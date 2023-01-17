Read full article on original website
Related
One of Pennsylvania’s Oldest Wineries Is in Chester County
Fifty-five years ago, the passage of the Limited Winery Act allowed for the production and sale of wine in Pennsylvania, writes Paul Vigna for PennLive. The law that was officially named Act 272 created an industry that exceeds 300 wineries today, according to the Pennsylvania Wine Association website.
delawarebusinessnow.com
Capano construction subsidiary marks completion of Newark school project
LC Construction, a subsidiary of Capano Management, north Wilmington, marked the completion and opening of the Academia Antonia Alonso Charter School, Newark. The dual-language charter school serves bilingual, biliterate and multicultural children in grades K-5. Located at 300 N. Wakefield Drive, the new 115,000 square foot Spanish-immersion charter school was...
Hundreds Weigh in on New County Park in Marple
County residents check out information and give suggestions for a new county park in Marple. Everyone had a chance to offer their vision of what Delaware County’s newest park in Marple should be. For 6-year-old Brendan Hayward, the future park at the former Don Quanella property should definitely have...
sanatogapost.com
Regal Theater in Oaks Among 39 Listed for Closing
OAKS PA – The Regal Oaks Stadium 24 on Mill Road in Upper Providence Township, which opened in 1999 as one of the area’s first multi-screen movie theater venues, is among 39 facilities scheduled to be closed by its corporate parent beginning in February, according to a bankruptcy court filing.
travelnoire.com
Say Hello To Wilmington, Delaware's New Luxury Boutique Hotel
Wilmington, Delaware has a brand-new luxury boutique hotel. According to Travel + Leisure, the Quoin recently opened in the city’s historic downtown area. Philadelphia hospitality brand Method Co. worked with Delaware real estate developer The Buccini/Pollin Group to bring the concept to life. The 24-room hotel is situated in...
delawarebusinessnow.com
Stanton’s First State Plaza shopping center sold
Parkway Gravel, Inc., New Castle, purchased First State Plaza, 1600 W. Newport Pike in Stanton. Parkway is the commercial real estate arm of Delaware heavy-highway and paving contractor Greggo & Ferrara. The company was the developer of an industrial site in the New Castle area and is developing a warehouse...
Local Jacobethan Estate Needs a Buyer to ‘Bring It to the 21st Century’
A century-old “Jacobethan” Chestnut Hill estate is on the market. Listing at $1.5 million, the realtors are looking for a buyer who can modernize parts of the property at 8700 Seminole Street.
coatesvilletimes.com
Chester County farmers and producers win honors at the Pa. Farm Show
Chester County farmers and producers received high marks from Pennsylvania Farm Show judges in Harrisburg last week, resulting in an impressive array of medals and ribbons in the show’s 107th year of operation. The Pennsylvania Farm Show, the largest indoor agricultural exposition in the nation, hosts nearly half a...
Data Show That When Montgomery Countians Move, Here’s Where They Go
A Stacker analysis of migration patterns revealed the locales to which Montgomery County residents relocate most. A Stacker analysis of 2015–2019 migration patterns from U.S. Census Bureau data reveals the U.S. destinations to which Montgomery County residents are most likely to move. Montgomery County’s population has been rising steadily...
West Chester-Based QVC Brings Pennsylvanian Swirl Bread Nationwide
Thanks to West Chester-based QVC and online shoppers, 5 Generation Bakers’ popular Jenny Lee Swirl Bread is now known nationwide, writes Kristy Locklin for the Pittsburgh Magazine. 5 Generation Bakers, formerly Jenny Lee Bakery, began as one of the off-shoots of the original culinary enterprise built by Michael Baker...
Novel from Bestselling Author and Malvern Resident About a Chester County Family in Witness Protection
Lisa Scottoline, the bestselling author who lives on a horse farm in Malvern, released her 34th work of fiction last year, a thriller titled What Happened to the Bennetts, writes Victor Fiorillo for Philadelphia magazine. With her daughter grown up, the prolific author has been feeling like she is back...
Someone Lives in a Real Live Hobbit House in Chester County and It’s Awesome
Tucked away in the picturesque Chester County countryside is a true-to-life scene from Middle Earth. It’s an actual Hobbit House. Architect Peter Archer of West Chester’s Archer & Buchanan Architecture had the life-sized tribute to The Shire handcrafted for J.R.R. Tolkien fans alongside an 18th-century stone wall on their property, according to a Houzz tour by Lisa Frederick.
Former Doylestown Resident, Actor from ‘The Wire’ Remembered for His Long Career on the Big Screen
An actor from one of the most popular shows of all time once lived in the Bucks County area for many years. Naledi Ushe wrote about he actor for USA Today. Al Brown, an actor known for playing Col. Stanislaus Valchek on the hit television show “The Wire”, passed away last week at the age of 83 following a battle with Alzheimer’s.
NBC Philadelphia
Wawa Has Innovative Plan for Shuttered Center City Store
Wawa plans to open a technology hub at the site of one of its recently shuttered Center City locations, CEO Chris Gheysens said, according to the Philadelphia Business Journal. Gheysens made the announcement Friday during a panel discussion at the Chamber of Commerce for Greater Philadelphia's 2023 Economic Outlook event....
Enjoy The Eerie Stuff? Plan a Visit to This Historic Pennsylvania Prison
Eastern State Penitentiary. Have you heard of it? Built in 1829, Eastern State Penitentiary, a now-closed prison in Philadelphia, quickly became known as most expensive prison in the world.
Philadelphia & New Jersey’s DJ Jerry Blavat Dies At Age 82
Jerry Blavat has led an extraordinarily healthy life for most all of the past 82 years. 6ABC and CBS 3 have both reported the news that Blavat died this morning at 3:45 a.m. this morning, January 20, 2023. Blavat died on Friday, January 20, 2023 at Jefferson-Methodist Hospital from the...
Local Inn Rated to Serve the Finest Brunch in All of Montgomery County, and One of the Best in the U.S.
What’s better than brunch? Nothing! The mimosas, the Bloody Marys, the combination of breakfast and lunch — you don’t have to decide! Have both! Open Table, the online restaurant reservation resource, has released its best-of assessment of brunch across the U.S. The rankings resulted from more than...
buckscountyherald.com
Bucks County Water and Sewer Authority rates rising
If your home or business is served by the Bucks County Water and Sewer Authority, be prepared to see a hike in your bill. As the municipal authority begins a series of multi-million dollar investments in its infrastructure, homeowners can expect to see an initial rate increase of 10 percent over the next three years, according to a BCWSA statement. The rate increase to wholesale customers, the authority said, will be about 16 percent.
Mike Stack announces intentions to run for mayor, says Philadelphia Democratic Party leader
What questions do you have about the 2023 elections? What major issues do you want candidates to address? Let us know. The race for mayor of Philadelphia is apparently expanding, again. Philadelphia Democratic Party head Bob Brady has confirmed former Lt. Governor Mike Stack made his intentions of joining the...
In a male-dominated construction industry, this Philly woman seeks to empower others
The construction industry remains very male-dominated. Longtime Philadelphia resident Monica Miraglilo wants to change that — one woman at a time. “We’re unstoppable and we can conquer anything,” said Miraglilo. Enter Girlbuild Lab. Launched in October, the online educational platform outlines the basics of home renovation, including...
Comments / 0