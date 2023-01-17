ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hiram, OH

cleveland19.com

Summit County house fire causes road closures

SAGAMORE HILLS, Ohio (WOIO) - According to a Sagamore Hills Police Department Facebook post, Valley View Road, between Sagamore and Chaffee Road, is still currently closed after a house fire. Police say they will post an update when the road has been reopened.
SUMMIT COUNTY, OH
Isla Chiu

3 Places To Get Breakfast in the Akron Area

Are you looking for a delicious way to begin your day?. If you're in Greater Akron, you should visit these local restaurants, which all serve great breakfasts. This diner is a local favorite for breakfast. Despite its unassuming exterior, the diner is often packed with customers, who love breakfast items like Fred's country fried steak topped with sausage gravy (many customers say it's one of the best in town), an eight-ounce sirloin steak with eggs, and French toast. If you dine in sometime between 6 AM and 9 AM and order one of their breakfast entrees, you can get a coffee, tea, or soft drink for free.
AKRON, OH
whbc.com

Morlock Found Guilty in Gruesome Killing of Joseph Pomeroy

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The jury in the Jeremy Morlock case found the Canton man guilty of murder Friday afternoon in the May 2022 killing of 32-year-old Joseph Pomeroy of Plain Township. The panel deliberated for about six hours over two days. The 44-year-old Morlock was...
CANTON, OH
cleveland19.com

After popular bar closes, leaders insist downtown Cleveland is thriving

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - When the Nauti Mermaid announced last week it would be closing its doors, people on social media were quick to express sadness and disappointment. According to the bar’s Facebook post, the business is the latest casualty of the COVID-19 pandemic and the ongoing impacts on the service industry.
CLEVELAND, OH
thelandcle.org

Simon’s is MIA as its plans for Collinwood grocery property remain unknown

It’s been almost nine months since the closure of Dave’s grocery location on Lakeshore Blvd. in Collinwood, making it more difficult for residents to access fresh, healthy foods. Since then, Dave’s has run shuttle service to its Euclid location, with mixed responses from Collinwood residents. When Simon’s purchased the vacant Lakeshore Blvd. grocery property in September, hopes rose that the neighborhood would once again be home to a full-service grocery. Now, residents are frustrated as Simon’s has failed to respond to inquiries or communicate about its intentions for the property.
CLEVELAND, OH
Kristen Walters

Nostalgic local candy shop opens in Ohio

A unique nostalgic local candy shop with a whimsical twist recently opened in Ohio. Read on to learn more. On Monday, January 16, 2023, Sweets on the Square, a new candy shop selling nostalgic treats that will remind you of childhood, celebrated the grand opening of their new Ohio store in Chardon, according to an event post on the business's Facebook page.
CHARDON, OH
whbc.com

Former Dover Mayor Avoids Prison, Probation Time at Sentencing

NEW PHILADELPHIA, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – No prison time and not even probation for the former mayor of Dover, sentenced Tuesday on theft in office charges. But 74-year-old Richard Homrighausen must pay over $17,000 in audit costs, fees and restitution for performing weddings but not turning the fees over to the city.
DOVER, OH
cleveland19.com

Cleveland police: Do you recognize this robbery suspect?

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A man captured on surveillance video robbing a woman in a CVS parking lot is wanted by Cleveland police. The robbery took place on Jan. 11 around 8:10 p.m., police said. According to police, the man robbed a woman of her keys while she was in...
CLEVELAND, OH

