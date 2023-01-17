Read full article on original website
12news.com
A huge home stand for Arizona basketball | Locked On Wildcats
Arizona basketball is still ranked 11th in the country but they have a huge homestand coming up against the LA schools. Both USC and UCLA are tournament teams.
AZFamily
Arizona State football’s 2023 schedule released
TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- There’s no place like home, and the Sun Devils are hoping that holds true this fall. On Wednesday, the Pac-12 released the conference’s 2023 football schedule. Arizona State, who will play eight of their 12 games at home, will begin the year by hosting five of their first six games, perhaps giving first-year head coach Kenny Dillingham an easier start to his tenure.
12news.com
First-ever female coach named for D-backs High-A minor league team
PHOENIX — Ronnie Gajownik has been hired as manager of the Hillsboro Hops, becoming the first woman to manage a minor league Class High-A team, the Arizona Diamondbacks announced Friday. The 29-year-old Gajownik (pronounced Gah-jow-nick) served as video coordinator for the Hops in 2021. She was on the coaching...
iheart.com
Rare Weather Phenomenon Seen Soaring Majestically Above Arizona
A rare weather phenomenon called a horseshoe vortex was spotted floating above Arizona, and the whole thing was caught on camera! The bizarre cloud was seen in Scottsdale on January 16th, reported The Weather Channel. So what exactly is a horseshoe vortex?. According to The Weather Channel, it can happen...
AZFamily
Woman dead after shooting in Chandler neighborhood
The bobcat has what appears to be a dryer vent hose stuck around her neck, so residents are trying to catch her and help her. City of Phoenix hopes to prevent crashes by adding more time to yellow lights. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. The City of Phoenix is studying...
Environmental racism in Arizona, fueled by the presence of military bases
As a global phenomenon, environmental racism occurs when communities of color are disproportionately impacted by toxic exposure because of the neighborhoods they live in. Due to factors such as the inaccessibility of affordable rent or land, historical racism, and lack of power to fight corporations, Black, Latino and Indigenous people are usually forced to inhabit […] The post Environmental racism in Arizona, fueled by the presence of military bases appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
CNBC
Arizona says developers don't have enough groundwater to build in desert west of Phoenix
Developers planning to build homes in the desert west of Phoenix don't have enough groundwater supplies to move forward with their plans, a state modeling report found. Plans to construct homes for people located west of the White Tank Mountains will require alternative sources of water to proceed as the state grapples with a historic megadrought.
Traveling in the West? You should know about these deadly routes
The West holds some of the country’s most unique landscapes—but it can be dangerous to get there.
AZFamily
Phoenix woman’s Arizona driver’s license placed on “hold” by state of Texas; state pursuing a 23-year-old ticket
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Reba Petters says she gets goose bumps when she thinks about her October wedding and the man she married. “He looked so handsome in his tux,” Reba told On Your Side as she looked at her wedding photos. Now that she’s tied the knot,...
AZFamily
ADOT: I-40 reopens between US 93 and Williams
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A 93-mile stretch of Interstate 40 has reopened between the U.S. 93 and Williams Friday morning after previously being closed due to dangerous driving conditions. The Arizona Department of Transportation announced the closure just after 6 a.m., and that the interstate had reopened around 8 a.m....
Franchisee of Zero Degrees in Glendale to Open Rapha Tea in Peoria
Premium boba tea house opening in late-spring, early summer 2023.
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Arizona
If you live in Arizona and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Arizona that are highly praised for their food and service.
kjzz.org
Could there finally be a passenger train between Phoenix and Tucson?
The idea of a passenger rail line between Phoenix and Tucson has captured the attention of Arizonans for a long time. But now, some advocates say the proposal is closer to reality than it has been in years. The Federal Railroad Administration points out that as part of last year’s...
fox10phoenix.com
Arizona business builds tiny home using mud and hay
It may be hard, at least for Americans, to envision a house that is made of straw and mud, but the owners of the Worm Farm in Phoenix did. FOX 10's Desiree Fluellen reports.
AZFamily
Phoenix taco shop, Tempe lounge hit with health code violations
Cases of some rioters tied to Arizona ongoing two years after Capitol attack. Over 950 people have been charged due to their alleged involvement in the attack, and 15 have connections to Arizona. Phoenix movie theater, Chandler winery hit with health code violations. Updated: Jan. 5, 2023 at 5:12 PM...
AZFamily
Another winter storm moves into Arizona
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Yet another winter storm is headed into Arizona. This one is colder than the storms from the weekend. We are issuing a First Alert for a Winter Weather Advisory in northern Arizona until 2 p.m. on Friday above 3,500 feet. Areas above 7,000 feet could receive around 3-6″ of snow, with much of the accumulation coming overnight. Payson could see 2-4″ of snow, and Prescott could get a couple of inches of snow.
Rapidly-expanding restaurant chain opens new location in Arizona
A popular family-owned restaurant chain recently opened its first location in Arizona. Read on to learn more. On Saturday, January 14, 2023, The Sandwich Spot opened its first Arizona restaurant location in Phoenix, according to an event post on its Facebook page.
fox10phoenix.com
Super Bowl LVII: Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport preparing for surge in travelers
PHOENIX - Thousands of people are expected to flood into the Phoenix area for 2023's Super Bowl, and one of the busiest places will, of course, be Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport. With the expected heavy traffic, airport officials have some tips to ensure a smooth ride for travelers. "The...
Mesa, January 19 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 7 high school 🏀 games in Mesa. The Skyline High School basketball team will have a game with Red Mountain High School on January 18, 2023, 18:00:00. The Red Mountain High School basketball team will have a game with Skyline High School on January 18, 2023, 18:00:00.
Local Pizza Restaurant Opens New Location
Pizza chains from all around the country have landed in Arizona. You might be surprised that a large number of prominent chains originate in Michigan (Domino’s, Little Caesars, Marco’s, and Hungry Howies, to name a few). Despite the influx of pizza chains from the Midwest and other pockets of the country, what is often lost between slices of pepperoni and cheese is the fact that there is a state-wide pizza chain from right here in Arizona, that has been around for over 40 years now. While it doesn’t have the sheer number as the other top chains, it continues to grow, and it just announced a new location in metro Phoenix.
