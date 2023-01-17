Chargers fire OC Joe Lombardi after playoff collapse

COSTA MESA, Calif. -- The Los Angeles Chargers have fired offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi and quarterbacks coach Shane Day, the team announced Tuesday.

Changes have been expected to head coach Brandon Staley's staff after a 10-7 season and a stunning loss Saturday in a wild-card playoff game in which the Chargers surrendered a 27-point lead and lost to the Jacksonville Jaguars 31-30 .

The Chargers held a 27-0 lead in the second quarter but scored only three points the remainder of the game.

Staley and general manager Tom Telesco are scheduled to meet with reporters Wednesday and Thursday, respectively.

Despite the ability of quarterback Justin Herbert , who this season passed Andrew Luck for the most passing yards by a quarterback through his first three NFL seasons, the Bolts' offense consistently underperformed, going three-and-out on 21.7% of their drives, which ranked 18th in the NFL.

They also consistently underperformed in the run game and red zone.

The Chargers' rush attack ranked near the bottom of the NFL in several categories, including average rushing yards per game (89.6, 30th) and yards per rush (3.8, 30th). In the red zone, the Chargers converted only 54.1% of their drives into touchdowns (17th), and their goal-to-go percentage was 65.6% (23rd).

After halftime, the offense often was outpaced by opponents with a second-half scoring margin of minus-48, which amounted to the seventh worst in the league.

After posting the third-best Total QBR in his second season (behind Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers ), Herbert's ranking dipped to 11th in the NFL this season. A year after passing for 38 touchdowns as a second-year pro, Herbert this season passed for 25. Despite arm strength being among his most notable talents, Herbert averaged only 6.78 yards per attempt (26th) as the Chargers often struggled to create explosive opportunities downfield.

Herbert did, however, play several games with fractured rib cartilage, which he suffered late in a Week 2 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs .

The offense also experienced several significant injuries throughout the season.

Wide receivers Keenan Allen and Mike Williams played only four complete games together (23% of snaps) because of injuries, and Williams was not available in the wild-card playoff game after suffering a small fracture to his back in Week 18.

The offensive line -- which ranked near the bottom of the league in pass block and run block win rates -- lost left tackle Rashawn Slater , who was named to the Pro Bowl in 2021 as a rookie, in Week 3 because of a torn left biceps tendon. The Chargers also played three games without veteran center Corey Linsley and right tackle Trey Pipkins III because of injuries.

The sixth overall pick in the 2020 NFL draft, Herbert is now eligible to sign a contract extension. He is anticipated to command more than $50 million per year and become the highest-paid quarterback in the league.

Lombardi and Day, who also held the title of passing game coordinator, were among the initial staff hired by Staley when he was named head coach in 2021.