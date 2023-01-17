Read full article on original website
Woman with outstanding warrant arrested after stabbing DC police officer in the face several times, police say
WASHINGTON — A woman with outstanding warrants was arrested and charged after she stabbed a D.C. police officer in the face several times Saturday afternoon in Northeast D.C., authorities said. DC police said officers from the Fifth District responded to a residence on Mount Olivet Road in Northeast for...
Prince William Police looking for gas station robbery suspect
The Prince William County Police Department is asking for help identifying and locating a robbery suspect.
fox5dc.com
15-year-old charged with carjacking woman with walker in Montgomery County
GERMANTOWN, Md. - A 15-year-old suspect is charged with carjacking a woman with a walker in Montgomery County, according to police. Montgomery County Police Department officials said the incident happened on Thursday night in the 19800 block of Century Boulevard in Germantown. According to detectives, a woman was getting packages...
Fairfax City Police looking for shoplifting suspects
The City of Fairfax Police Department is asking for help identifying and locating two shoplifting suspects who they say stole over $1,000 worth of items from a hardware store.
fox5dc.com
Takoma Park food truck robbed by suspect armed with hammer, knife: police
TAKOMA PARK, Md. - A food truck was robbed by an armed suspect in Takoma Park, Maryland on Friday, according to police. The Takoma Park Police Department said officers responded around 2:40 p.m. to a report of an armed robbery at a gas station in the 6400 block of New Hampshire Avenue.
fox5dc.com
Man killed after shooting in Southern Avenue Metro Station parking lot
A man was shot and killed outside of the Southern Avenue Metro Station on Sunday, according to police. Metro Transit Police Department officials said officers responded around 4:45 p.m. to a shooting in the station's parking lot, located at the border of Southeast D.C. and Prince George's County. Police said...
Manassas Police looking for fugitive wanted for abduction
According to police, 20-year-old Thomas Lynwood Brown is wanted for two counts of abduction, two counts of grand larceny, hit and run, unlawful entry and violation of a protective order.
fredericksburg.today
Three teens charged in Stafford break-in
Three juveniles face serious charges after a North Stafford resident found the uninvited guests in her home. The Stafford Sheriff’s Office says on Friday night deputies responded to a breaking and entering of a home off of the 2600 block of Mountain View Road. The resident reported hearing a strange noise upstairs and saw a male suspect descending her staircase. When confronted, the male suspect fled back upstairs and exited the home through a bathroom window with at least two other suspects. The homeowner was not injured during the incident.
fox5dc.com
DC police officer stabbed in face while serving bench warrant in Northeast
WASHINGTON - A D.C. police officer was stabbed in the face by a suspect in Northeast on Saturday, according to investigators. The Metropolitan Police Department said the incident happened around 1:10 p.m. in the 1000 block of Mount Olivet Road. Police said an officer was in the area to serve...
fox5dc.com
Man shot, killed in Southwest DC: police
WASHINGTON - A man was killed in a shooting in Southwest D.C. on Saturday night, according to police. The Metropolitan Police Department said officers responded around 10:41 p.m. to the shooting in the 4700 block of 1st Street, near the border of D.C. and Prince George's County. Once there, officers...
fox5dc.com
DC Police investigate 2 carjackings that happened hours apart
WASHINGTON - Police are investigating a pair of carjackings, including one involving a Lyft driver, that happened Friday night in D.C. Metropolitan Police Department officers responded to the first carjacking around 9:30 p.m. in the 300 block of Morse Street Northeast, near Union Market. Once at the scene, officers learned...
Suspect who escaped police custody charged in home invasion
Dashawn Hunter, the man who escaped police custody with handcuffs attached Wednesday night that was later captured across the street from Henrico Police headquarters, is facing new charges.
WJLA
Family, friends remember Woodbridge homicide victim; county leaders push for safer streets
WOODBRIDGE, Va. (7News) — Friday night at a vigil in Woodbridge for 20-year-old Jose Guerrero, sorrow once again found its way into the hearts of a Prince William County community reeling from violence. “He was the best friend I ever had. He was the sweetest person. He always counted...
Man accused of serial shoplifting arrested after car chase in Stafford County
A suspect has been arrested in connection to multiple shoplifting incidents and a car chase with Stafford County Sheriff's Office deputies just outside of Aquia Harbour.
fox5dc.com
2 teens charged with armed carjacking in Prince George's County
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (FOX 5 DC) - A 14-year-old and a 15-year-old were charged with an armed carjacking in Prince George's County on Wednesday. Officers responded to the 4800 block of Silver Hill Road in Suitland on Wednesday around 11:05 p.m. for the report of an armed carjacking. The...
Police: Missing man killed during drug deal dispute in Prince William County
Prince William County Police Department is continuing to investigate after a missing man was revealed to have allegedly been murdered by two suspects during a drug deal in Woodbridge.
fox5dc.com
23-year-old Prince George's County man killed in Northeast DC shooting
WASHINGTON - A 23-year-old Prince George's County man was killed in a shooting in Northeast D.C., police said. According to the Metropolitan Police Department, the shooting happened around 5:42 p.m. on Thursday in the 4000 block of Minnesota Avenue. Officers responded to the scene, and found an unconscious man suffering...
Spotsylvania Sheriff warning residents after skimming device found on gas station card reader
According to police, the skimming device, which steals information from credit and debit cards as they are placed into a card reader, was found inside pump 7 at the Valero FasMart at 5022 Plank Road, just west of Interstate 95 and Fredericksburg, just before 11:20 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 20.
WUSA
Taxi driver stabbed and robbed in Prince George's County
Independent taxi drivers in Prince George's County tell us they continue to be targets of armed robberies. A 15-year-old who is accused of robbing at least 2 drivers.
fredericksburg.today
Two arrested for home invasion robbery in Caroline
In late November, the Caroline County Sheriff’s Office responded to a 9-1-1 call for the report of an armed robbery of a residence in Sparta. The 69-year-old victim reported that around 4 a.m., two masked and armed men broke into his home, assaulted him, held him at gunpoint, then stole firearms, collector coins, and money from the residence. After obtaining over 25 search warrants and court orders for various types of records and video footage, the Caroline Sheriff’s Office identified two suspects.
