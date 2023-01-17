Amiah Timothy drained two huge three-point shots late in the fourth quarter to halt an Emery run as the Carbon Lady Dinos secured a 54-45 victory at home Thursday night. Carbon never trailed in the first meeting this season, jumping out to an early 12-1 lead in the opening quarter. Despite carrying the momentum for most of the game, the Lady Dinos could not completely put Emery away. As the double-digit advantage dropped to six in the final three minutes, Timothy put the game on ice.

PRICE, UT ・ 2 DAYS AGO