New retail store pOpshelf opens its first location in OhioJake WellsCuyahoga Falls, OH
District 4 Maple Heights Councilwoman Dana Anderson Alerts Residents of Anonymous Letter: Beware of Unwanted SolicitorsBrown on ClevelandMaple Heights, OH
3 Places To Get Breakfast in the Akron AreaIsla ChiuAkron, OH
This Middle of Nowhere General Store has Some of the Best Fry Pies in all of OhioTravel MavenMesopotamia Township, OH
Is Swenson's misleading customers with "shrinkflation?"Jake WellsAkron, OH
Local car dealership passes to new owner
The Sweeney name has a storied history and legacy in this area, but today it passed along the dealerships to someone ready to write the next chapter.
Warren fatal fire victim identified
Firefighters said that flames spread throughout the home.
cleveland19.com
Summit County house fire causes road closures
SAGAMORE HILLS, Ohio (WOIO) - According to a Sagamore Hills Police Department Facebook post, Valley View Road, between Sagamore and Chaffee Road, is still currently closed after a house fire. Police say they will post an update when the road has been reopened.
Over 1,200 violations noted on first day of Youngstown speed cameras
Youngstown police are releasing numbers from the first day of new speed cameras in school zones.
Power restored to many FirstEnergy customers
The power is out for hundreds of FirstEnergy electric customers in Northeast Ohio, but the lights have come back on for the bulk of the thousands who lost power Thursday night.
3 Places To Get Breakfast in the Akron Area
Are you looking for a delicious way to begin your day?. If you're in Greater Akron, you should visit these local restaurants, which all serve great breakfasts. This diner is a local favorite for breakfast. Despite its unassuming exterior, the diner is often packed with customers, who love breakfast items like Fred's country fried steak topped with sausage gravy (many customers say it's one of the best in town), an eight-ounce sirloin steak with eggs, and French toast. If you dine in sometime between 6 AM and 9 AM and order one of their breakfast entrees, you can get a coffee, tea, or soft drink for free.
PSP: Person siphoned fuel from vehicle near gas station
Pennsylvania State Police were called to the 2400 block of Mercer Street in Sandy Lake Township on December 5.
Sale of popular ornamental trees now outlawed in Ohio
Callery Pear ornamental trees are popular in parking lots and front yards, especially when they bloom in the spring. But as of Jan. 7, the sale of Callery Pear trees has been outlawed in Ohio because it's an invasive species.
whbc.com
Morlock Found Guilty in Gruesome Killing of Joseph Pomeroy
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The jury in the Jeremy Morlock case found the Canton man guilty of murder Friday afternoon in the May 2022 killing of 32-year-old Joseph Pomeroy of Plain Township. The panel deliberated for about six hours over two days. The 44-year-old Morlock was...
cleveland19.com
After popular bar closes, leaders insist downtown Cleveland is thriving
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - When the Nauti Mermaid announced last week it would be closing its doors, people on social media were quick to express sadness and disappointment. According to the bar’s Facebook post, the business is the latest casualty of the COVID-19 pandemic and the ongoing impacts on the service industry.
thelandcle.org
Simon’s is MIA as its plans for Collinwood grocery property remain unknown
It’s been almost nine months since the closure of Dave’s grocery location on Lakeshore Blvd. in Collinwood, making it more difficult for residents to access fresh, healthy foods. Since then, Dave’s has run shuttle service to its Euclid location, with mixed responses from Collinwood residents. When Simon’s purchased the vacant Lakeshore Blvd. grocery property in September, hopes rose that the neighborhood would once again be home to a full-service grocery. Now, residents are frustrated as Simon’s has failed to respond to inquiries or communicate about its intentions for the property.
Trumbull County indictments: Jan. 18, 2023
A Trumbull County grand jury returned the following indictments on Wednesday.
Nostalgic local candy shop opens in Ohio
A unique nostalgic local candy shop with a whimsical twist recently opened in Ohio. Read on to learn more. On Monday, January 16, 2023, Sweets on the Square, a new candy shop selling nostalgic treats that will remind you of childhood, celebrated the grand opening of their new Ohio store in Chardon, according to an event post on the business's Facebook page.
Mail carrier robbed at gunpoint in Youngstown
It happened on the West Side of Youngstown on Wednesday around 3:30 p.m.
Federal inmate, 4 prison officers in minor plane crash
Crews have responded to an incident involving a small aircraft at the Geauga County Airport on Wednesday morning, according to the sheriff's office.
New programs help NE Ohio seniors with food, home repairs
Four new initiatives aimed at helping Northeast Ohio seniors with food, home repairs and transportation are part of a record $3.4 million investment in the region, according to the Western Reserve Area Agency on Aging.
Is Swenson's misleading customers with "shrinkflation?"
If you haven't been to Swenson's in a while, you could be in for a bit of a surprise. An individual named ImnotnotZack shared a picture of the Galleyboy on Reddit in the Akron community where he shared, Swenson's this is a slider, not a burger.
whbc.com
Former Dover Mayor Avoids Prison, Probation Time at Sentencing
NEW PHILADELPHIA, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – No prison time and not even probation for the former mayor of Dover, sentenced Tuesday on theft in office charges. But 74-year-old Richard Homrighausen must pay over $17,000 in audit costs, fees and restitution for performing weddings but not turning the fees over to the city.
cleveland19.com
Cleveland police: Do you recognize this robbery suspect?
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A man captured on surveillance video robbing a woman in a CVS parking lot is wanted by Cleveland police. The robbery took place on Jan. 11 around 8:10 p.m., police said. According to police, the man robbed a woman of her keys while she was in...
Police: Break-in at daycare possibly connected to recent toilet paper thefts
Reports said a break-in Tuesday evening at an East Rayen Avenue daycare could be tied to a rash of recent toilet paper thefts in the building.
