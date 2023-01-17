ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Birmingham, AL

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS 42

Birmingham’s 16th Street Baptist Church one of 34 historic Black churches receiving preservation grants

NEW YORK (AP) — Administrators of a trust fund established to preserve historic Black churches in the United States on Friday revealed a list of houses of worship receiving $4 million in financial grants. The list of 35 grantees includes 16th Street Baptist Church Inc. in Birmingham, Alabama, where crucial civil rights organizing meetings were held during […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Bham Now

Now the Weekend: Dolly celebrations, disco nights + more

Happy Thursday, Birmingham. From boat shows to birthday parties, here are four events you don’t want to miss this weekend. It’s the queen of country’s birthday! Start the weekend early to celebrate at Dolly Parton’s Birthday Bash with birthday cake, karaoke and more. Ready for a...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Bham Now

How to celebrate the Year of the Rabbit: Lunar New Year 2023

Lunar New Year is just a few days away with 2023 being the Year of the Rabbit. Keep reading to learn more about what this celebrated tradition is all about and how Birmingham is recognizing it. What is Lunar New Year. “There are two calendars, Lunar and Gregorian. Lunar is...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Bham Now

Bobby Flay’s burger franchise considers Birmingham for new locations

Good news, foodies! According to the Birmingham Business Journal (BBJ), Bobby’s Burgers by Bobby Flay is looking to build a presence in the Birmingham area. Keep reading for everything we know. Bobby’s Burgers in Birmingham?. Bobby’s Burger’s, a burger franchise co-founded by celebrity Chef Bobbly Flay is targeting...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

What it will take to stop violent crime in Birmingham, from Crime Stoppers director

In 1976 police in Albuquerque, New Mexico had no leads and no information to help them catch the person responsible for a fatal gas station shooting. A detective working the case partnered with local television stations and set up an anonymous telephone line where people could leave tips. Local businesses pooled money to fund a cash reward for anyone who called with information about the killer.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Bham Now

34 New & Coming Soon Homes in Birmingham—Jan. 20-22

Are you looking for a new home in Birmingham? We’ve got 34 fresh, new and coming soon listings for you to check out this weekend – you’re sure to find the perfect home for you. Enjoy!. sq. ft. For more info, contact Mimi Nolen at 205-908-8767 or...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Bham Now

4 restaurants to enjoy a romantic Valentine’s Day dinner

It’s never too early to schedule your Valentine’s Day dinner. For those who want to impress their significant other with a romantic date this year, check out these delicious, mood-setting restaurants around Birmingham. 1. Pursell Farms. Pursell Farms is one of the most beautiful venues in the Greater...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Bham Now

6 spots to get a delicious king cake around The Magic City

Mardi on—the most festive Tuesday of the year is coming up soon, so it’s time to chow down NOLA style. Read on to find out where you can get a taste of Mardi Gras in The Magic City with these delicious king cakes. 1. Birmingham Breadworks. They’re baking...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

Several new stores open at Birmingham’s The Summit

Denim apparel retailer Buckle will open at Birmingham’s The Summit on Jan. 25. It’s one of several new tenants added to the shopping center, and the company’s eighth location in Alabama. Buckle already has one store at the Riverchase Galleria. The new 4,541-square-foot store is located next...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Shooting investigation underway in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Police Department is investigating a shooting they say happened Thursday evening. Police were called to the 900 block of 47th Place North after 8 p.m. When they arrived, they found a man at that location suffering a gunshot wound. Officials have not told us...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
birminghamtimes.com

Birmingham Housing Authority Submits $50 Million Federal Grant

The Housing Authority of the Birmingham District this week submitted its application to the United States Department of Housing and Urban Development for a $50 million Choice Neighborhoods Implementation grant. In an effort to revitalize one of Birmingham’s most historic neighborhoods, Smithfield, HABD submitted an application for a CNI grant...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

Joseph Goodman: Pain carries on long after young people die

There are no correct words when a young person dies. There are no right answers. There are no things or drugs or thoughts that will bring comfort or peace. Young people who die tragically do not die because it’s their time, or because it was God’s plan, or because it was meant to be. Jamea Harris of Birmingham was taken from this world by gun violence on Sunday morning in Tuscaloosa, and now her child will grow up without a mother, and Harris’ family will linger on, being chased always by grief.
TUSCALOOSA, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy