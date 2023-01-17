Read full article on original website
Old Pueblo Grill in Rochester broken into overnight
The restaurant closed for lunch Friday but re-opened at 3 p.m. for dinner.
Missing Penfield teen found
UPDATE ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Shawn Hill has been found and is in good health, officials with the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office said just before 7:30 p.m. ORIGINAL ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office is asking for public assistance in helping locate a 14-year-old missing juvenile. Shawn Hill is 5’9 and 180 […]
wxxinews.org
New contract for Rochester Police resolves three-year impasse
Rochester Police have a new contract. That’s according to a statement from Mayor Malik Evans who says the city and the Locust Club, which is the police union, have reached agreement on a new five-year contract. He says that resolves a more than three-year impasse, and it replaces a...
rochesterfirst.com
Friday afternoon forecast update for Rochester
Rain is changing over to snow showers this evening and we could see some minor accumulations. A more threatening system will arrive by Sunday that might have implications on the Bills playoff game.
rochesterfirst.com
BB gun confiscated at Rush-Henrietta Jr. High
Security increased on campus after Tuesday night discovery.
From a ‘Hall of Doom’ to a place for the people
The Rochester Police Department’s new deputy chief of community engagement often wears a bow tie, half out of necessity, and half personal style. “For me, at my old job, I wore a suit and bow tie everyday. There was always a nice navy blue suit in the closet,” Keith Stith says, referring to a very long law enforcement career in Hudson County, N.J.
13 WHAM
Minimart fire on Lyell Avenue following burglary
The Rochester Fire Department responded to a report of a fire at a minimart on Lyell Avenue early Friday morning. The fire was located near the checkout counter and was brought under control after around 25 minutes. No injuries were reported and no one was found inside the building.
Former Gates town supervisor Mark Assini to run for Monroe Co. executive
The County Executive serves a 4-year term.
wdkx.com
State Of Emergency Order Renewed For The City Of Rochester
The City of Rochester will continue to be under a State of Emergency due to the violence that continues to impact the community. Mayor Malik Evans renewed the State of Emergency over gun violence. The comes after the attempted murder of a 16 year-old at Franklin High School on January 5th. Officers from the Rochester Police Department will be placed at designated schools for arrival and dismissal times of students. The officers will not return as SRO’s.
3 arrested after gunfire is exchanged in Rochester
The investigation determined several shots were fired at a group of people from a vehicle and at least one person in the crowd shot back.
rochesterfirst.com
Angle Street murder suspect arrested
Police identified LaJason Lovett, 46, as the suspect in the fatal stabbing. He was arrested Wednesday and charged with second degree murder. READ MORE: https://www.rochesterfirst.com/crime/angle-street-murder-suspect-arrested/. Angle Street murder suspect arrested. Police identified LaJason Lovett, 46, as the suspect in the fatal stabbing. He was arrested Wednesday and charged with second...
rochesterfirst.com
News 8 Celebrates 01/17/2023
ROCHESTER, NY (WROC) – Happy Birthday Kathy! This was sent in from Wilma, Elaine, & the Family.
iheart.com
3 Charged in Rochester Drive-by Shooting
Three men are facing charges over a drive-by shooting on Rochester's west side. Police say 24-year-old Leshawn Batz fired into a group of people on Holworthy Street, just off Jay Street, Tuesday afternoon. 25-year-old Christopher O'Neal then allegedly returned fire. Both now face weapons charges and reckless endangerment.
wxxinews.org
How to have conversations about grief
Residents across our region are dealing with difficult subjects: violence in Rochester; mental health challenges; stressors from the pandemic; and more. How should we speak with -- and comfort people -- who are grieving?. We're joined by local chaplains who help us understand how to have caring and supportive conversations,
RFD investigates Mini Mart fire on Lyell Ave
The Rochester Police Department responded to the store earlier for a burglary. No official information has been released regarding the burglary.
rochesterfirst.com
Sunrise Smart Start: Rush-Henrietta BB gun, Greece movie theater closing
Stay up to date on the latest headlines in today's Sunrise Smart Start for January 20, 2023.
‘Break the violent cycle’: MCSO on getting suspect help
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — More law enforcement agencies are coming forward with charges against Rochester man Raymond Girard, according to officials. That’s the man accused of making terroristic threats against Monroe County Executive Adam Bello. Police say almost every day this week, another investigation has opened up for this suspect. Girard is accused of several […]
wxxinews.org
Rochester's Catholic Diocese says former Bishop Matthew Clark is in declining health
The Roman Catholic Diocese of Rochester said in a statement this week that former Bishop Matthew Clark recently "has experienced declining health and his current health condition is now quite serious.". That statement was issued by current Bishop Salvatore Matano, who said he visited Clark on Wednesday.
iheart.com
Rochester Man Charged in 6 Burglaries
A Rochester man on parole for a 2016 gun crime conviction is facing charges in six burglaries spanning about five weeks in the city. Police say 26-year-old Jamal Birden was developed as a suspect in an eastside burglary earlier this month. His GPS monitor connected him to another burglary days later.
What does Rochester’s State of Emergency mean?
”The point of states of emergency is not to wait till the sky is falling around you, but to have it in place," Kingsley said.
