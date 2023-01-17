ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tempe, AZ

AZFamily

Arizona State football’s 2023 schedule released

TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- There’s no place like home, and the Sun Devils are hoping that holds true this fall. On Wednesday, the Pac-12 released the conference’s 2023 football schedule. Arizona State, who will play eight of their 12 games at home, will begin the year by hosting five of their first six games, perhaps giving first-year head coach Kenny Dillingham an easier start to his tenure.
TEMPE, AZ
12news.com

First-ever female coach named for D-backs High-A minor league team

PHOENIX — Ronnie Gajownik has been hired as manager of the Hillsboro Hops, becoming the first woman to manage a minor league Class High-A team, the Arizona Diamondbacks announced Friday. The 29-year-old Gajownik (pronounced Gah-jow-nick) served as video coordinator for the Hops in 2021. She was on the coaching...
PHOENIX, AZ
iheart.com

Rare Weather Phenomenon Seen Soaring Majestically Above Arizona

A rare weather phenomenon called a horseshoe vortex was spotted floating above Arizona, and the whole thing was caught on camera! The bizarre cloud was seen in Scottsdale on January 16th, reported The Weather Channel. So what exactly is a horseshoe vortex?. According to The Weather Channel, it can happen...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
AZFamily

Woman dead after shooting in Chandler neighborhood

The bobcat has what appears to be a dryer vent hose stuck around her neck, so residents are trying to catch her and help her. City of Phoenix hopes to prevent crashes by adding more time to yellow lights. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. The City of Phoenix is studying...
CHANDLER, AZ
Arizona Mirror

Environmental racism in Arizona, fueled by the presence of military bases

As a global phenomenon, environmental racism occurs when communities of color are disproportionately impacted by toxic exposure because of the neighborhoods they live in. Due to factors such as the inaccessibility of affordable rent or land, historical racism, and lack of power to fight corporations, Black, Latino and Indigenous people are usually forced to inhabit […] The post Environmental racism in Arizona, fueled by the presence of military bases appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
ARIZONA STATE
AZFamily

ADOT: I-40 reopens between US 93 and Williams

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A 93-mile stretch of Interstate 40 has reopened between the U.S. 93 and Williams Friday morning after previously being closed due to dangerous driving conditions. The Arizona Department of Transportation announced the closure just after 6 a.m., and that the interstate had reopened around 8 a.m....
PHOENIX, AZ
kjzz.org

Could there finally be a passenger train between Phoenix and Tucson?

The idea of a passenger rail line between Phoenix and Tucson has captured the attention of Arizonans for a long time. But now, some advocates say the proposal is closer to reality than it has been in years. The Federal Railroad Administration points out that as part of last year’s...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Phoenix taco shop, Tempe lounge hit with health code violations

Cases of some rioters tied to Arizona ongoing two years after Capitol attack. Over 950 people have been charged due to their alleged involvement in the attack, and 15 have connections to Arizona. Phoenix movie theater, Chandler winery hit with health code violations. Updated: Jan. 5, 2023 at 5:12 PM...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Another winter storm moves into Arizona

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Yet another winter storm is headed into Arizona. This one is colder than the storms from the weekend. We are issuing a First Alert for a Winter Weather Advisory in northern Arizona until 2 p.m. on Friday above 3,500 feet. Areas above 7,000 feet could receive around 3-6″ of snow, with much of the accumulation coming overnight. Payson could see 2-4″ of snow, and Prescott could get a couple of inches of snow.
ARIZONA STATE
Greyson F

Local Pizza Restaurant Opens New Location

Pizza chains from all around the country have landed in Arizona. You might be surprised that a large number of prominent chains originate in Michigan (Domino’s, Little Caesars, Marco’s, and Hungry Howies, to name a few). Despite the influx of pizza chains from the Midwest and other pockets of the country, what is often lost between slices of pepperoni and cheese is the fact that there is a state-wide pizza chain from right here in Arizona, that has been around for over 40 years now. While it doesn’t have the sheer number as the other top chains, it continues to grow, and it just announced a new location in metro Phoenix.
ARIZONA STATE

