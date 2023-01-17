ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monmouth County, NJ

Young alligator abandoned near New Jersey home: Monmouth County SPCA

By Mira Wassef
 5 days ago

NEPTUNE, New Jersey (PIX11) — A young alligator in a plastic container was abandoned in an empty New Jersey lot recently, and authorities are searching for the culprit, officials said.

A good Samaritan found the animal on Bangs Avenue in Neptune and reported the incident to the Monmouth County SPCA, the agency said in a Facebook post. The juvenile alligator is being cared for at the shelter.

Girl walks emotional-support alligator through Philadelphia park

The reptile was placed in a clean tank and kept in a climate-controlled area before it is transferred to the New Jersey Division of Fish and Wildlife, officials said.

It is illegal to have alligators in the Garden State since the exotic species are considered dangerous, according to Ross Licitra, executive director of the MCSPCA.

“Not only is it a danger to the public, but these animals, when kept in captivity, need very specific care that only professionals can provide,” Licitra said in the social media post.

A representative for the MCSPCA could not immediately be reached Tuesday.

The MCSPCA Humane Law Enforcement Division is seeking the public’s help in locating the individual who abandoned the alligator. Anyone with information is asked to contact MCSPCA Humane Law Enforcement at 732-440-1539. Calls will remain anonymous.

Related
PIX11

NJ alligator abandonment was staged: SPCA

NEPTUNE, NJ (PIX11) — The man who discovered an alligator in a plastic container in New Jersey allegedly staged the ‘gator’s abandonment, the Monmouth County SPCA said Thursday.  The alligator had been owned by an East Orange man who bought the reptile in Pennsylvania, according to the SPCA. He was evicted and moved from East […]
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
PIX11

Girl, 15, accused of attacking 2 salon workers in Long Island

LONG ISLAND, N.Y. (PIX11) — A 15-year-old girl is accused of attacking two nail salon workers in Long Island on Saturday, authorities said. The teen was getting a manicure at the S&D Nail Salon at 581 Uniondale Ave. at around 4:45 p.m. when an argument prompted her to leave the store without paying, police said. […]
PIX11

Police: NY driver faked claim that his child was in stolen car

WATERBURY, Conn. (AP) — A New York driver who reported his car stolen with his child inside in Connecticut Friday ended up under arrest himself after police said he lied about the child in hopes of getting a faster response. Officers were told that someone made off with the 2016 Mercedes-Benz while it was left […]
WATERBURY, CT
PIX11

Teenage boy stabbed to death in Coney Island: NYPD

CONEY ISLAND, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A 17-year-old boy died Saturday after a group of teens chased and stabbed him in Brooklyn on Friday, police said. Around six teens chased Nyheem Wright, an NYPD official said. He was found critically wounded on mermaid Avenue near West 30th Street. The teen succumbed to his injuries at the […]
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Man steals $10,420 worth of lottery scratch off tickets in Manhattan

MANHATTAN (PIX11) — A robber in Manhattan swiped more than $10,000 worth of lottery scratch off tickets from two stores, police said Sunday. On Jan. 15, the man asked for a free soda inside a Lexington Avenue deli near East 93rd Street, officials said. When the 21-year-old worker shot the man down, the robber demanded […]
MANHATTAN, NY
PIX11

Lottery players win thousands in Bronx, Queens, Manhattan

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Lottery players in the Bronx, Queens and Manhattan together took home more than $80,000 in winnings from Friday and Saturday Take 5 drawings.  The biggest winner, a $42,157 ticket, was sold for the Friday Take 5 Evening drawing, lottery officials said. It was bought at Super Spring Grocery Corp., located at […]
BRONX, NY
njurbannews.com

Police search for missing women with ties to Newark

Several law enforcement agencies across New Jersey are searching for a Morristown woman who frequents Newark, East Orange, and Harlem; authorities announced earlier this week. The woman, Imani Glover, 25, was reported missing by family and friends on Sunday. According to some reports, she was last seen on Wednesday at the Jimmy Jazz Shoe Store on West 125th St., in Harlem. However, other reports indicate she was last seen on December 31st at Newark’s Penn Station. Also missing is her partner and girlfriend, Destiny Owens, 29. The two women were last seen together on New Year’s Eve at the Newark train station.
NEWARK, NJ
PIX11

Manhattan security worker stabs 2 after bottles thrown at hotel: NYPD

MIDTOWN, Manhattan (PIX11) — Four people were arrested after a fight early Saturday at a Manhattan hotel being used to house migrants, police said. Three “disorderly males” allegedly threw glass bottles inside the Stewart Hotel on Seventh Avenue near West 31st Street around 12:55 a.m. on Saturday, an NYPD spokesman said. A security worker was […]
MANHATTAN, NY
PIX11

Woman pleads guilty to stealing $1M jackpot prize from cousin: DA

MINEOLA, Long Island (PIX11) — A woman who stole her cousin’s $1 million willing scratch-off ticket pleaded guilty to claiming a lump sum over $500,000, the Nassau County fistrict attorney announced Friday. Iris Amador Argueta, 34, from Houston, pleaded guilty to grand larceny in the second degree. The district attorney said Argueta is facing up […]
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
PIX11

5 Powerball tickets worth $50,000 each sold in NYC, Long Island, Orange County

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Five lucky lottery players across New York bought Powerball tickets worth $50,000 for Wednesday’s drawing.  The third-prize winning tickets each had four matching numbers and the Powerball.  Wednesday’s winning Powerball numbers were 6-15-22-42-47, with a Powerball of 26. Lottery officials said the $50,000 tickets were bought at: Players can securely check […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Fatal house fire was latest of NYC battery blazes, FDNY says

NEW YORK (AP) — A Queens house fire that killed one person and injured 10 others was sparked by a lithium-ion battery, the fire department said Saturday. It adds to a series of battery blazes that have caused concern in the city. The latest ripped through two floors of a home on 89th Street, a few blocks […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

PIX11

