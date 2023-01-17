Read full article on original website
cbs17
6 guns, LSD, mushrooms, $57K+ seized after 2 Durham County undercover operations, sheriff says
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Two separate undercover operations in Durham County resulted in several drugs and firearm seizures, along with two arrests. The operations were conducted by the Sheriff’s Anti-Crime and Narcotics Unit. In the first case, SAC/Narc investigators received tips from the public about suspicious behavior that...
abc45.com
Two GPD officers arrested; fired
GREENSBORO, N.C. — A Greensboro Police Department spokesperson said Officer J.D. Oliver is facing charges of Statutory Sex and Indecent Liberties with a Minor. The Guilford County Sheriff's Office began the investigation in November 2022. A spokesperson said the officer was also let go from the force this week, however Oliver was placed on administrative duty once the allegations were brought forward. A GPD spokesperson said the offenses did not happen while Oliver was on duty.
Man wanted by Burlington police for kidnapping, assault, robbery
BURLINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — Burlington police are searching for a man who is wanted for kidnapping, assault and robbery, according to a Burlington Police Department news release. On Friday, Burlington officers responded to a call for service in the 600 Block of Lakeside Avenue. Police spoke with a female victim who said there had been […]
Durham man charged with kidnapping woman from home at gunpoint, assaulting her, deputies say
A Durham man is facing several felony charges after kidnapping a woman at gunpoint and assaulting her, according to the Alamance County Sheriff's Office.
WXII 12
Ex-boyfriend kidnaps, assaults woman, deputies say
GREENSBORO, N.C. — A Durham man kidnapped a woman from a Greensboro home at gunpoint and assaulted her, deputies reported Thursday. On the afternoon of Jan. 13, deputies were called to Greensboro-Chapel Hill Road after reports of a suspicious person. Deputies located the caller, who said that he was...
Man shot in Raleigh, taken to hospital
RALEIGH, N.C. — A shooting occurred on Paula Street in Raleigh on Saturday morning. The call came in around 2:30. Authorities said a man was shot in the leg. The man was taken to WakeMed with non-life threatening injuries. So far, no arrests have been made. It's unclear if...
abc45.com
Deputies: Durham Man Arrested for Kidnapping, Assaulting Ex-Girlfriend
ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — A suspicious person was reported on Greensboro-Chapel Hill Road's 2500 block Friday afternoon. After arriving, the caller told Deputies that he was flagged down by an injured female. EMS also arrived not long after and began treating the patient. The female stated that she was...
cbs17
2 suspects rob, flee Henderson drug store, police say
HENDERSON, N.C. (WNCN) — Two suspects robbed and fled a Henderson drug store Thursday morning, the Henderson Police Department said. On Thursday at 9:30 a.m., two subjects entered Mast Family Drug Store at 418 Dabney Drive. After entering the store, police said they showed a firearm and demanded prescription medication.
Burlington police looking for man accused of hitting someone with gun during robbery
BURLINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — Burlington police are looking for a man accused of hitting someone with a gun during a robbery on Friday, according to a Burlington Police Department news release. Burlington officers responded to the 300 block of Ireland Street when they were told a male victim had been robbed and hit with a […]
Man sentenced to 9-12 years imprisonment for 120+ mph high-speed chase in Forsyth County
FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A man has been sentenced to spend a minimum of nearly a decade in prison after being found guilty in a high-speed chase with Forsyth County deputies. In May 2019, Confucious Ledrel Patterson refused to stop at a Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office checkpoint on Lewisville-Clemmons Road. Patterson accelerated through the […]
alamancenews.com
Do sheriff’s deputies file criminal charges against overdose victims and bystanders?
QUESTION: Does the sheriff’s office file charges against victims of non-fatal overdoses or other individuals who happen to be on hand during such an overdose? How do deputies deal with any illegal drugs unrelated to the overdose that may also turn up at the scene?. ANSWER: There are apparently...
Employee injured in shooting at Raleigh McDonald's
The Raleigh Police Department said Friday it is investigating a shooting that left a man injured. Around 7:45 p.m., Raleigh police said officers responded to a reported shooting at the McDonald’s located at 9698 Falls of Neuse Road. Officers on scene found a man with a non-life-threatening injury who...
cbs17
Trailers, saw among items worth $3,000 stolen in Durham, sheriff says
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The Durham County Sheriff’s Office is looking for suspects that stole two trailers and a saw in three separate incidents. On Jan. 13, deputies said an unknown suspect trespassed on private property on the 300 block of South Mineral Springs Road near Noah Drive. A Stihl model 420 concrete saw was stolen out of the back of a work truck.
WXII 12
Graham man shot, dragged by car during armed auto theft, officers say
GRAHAM, N.C. — A man was dragged by his own vehicle and shot during auto theft, officers said. Late Tuesday evening, Graham police officers responded to reports of a gunshot victim on College Street. Officers determined that the incident started at the KC Kwiki Mart on Providence Road. A...
3 people killed as wrong-way driver hits car head-on along I-40 in NC
ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Three people are dead after a crash on Interstate 40 early Friday morning, according to Highway Patrol. Police say 41-year-old Abraham Rubio and 44-year-old Ashley Mabe Rubio, both of Whitsett, as well as, 30-year-old Elexus Lolisha Shaw, of Burlington, died at the scene. At 1:47 a.m. Friday morning, Highway Patrol […]
Shooting death of 24-year-old Fort Bragg soldier in Raeford linked to Harnett Co. shooting, suspect chase into Virginia
Hoke County deputies found Staff Sgt. Jimmy Lee Smith III unresponsive on Hammock Lane just after 10:30 p.m. Wednesday. He was 24 years old. Sources close to the investigation tell WRAL News the shooting is connected to Thursday's incident out of Virginia where a Harnett County man was arrested after his fiancee told authorities he shot at her and her child on Wednesday night in Spring Lake. All three adults involved are soldiers at Fort Bragg. In that shooting, Brandon A. Amos-Dixon was charged with one felony count of being a fugitive from justice, one felony count of assault on a police officer, one felony count of eluding police, and one count of reckless driving.
cbs17
Body found along road, death investigation underway, Granville County deputies say
OXFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — The Granville County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after deputies said a body was found along a road Thursday afternoon. At about 3 p.m., deputies said they were called to Cornwall Road in reference to a litter pick-up crew finding what appeared to be a human body.
3 dead, including Triad couple hit head on by wrong way driver
GRAHAM, N.C. — Troopers said three people died in a wrong-way crash on I-85/I-40 in Alamance County early Friday morning. It happened around 2 a.m. near the Graham/Carrboro exit. Elexus Lolisha Shaw, 30, was driving north in the southbound lanes of I-85 when she hit Abraham Rubio, 41, and...
Winston-Salem police investigating Popeyes shooting
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police are investigating a shooting at a local business. Officers said there was a shooting at the Popeyes on East Fifth Street Friday. Police have not released information on whether anyone was injured. This story is developing. Stay with WFMY for updates. MORE WAYS TO...
High Point police vehicle, YMCA bus carrying children involved in crash
HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — A police vehicle and a YMCA bus were involved in a crash on Thursday afternoon in High Point. The crash involved a High Point Police Department unit and a Carl Chavis YMCA bus that was “carrying multiple kids,” according to HPPD. The crash occurred on the 1100 block of North […]
