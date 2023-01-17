ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Tom Brady's goodbye to football? Marcus Spears shares reaction to Brady's playoff performance in loss to Dallas

By Paul Harvey
saturdaytradition.com
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KIRO 7 Seattle

Depleted Bills produce a dud in playoff loss to Bengals

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — (AP) — Adversity finally caught up to the Buffalo Bills, who were left depleted and defeated while closing an emotionally draining season two wins short of their Super Bowl aspirations. Unable to draw on the motivational inspiration of injured teammate Von Miller displaying the...
CINCINNATI, OH
OnlyHomers

Former Heavyweight Champion Dies

The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
saturdaytradition.com

Brett Maher, Dallas Cowboys kicker, has pregame meeting with Jerry Jones after struggling in warmups

Brett Maher had a quick pregame meeting with Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones prior to their playoff game vs. the 49ers on Sunday evening. Maher, a Nebraska alum, missed 4 extra point attempts in Dallas’ win over Tampa Bay last weekend. The Cowboys won handily, but the performance still drew questions this week as the Cowboys prepared for San Francisco.
DALLAS, TX
saturdaytradition.com

DraftKings Ohio Bonus: NFL Playoffs Continues with $200 Bonus Bets Offer

There are wall-to-wall NFL divisional round betting opportunities today and tomorrow, and the DraftKings Ohio bonus offer provides a great opportunity with $200 in bonus bets. This DraftKings Ohio bonus can be applied to any game this weekend. After you opt in, you place a $5 qualifying wager, and you get the $200 in bonus bets.
OHIO STATE
saturdaytradition.com

Jaguars elevate former Indiana, Iowa OL to active roster ahead of NFL playoff game vs. Chiefs

The Jacksonville Jaguars have made an addition to their active roster as they prepare to face the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium in an AFC Divisional Round game. Coy Cronk, a member of both the Indiana and Iowa football teams, was elevated from the practice squad on Friday. He is a 2nd-year player who signed with the Green Bay Packers as an undrafted free agent in 2021.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
saturdaytradition.com

Daniel Jeremiah drops NFL mock draft 1.0 for 2023 with 7 B1G stars included

Daniel Jeremiah has produced his first look at the 2023 NFL Draft via NFL.com with some interesting notes throughout the first round. At the top, Jeremiah has the Chicago Bears holding onto the No. 1 overall pick. While some analysts have the Bears trading out of the pick, Jeremiah has Chicago staying put with a decision to make between Alabama’s Will Anderson Jr. and Georgia’s Jalen Carter.
GEORGIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy