FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
LSU's Challenging 2023 Football ScheduleJameson StewardBaton Rouge, LA
Austin and Aaron Nola host "Strike Out ALS" charity event in Baton RougeTina HowellBaton Rouge, LA
Baton Rouge Lunch Specials: Spoke & HubM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
5 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Baton RougeTed RiversBaton Rouge, LA
What's Coming to the Former McDonald's Building on West Lee DriveM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
Related
Leaders make plans for permanent housing for homeless in BR
New mobile food trailer concept launched at some Livingston Parish schools
Metro Council approves items related to garbage pickup, ‘tiny homes,’ and hotel disturbances
Red Cross hosts ‘Sound the Alarm. Save a Life.’ event in Baton Rouge
Street renamed in honor of Lorri Burgess
LSU Panhellenic holds candlelight vigil for sophomore hit by vehicle
American Red Cross emphasizing fire safety, to install 1,000 alarms in Gardere
Annual La. Right to Life rally moves indoors due to rain
Denham Springs Elem. launches Child ID Kit program
Students out thousands of dollars after beauty school abruptly shuts down without any warning
Families impacted by violence in Baton Rouge challenging the community to take stand
Southern University to host MLK Unity Celebration in partnership with LSU, BRCC
Need for blood is high and supply low, get a free king cake when you donate
Lane closures expected along part of interstate through BR
Missing teen last seen in Ascension Parish could be in BR
Residents return home after unknown hazardous material prompted evacuation in St. Mary Parish
ExxonMobil’s PPG Project begins operations in Baton Rouge
2 students hospitalized due to fight at Baker Middle
Expect a soggy Saturday and a salvaged Sunday
1 killed in double-shooting on Scenic Highway
WAFB
The tradition of television in Baton Rouge began on April 19, 1953, when WAFB signed on the air as the second television station in Louisiana. Over the following decades, Channel 9 has created the number one news organization in south Louisiana, covering local, state, and regional news. Today, WAFB brings its viewers 25 hours of news programming each week. Presently, Louisiana's News Channel is the only network station in the market to air a complete rebroadcast of every locally produced newscast, plus a live weekend noon news product on our second cable station, Cable Channel 9. Our anchors, reporters, producers, and photographers have won numerous awards from the Associated Press and the Louisiana Association of Broadcasters. A number of investigative reports by WAFB 9 News on various topics have even resulted in changes in state law. While news and programming are our broadcast trademarks, WAFB is constantly being honored for its community service. Channel 9 donates over $1.25 million in public service air time each year. The list of station promotions to help local non-profit organizations is lengthy, with our St. Vincent de Paul Uniform Drive, Assess the Need, and the Volunteer! Baton Rouge Volunteer recognition program to name a few.https://www.wafb.com/
Comments / 0