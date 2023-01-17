Tom Brady's goodbye to football? Marcus Spears shares reaction to Brady's playoff performance in loss to Dallas

Daniel Jeremiah has produced his first look at the 2023 NFL Draft via NFL.com with some interesting notes throughout the first round. At the top, Jeremiah has the Chicago Bears holding onto the No. 1 overall pick. While some analysts have the Bears trading out of the pick, Jeremiah has Chicago staying put with a decision to make between Alabama’s Will Anderson Jr. and Georgia’s Jalen Carter.

GEORGIA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO