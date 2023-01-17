Read full article on original website
EPA Officially Took Over the Environmental Landfill Fire 15 Miles Northeast of Birmingham that Continues to SmokeZack LoveBirmingham, AL
Birmingham Water Works Has Been Notified About a Pipe Water Leak Repair for About 6 Months. Hoover Residents are WaitingZack LoveBirmingham, AL
“Most Haunted Hotels In Tennessee”- 4 Hotels You Dare Not To VisitLIFE_HACKSTennessee State
Unique local retail store opening in Alabama this weekendKristen WaltersGardendale, AL
Alabama witness attempting identification of spinning disc lightsRoger MarshAlabama State
Bham Now
7 amazing weekend events including live music + Birmingham Boat Show—Jan. 20-22
From can’t-miss performances to a community seed swap, Birmingham is bustling with excitement this weekend. Read on to learn which events to put on your calendar—January 20-22. Bite-sized news. Shows galore: Here are 11 concerts you won’t want to miss at the Alys Stephens Center this spring including...
Birmingham’s 16th Street Baptist Church one of 34 historic Black churches receiving preservation grants
NEW YORK (AP) — Administrators of a trust fund established to preserve historic Black churches in the United States on Friday revealed a list of houses of worship receiving $4 million in financial grants. The list of 35 grantees includes 16th Street Baptist Church Inc. in Birmingham, Alabama, where crucial civil rights organizing meetings were held during […]
Bham Now
The Junior League of Birmingham has been serving the community for 100 years [VIDEO]
The Junior League of Birmingham (JLB) recently celebrated 100 years of service in The Magic City. We attended their Centennial Gala and had the chance to hear from some amazing speakers and meet the incredible women that make up the Junior League. Missed it? Keep reading for an exclusive look at the centennial celebration.
Bham Now
Now the Weekend: Dolly celebrations, disco nights + more
Happy Thursday, Birmingham. From boat shows to birthday parties, here are four events you don’t want to miss this weekend. It’s the queen of country’s birthday! Start the weekend early to celebrate at Dolly Parton’s Birthday Bash with birthday cake, karaoke and more. Ready for a...
Bham Now
How to celebrate the Year of the Rabbit: Lunar New Year 2023
Lunar New Year is just a few days away with 2023 being the Year of the Rabbit. Keep reading to learn more about what this celebrated tradition is all about and how Birmingham is recognizing it. What is Lunar New Year. “There are two calendars, Lunar and Gregorian. Lunar is...
Bham Now
Bobby Flay’s burger franchise considers Birmingham for new locations
Good news, foodies! According to the Birmingham Business Journal (BBJ), Bobby’s Burgers by Bobby Flay is looking to build a presence in the Birmingham area. Keep reading for everything we know. Bobby’s Burgers in Birmingham?. Bobby’s Burger’s, a burger franchise co-founded by celebrity Chef Bobbly Flay is targeting...
Birmingham to celebrate Ramsay Rams championship win with parade downtown
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) – The City of Birmingham will host a parade for the Ramsay High School football team to celebrate their championship win. The Rams captured the 5A AHSAA Football Championship with a win last month over Charles Henderson High. The parade will begin at 11 a.m. Friday in front of Boutwell Auditorium. It will […]
What it will take to stop violent crime in Birmingham, from Crime Stoppers director
In 1976 police in Albuquerque, New Mexico had no leads and no information to help them catch the person responsible for a fatal gas station shooting. A detective working the case partnered with local television stations and set up an anonymous telephone line where people could leave tips. Local businesses pooled money to fund a cash reward for anyone who called with information about the killer.
Bham Now
34 New & Coming Soon Homes in Birmingham—Jan. 20-22
Are you looking for a new home in Birmingham? We’ve got 34 fresh, new and coming soon listings for you to check out this weekend – you’re sure to find the perfect home for you. Enjoy!. sq. ft. For more info, contact Mimi Nolen at 205-908-8767 or...
Bham Now
Alabama’s premier INDYCAR event has a new name—Children’s of Alabama Indy Grand Prix
Big news, Birmingham! Alabama’s premier INDYCAR event officially has a new name. Renamed by the event’s new title sponsor, Medical Properties Trust, say hello to the Children’s of Alabama Indy Grand Prix. Increasing awareness of a world-class hospital. Medical Properties Trust—a Birmingham-based real estate investment trust specializing...
Bham Now
4 restaurants to enjoy a romantic Valentine’s Day dinner
It’s never too early to schedule your Valentine’s Day dinner. For those who want to impress their significant other with a romantic date this year, check out these delicious, mood-setting restaurants around Birmingham. 1. Pursell Farms. Pursell Farms is one of the most beautiful venues in the Greater...
Bham Now
6 spots to get a delicious king cake around The Magic City
Mardi on—the most festive Tuesday of the year is coming up soon, so it’s time to chow down NOLA style. Read on to find out where you can get a taste of Mardi Gras in The Magic City with these delicious king cakes. 1. Birmingham Breadworks. They’re baking...
apr.org
"No Stone Unturned: Preserving Slave Cemeteries in Alabama." An APR news series
Part 1 — "The 40 unmarked graves" “I got all my equipment in the back of the Honda CRV. How’s that for efficiency and good engineering?” asked Len Strozier during a quiet morning in a wooded area on the Black Warrior River, north of Tuscaloosa. He's getting ready to go to work.
Funeral for ‘American Idol’ singer, Alabama native CJ Harris will be held Jan. 28
JASPER, Ala. (WIAT) — The funeral for CJ Harris, a singer who appeared on “American Idol” and grew up in Jasper, will be held later this month. Harris, who made it to the top 10 of the singing competition in 2014, died Sunday after reportedly having a heart attack in Alabama. He was 31 years […]
Family of Alabama singer CJ Harris raising money to cover funeral costs
As the family of "American Idol" contestant CJ Harris prepares to lay him to rest, they are warning people to not donate money to online accounts set up in his name.
Several new stores open at Birmingham’s The Summit
Denim apparel retailer Buckle will open at Birmingham’s The Summit on Jan. 25. It’s one of several new tenants added to the shopping center, and the company’s eighth location in Alabama. Buckle already has one store at the Riverchase Galleria. The new 4,541-square-foot store is located next...
wbrc.com
Shooting investigation underway in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Police Department is investigating a shooting they say happened Thursday evening. Police were called to the 900 block of 47th Place North after 8 p.m. When they arrived, they found a man at that location suffering a gunshot wound. Officials have not told us...
birminghamtimes.com
Birmingham Housing Authority Submits $50 Million Federal Grant
The Housing Authority of the Birmingham District this week submitted its application to the United States Department of Housing and Urban Development for a $50 million Choice Neighborhoods Implementation grant. In an effort to revitalize one of Birmingham’s most historic neighborhoods, Smithfield, HABD submitted an application for a CNI grant...
Joseph Goodman: Pain carries on long after young people die
There are no correct words when a young person dies. There are no right answers. There are no things or drugs or thoughts that will bring comfort or peace. Young people who die tragically do not die because it’s their time, or because it was God’s plan, or because it was meant to be. Jamea Harris of Birmingham was taken from this world by gun violence on Sunday morning in Tuscaloosa, and now her child will grow up without a mother, and Harris’ family will linger on, being chased always by grief.
CJ Harris, ‘American Idol’ contestant and Alabama native, dies at 31
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — CJ Harris, a Jasper native who hit the national stage as a contestant on “American Idol” in 2014, has died, TMZ reports. Harris, who made the top 6 and went on to continue performing after his time on the show, reportedly suffered a heart attack Sunday in Jasper and later died, […]
