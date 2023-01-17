Read full article on original website
Glasgow High placed on lockdown status due to student medical issue
UPDATE (9:45 a.m.) : Glasgow Police could not confirm whether the student was coding when they were removed from the school. A helicopter was being dispatched shortly after 9:40 a.m. to the hospital to transport a pediatric patient. Dispatch advised the helicopter team that the ailment is due to a pediatric drug overdose. The female patient is intubated and on a ventilator.
Steger named as county treasurer following recent resignation
GLASGOW — Fewer than 72 hours after beginning the search for a county treasurer, the Barren Fiscal Court hired Amanda Steger with unanimous approval following the recommendation by Barren Judge/Executive Jamie Byrd. A special-called meeting was held Thursday afternoon to approve the hiring following the resignation of Jenny Hoffman...
Missing woman last seen near phone store, police say
GLASGOW — Police are searching for a missing woman in Barren County. Pauline S. Sowders, 80, was last seen walking away from the Verizon Store in Glasgow along Rogers Wells Boulevard around 12:30 p.m. on Friday. She has dementia, according to a social media post. Sowders is a white...
Mavis Maylene Sneed
Mavis Maylene Sneed, born February 1, 1930, departed this life January 20, 2023. She was the third child born to the late Welby and Bessie Gibson Fields. On December 20, 1945, she married James Austin Sneed and to this union was born two daughters, Glenda Sue and Tammy Annette. In...
Glasgow Schools releases letter following student medical issue
GLASGOW — School officials at Glasgow Independent Schools released guidance to parents Friday after a student suffered a medical emergency Friday morning at Glasgow High. The district said in a letter that a student was transported to the hospital, which caused concern, confusion and anxiety among students. The school system spoke with the student’s family sometime Friday and said they “passed along the love and support from all the staff and students in our school district.”
Mr. Alvis Clemons Morgan
Mr. Alvis Clemons Morgan, 81, passed away Thursday, January 19, 2023 at Cal Turner Rehab and Specialty Care in Scottsville, KY. Clemons was born on July 31, 1941, a son of the late James Alvis and and Mertie Ann (Riggs) Morgan. Clemons was saved in the summer of 1960 at...
Archives December 2012
12-6-2012- Three Citizens join the Cave City Hall of Fame – Hampton Reynolds, Roger Proffitt and Lerond Reynolds. Chip Jenkins is named Director of Transportation for Barren County Schools. Fans were welcomed into the new Scottie Gym on November 19th. Caverna Family Resource/Youth Service and Cave City Police deliver...
E. J. Claywell
E. J Claywell, 85, Glasgow, passed away Wednesday, January 18, 2023 at the T J Samson Community Hospital. A native of Cumberland County, he was the son of the late Robert and Elva Easter Claywell. He was a retired heat treat operator at SKF and later RBC. He had attended Temple Baptist Church and was a U S Army veteran.
Sherry Lynn Honeycutt
Sherry Lynn Honeycutt, 61, Hiseville, passed away Friday, January 20, 2023 at the Medical Center at Bowling Green. Born October 11, 1961 in Chicago, she was the daughter of the late Coy and Winnie Rowe Coomer. Sherry was owner/operator of Sherry’s Restaurant in Hiseville. She was a lover of children...
Wilma Branstetter
Wilma Branstetter, age 91, of Horse Cave, passed away Wednesday, January 18, 2023 at her home. She was a member of Pleasant Valley Baptist Church where she served as Sunday School Secretary and Assistant Treasurer for 50 years. She was a loving wife, mother, and nana. She is preceded in...
