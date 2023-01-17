ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
News 8 WROC

Missing Penfield teen found

UPDATE ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Shawn Hill has been found and is in good health, officials with the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office said just before 7:30 p.m. ORIGINAL ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office is asking for public assistance in helping locate a 14-year-old missing juvenile. Shawn Hill is 5’9 and 180 […]
PENFIELD, NY
wxxinews.org

New contract for Rochester Police resolves three-year impasse

Rochester Police have a new contract. That’s according to a statement from Mayor Malik Evans who says the city and the Locust Club, which is the police union, have reached agreement on a new five-year contract. He says that resolves a more than three-year impasse, and it replaces a...
ROCHESTER, NY
rochesterfirst.com

Friday afternoon forecast update for Rochester

Rain is changing over to snow showers this evening and we could see some minor accumulations. A more threatening system will arrive by Sunday that might have implications on the Bills playoff game. Watch meteorologist James Gilbert's forecast here. Friday afternoon forecast update for Rochester. Rain is changing over to...
ROCHESTER, NY
rochesterfirst.com

BB gun confiscated at Rush-Henrietta Jr. High

Security increased on campus after Tuesday night discovery. Security increased on campus after Tuesday night discovery. Study: Rochester homes saw the largest rent increase …. Closing out 2022, the City of Rochester outpaced the entire Northeast Region of the Country in rent for single-family homes becoming more expensive. Funding Miss...
ROCHESTER, NY
The Rochester Beacon

From a ‘Hall of Doom’ to a place for the people

The Rochester Police Department’s new deputy chief of community engagement often wears a bow tie, half out of necessity, and half personal style. “For me, at my old job, I wore a suit and bow tie everyday. There was always a nice navy blue suit in the closet,” Keith Stith says, referring to a very long law enforcement career in Hudson County, N.J.
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Minimart fire on Lyell Avenue following burglary

The Rochester Fire Department responded to a report of a fire at a minimart on Lyell Avenue early Friday morning. The fire was located near the checkout counter and was brought under control after around 25 minutes. No injuries were reported and no one was found inside the building. Hours...
ROCHESTER, NY
wdkx.com

State Of Emergency Order Renewed For The City Of Rochester

The City of Rochester will continue to be under a State of Emergency due to the violence that continues to impact the community. Mayor Malik Evans renewed the State of Emergency over gun violence. The comes after the attempted murder of a 16 year-old at Franklin High School on January 5th. Officers from the Rochester Police Department will be placed at designated schools for arrival and dismissal times of students. The officers will not return as SRO’s.
ROCHESTER, NY
rochesterfirst.com

Angle Street murder suspect arrested

Police identified LaJason Lovett, 46, as the suspect in the fatal stabbing. He was arrested Wednesday and charged with second degree murder. READ MORE: https://www.rochesterfirst.com/crime/angle-street-murder-suspect-arrested/. Angle Street murder suspect arrested. Police identified LaJason Lovett, 46, as the suspect in the fatal stabbing. He was arrested Wednesday and charged with second...
ROCHESTER, NY
rochesterfirst.com

News 8 Celebrates 01/17/2023

ROCHESTER, NY (WROC) – Happy Birthday Kathy! This was sent in from Wilma, Elaine, & the Family. We’d like to celebrate all your birthdays, anniversaries, and special events!. The name of the person or persons being celebrated. Date of celebration. Who the well wishes are from. Any other...
ROCHESTER, NY
iheart.com

3 Charged in Rochester Drive-by Shooting

Three men are facing charges over a drive-by shooting on Rochester's west side. Police say 24-year-old Leshawn Batz fired into a group of people on Holworthy Street, just off Jay Street, Tuesday afternoon. 25-year-old Christopher O'Neal then allegedly returned fire. Both now face weapons charges and reckless endangerment. No one...
ROCHESTER, NY
wxxinews.org

How to have conversations about grief

Residents across our region are dealing with difficult subjects: violence in Rochester; mental health challenges; stressors from the pandemic; and more. How should we speak with -- and comfort people -- who are grieving?. We're joined by local chaplains who help us understand how to have caring and supportive conversations,...
ROCHESTER, NY
rochesterfirst.com

Sunrise Smart Start: Rush-Henrietta BB gun, Greece movie theater closing

Sunrise Smart Start: Rush-Henrietta BB gun, Greece …. Stay up to date on the latest headlines in today's Sunrise Smart Start for January 20, 2023. County leaders announce launch of dashboard to track opioid overdoses in real-time. Friday afternoon forecast update for Rochester. Rain is changing over to snow showers...
ROCHESTER, NY
News 8 WROC

‘Break the violent cycle’: MCSO on getting suspect help

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — More law enforcement agencies are coming forward with charges against Rochester man Raymond Girard, according to officials. That’s the man accused of making terroristic threats against Monroe County Executive Adam Bello. Police say almost every day this week, another investigation has opened up for this suspect. Girard is accused of several […]
ROCHESTER, NY
iheart.com

Rochester Man Charged in 6 Burglaries

A Rochester man on parole for a 2016 gun crime conviction is facing charges in six burglaries spanning about five weeks in the city. Police say 26-year-old Jamal Birden was developed as a suspect in an eastside burglary earlier this month. His GPS monitor connected him to another burglary days later.
ROCHESTER, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy