketed South Carolina Republican officials with pleading phone calls in recent weeks in an effort to drum up endorsements and attendees for the former president's first campaign swing of the 2024 cycle next week. But the appeals have run headlong into a complicated new reality:...
Houston Chronicle
Jeff Zients to be Biden's next chief of staff
President Biden will name Jeff Zients to serve as his next chief of staff, turning to a management consultant who oversaw the administration's coronavirus response to replace Ron Klain, who is expected to leave in the coming weeks, according to four people familiar with the decision. Zients left the White...
'I'm Not Doing That': VP Kamala Harris REFUSES To Take Knee With President Biden & Golden State Warriors During Awkward Photo-Op At White House
Vice President Kamala Harris made an awkward scene this week as she and President Joe Biden met with the Golden State Warriors to celebrate the team’s NBA championship win, RadarOnline.com has learned.The uncomfortable incident took place on Tuesday as the Warriors visited the White House to meet with the president and vice president and take pictures.But shortly before the meet-and-greet concluded, and as the parties gathered to take a few last photos together, the visit took a turn for the worse when President Biden insisted on getting down on one knee in front of the team.“I'll tell you what,” Biden...
Trump responded to the Monterey Park mass shooting by complaining about the treatment of Jan. 6 rioters
Donald Trump said "nothing will happen" to the gunman, compared with those arrested in connection with the Capitol riot.
A Ukrainian soldier died on the battlefield in Bakhmut. His death has sparked a fierce dispute between some American veterans and a volunteer trainer.
The accusations paint a messy picture of the role of US volunteers IN Ukraine caught in the fog of war.
Houston Chronicle
So Sad! Trump’s South Carolina Rally Getting Little Support From State Lawmakers
Former president Donald Trump is planning a party in South Carolina on Saturday, but he’s having trouble convincing state lawmakers to attend. So far only Sen. Lindsey Graham and former S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster are expected to show their support at his upcoming rally. The Washington Post reports that...
Houston Chronicle
The first statue removed from the Capitol: George Washington in a toga
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Slowly, some of the U.S. Capitol's many statues and other artworks honoring enslavers have been slated for removal, most recently a bust of Roger B. Taney, the chief justice who authored the Supreme Court's Dred Scott decision denying Black people citizenship. But the first statue Congress voted to remove from the Capitol was one of George Washington - not because Washington was an enslaver, but because the statue was scandalous.
