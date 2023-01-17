ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shiremanstown, PA

WITF

Warning of a health care ‘company town,’ officials and advocates urge efforts to rein in UPMC

Summer Lee has moved from Harrisburg to Washington D.C., but on Thursday it was clear she hadn’t forgotten the issues she ran on — like the power of health care provider UPMC — or the allies she has fought alongside. Lee joined her former state house colleague, state Rep. Sara Innamorato, in a press conference to urge action to rein in the sprawling healthcare system.
HARRISBURG, PA
PennLive.com

Unemployment rate in Pa. hits record low

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania’s unemployment rate fell to a record low in December, dropping below 4% for the first time since record-keeping began, according to figures released Friday. Payrolls and the workforce grew, but remain below pre-pandemic record levels. The rate fell one-tenth of a percentage point...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27.com

Central Pennsylvania homecare service provider relocating in Hummelstown

SWATARA TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A homecare service provider named DRUK Homecare Services LLC has officially purchased a new office building in Hummelstown. DRUK Homecare Services specializes in providing quality, at-home care by offering an array of non-medical services for their patients, such as:. Personal Care. Companionship. Housekeeping Assisstance.
HUMMELSTOWN, PA
abc27.com

Books-A-Million opens new York County location

HANOVER, Pa. (WHTM) — A new Books-A-Million (BAM) bookstore officially opened up earlier Friday. According to a Bennett Williams Commercial Real Estate post, the new BAM bookstore is located at 51 Wilson Ave in Hanover. The hours of operation for the new BAM bookstore are:. Mondays to Saturdays //...
HANOVER, PA
PennLive.com

Top PA Casino Bonuses and Promotions [Verified Jan 2023]

Dimers.com provides exclusive gambling content to PennLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, and casino offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Top PA Casino Bonus Offers for January 2023. In the past few years, online casinos have become more and more popular, and Pennsylvania is no...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PennLive.com

There’s a nursing shortage, but the PA licensing board is keeping applicants waiting | PennLive letters

Have you ever had a medical emergency? A friend or family member collapsed?. Nurses, doctors, and nurse practitioners are the life-saving link between saving a life and a tragic death. Pennsylvania has a critical shortage of nurses, nurse practitioners, and doctors. There have been many people who have stepped up and graduated to fill some of the gaps.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
newfreedomboro.org

York Water Company – Tier 2 Notice

New Freedom Borough purchases approximately 30,000 gallons daily from the York Water Company. This water enters the New Freedom Borough water distribution system for usage by customers. Please follow the link below for a Tier 2 Public Notice recently issued by York Water Company.
PennLive.com

Drought watch lifted for 5 Pa. counties

The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection announced on Friday that a drought watch has been lifted for five Pennsylvania counties. After a meeting of the Commonwealth Drought Task Force, the drought watch was lifted for Carbon, Luzerne, Northampton, Potter, and Schuylkill counties. The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection also said...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
