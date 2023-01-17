ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chester County, PA

delawarebusinessnow.com

Capano construction subsidiary marks completion of Newark school project

LC Construction, a subsidiary of Capano Management, north Wilmington, marked the completion and opening of the Academia Antonia Alonso Charter School, Newark. The dual-language charter school serves bilingual, biliterate and multicultural children in grades K-5. Located at 300 N. Wakefield Drive, the new 115,000 square foot Spanish-immersion charter school was...
NEWARK, DE
DELCO.Today

Hundreds Weigh in on New County Park in Marple

County residents check out information and give suggestions for a new county park in Marple. Everyone had a chance to offer their vision of what Delaware County’s newest park in Marple should be. For 6-year-old Brendan Hayward, the future park at the former Don Quanella property should definitely have...
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA
sanatogapost.com

Regal Theater in Oaks Among 39 Listed for Closing

OAKS PA – The Regal Oaks Stadium 24 on Mill Road in Upper Providence Township, which opened in 1999 as one of the area’s first multi-screen movie theater venues, is among 39 facilities scheduled to be closed by its corporate parent beginning in February, according to a bankruptcy court filing.
OAKS, PA
travelnoire.com

Say Hello To Wilmington, Delaware's New Luxury Boutique Hotel

Wilmington, Delaware has a brand-new luxury boutique hotel. According to Travel + Leisure, the Quoin recently opened in the city’s historic downtown area. Philadelphia hospitality brand Method Co. worked with Delaware real estate developer The Buccini/Pollin Group to bring the concept to life. The 24-room hotel is situated in...
WILMINGTON, DE
delawarebusinessnow.com

Stanton’s First State Plaza shopping center sold

Parkway Gravel, Inc., New Castle, purchased First State Plaza, 1600 W. Newport Pike in Stanton. Parkway is the commercial real estate arm of Delaware heavy-highway and paving contractor Greggo & Ferrara. The company was the developer of an industrial site in the New Castle area and is developing a warehouse...
STANTON, DE
coatesvilletimes.com

Chester County farmers and producers win honors at the Pa. Farm Show

Chester County farmers and producers received high marks from Pennsylvania Farm Show judges in Harrisburg last week, resulting in an impressive array of medals and ribbons in the show’s 107th year of operation. The Pennsylvania Farm Show, the largest indoor agricultural exposition in the nation, hosts nearly half a...
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
MONTCO.Today

Someone Lives in a Real Live Hobbit House in Chester County and It’s Awesome

Tucked away in the picturesque Chester County countryside is a true-to-life scene from Middle Earth. It’s an actual Hobbit House. Architect Peter Archer of West Chester’s Archer & Buchanan Architecture had the life-sized tribute to The Shire handcrafted for J.R.R. Tolkien fans alongside an 18th-century stone wall on their property, according to a Houzz tour by Lisa Frederick.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
NBC Philadelphia

Wawa Has Innovative Plan for Shuttered Center City Store

Wawa plans to open a technology hub at the site of one of its recently shuttered Center City locations, CEO Chris Gheysens said, according to the Philadelphia Business Journal. Gheysens made the announcement Friday during a panel discussion at the Chamber of Commerce for Greater Philadelphia's 2023 Economic Outlook event....
PHILADELPHIA, PA
buckscountyherald.com

Bucks County Water and Sewer Authority rates rising

If your home or business is served by the Bucks County Water and Sewer Authority, be prepared to see a hike in your bill. As the municipal authority begins a series of multi-million dollar investments in its infrastructure, homeowners can expect to see an initial rate increase of 10 percent over the next three years, according to a BCWSA statement. The rate increase to wholesale customers, the authority said, will be about 16 percent.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA

