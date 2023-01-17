Read full article on original website
Related
ktalnews.com
State of Texas: Budget plans leave billions of available funds on the table
AUSTIN (Nexstar) — Texas Governor Greg Abbott and Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick were sworn in Tuesday morning for their third terms in office, in a series of celebratory events throughout the day. In his inauguration speech, Abbott touted Texas’ pro-business stance and unveiled some plans for the state’s largest...
ktalnews.com
Caddo residents oppose zoning change proposal
The Caddo Alliance for Freedom spoke about their concerns about possible zoning changes to the Caddo Parish Commission. The Caddo Alliance for Freedom spoke about their concerns about possible zoning changes to the Caddo Parish Commission. Lisa Marie Celebration of Life Livestream. Lisa Marie Celebration of Life Livestream. State of...
ktalnews.com
Louisiana governor sends support to California during State of Emergency
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Members of the Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness (GOHSEP) are headed to California to support as they deal with heavy rain, flooding, and landslides. Gov. John Bel Edwards has prioritized helping other states deal with emergency conditions, just as others...
ktalnews.com
Nearly 200 snakes seized in Georgia, Florida illegal trafficking ring
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Nearly 200 snakes were seized and eight individuals were charged in Operation Viper, a multi-state venomous snake trafficking operation. Several of the snakes are listed in the top 10 deadliest in the world. The operation began in 2021 by the Georgia Department of Natural Resources...
ktalnews.com
Louisiana Department of Agriculture: inflation, lingering avian flu continues to keep egg prices high
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry Commissioner Strain says egg prices rose sharply over the holidays as demand increased. Since then, it has lowered slightly, but not by much. He says due to inflation, the cost of feed, fertilizer, diesel fuel needed for transporting products,...
ktalnews.com
Man pleads guilty after Louisiana authorities find meth in spare tire
NEW ORLEANS, La. (KLFY) – A man has pled guilty after authorities in Louisiana located meth in a spare tire. Quincy White, 41, of Mobile, Alabama, pled guilty on Jan. 10 to possession with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office Eastern District of Louisiana.
Comments / 0