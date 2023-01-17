ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

WAFB

Leaders make plans for permanent housing for homeless in BR

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Baton Rouge leaders and volunteers want to model off a permanent housing establishment that has shown success rates across the country. Picture this a village filled with about fifty 400-square-foot homes, providing all of the basic living necessities to live. “People need hope, people to...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Street renamed in honor of Lorri Burgess

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - East Washington Street in Baton Rouge has been changed to Lorri Burgess Avenue in honor of the city-parish’s first African American mayor pro tem. Dozens of folks gathered at the Leo Butler Community Center for the unveiling of the new name and a celebration of her life and accomplishments.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Annual La. Right to Life rally moves indoors due to rain

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Anti-abortion activists gathered in Baton Rouge on Saturday, Jan. 21, for the annual Louisiana Right to Life rally. However, rain moved the event inside St. Joseph Cathedral. This event coincides with the annual March for Life happening in Washington, DC. This is the first time...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Denham Springs Elem. launches Child ID Kit program

DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (WAFB) - Denham Springs Elementary School launched a Child ID Kit program on Thursday, Jan. 19. The program provides free and easy kits designed to help families to better identify their children and increase the chances of finding them after an abduction or runaway. Attorney General Jeff...
DENHAM SPRINGS, LA
WAFB

Lane closures expected along part of interstate through BR

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Drivers through Baton Rouge are being made aware of upcoming lane closures along one part of I-10. The intermittent closures will last between Monday, Jan. 23, and Friday, 27, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day. Louisiana transportation officials said the roadway at the...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Missing teen last seen in Ascension Parish could be in BR

ASCENSION PARISH (WAFB) - The Gonzales Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating a missing runaway teenager. Authorities say Nehemiah King,15, was last seen leaving his home on the morning of Jan. 5 around 6 a.m. He was wearing a black hoodie with “Take it Easy on Yourself” written in large white letters on the back, khaki-colored pants, and red and white Jordans.
GONZALES, LA
WAFB

2 students hospitalized due to fight at Baker Middle

BAKER, La. (WAFB) - A group of students at Baker Middle School, which currently houses students from Baker High, are in the hospital following a school fight. Police say the school was on lockdown after a fight involving four boys that left two injured. According to officials, two campus officers...
BAKER, LA
WAFB

Expect a soggy Saturday and a salvaged Sunday

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - We started the morning under a Flash Flood Warning in Baton Rouge, but the radar has quieted down a bit. The rain gear is a must if you’re going to be out and about today with a 90% chance of rain and a few isolated, non-severe storms. Rain may be heavy at times, but we’re not expecting anything strong to severe, nor is flooding anticipated.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

1 killed in double-shooting on Scenic Highway

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one person dead and another injured on the evening of Friday, Jan. 20. According to police, the shooting happened just after 6 p.m. on Scenic Highway near Harding Boulevard. The Baton Rouge Police Department...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

WAFB

