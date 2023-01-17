ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Carbon, UT

castlecountryradio.com

Carbon wrestling hits a long stretch of three meets in three days

Carbon wrestling has a tough road this week with three meets with two of them on the road. On Tuesday night they welcomed the Richfield Wildcats losing the meeting 64-12. On Wednesday they traveled to Salina to face North Sevier, winning just three matches the Dinos dropped their second straight meet, 65-15.
PRICE, UT
castlecountryradio.com

Timothy’s clutch shooting lifts Carbon past Emery

Amiah Timothy drained two huge three-point shots late in the fourth quarter to halt an Emery run as the Carbon Lady Dinos secured a 54-45 victory at home Thursday night. Carbon never trailed in the first meeting this season, jumping out to an early 12-1 lead in the opening quarter. Despite carrying the momentum for most of the game, the Lady Dinos could not completely put Emery away. As the double-digit advantage dropped to six in the final three minutes, Timothy put the game on ice.
PRICE, UT

