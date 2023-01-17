Tom Brady's goodbye to football? Marcus Spears shares reaction to Brady's playoff performance in loss to Dallas

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Texas Supreme Court ruling paves way for $30 billion dollar Dallas-to-Houston bullet trainJalyn SmootDallas, TX
Cracker Barrel Planning to Open a New Restaurant in Dallas AreaBryan DijkhuizenFort Worth, TX
151 CoffeeTrisha FayeRoanoke, TX
Fast-growing restaurant chain opens another new location in DallasKristen WaltersDallas, TX
2023 Best Chicken Hot Spots in DallasSteven DoyleDallas, TX
Related
Patrick Mahomes Reveals Ultimatum Chiefs Gave Him After Injury
The star quarterback missed the entire second quarter of Saturday’s win over the Jaguars after suffering an ankle injury.
Depleted Bills produce a dud in playoff loss to Bengals
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — (AP) — Adversity finally caught up to the Buffalo Bills, who were left depleted and defeated while closing an emotionally draining season two wins short of their Super Bowl aspirations. Unable to draw on the motivational inspiration of injured teammate Von Miller displaying the...
Former Heavyweight Champion Dies
The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
saturdaytradition.com
Bronny James reportedly has 3 top schools, but 'a dark horse is still possible'
Bronny James is one of the most watched recruits in the Class of 2023, mostly because his dad is LeBron James. The 6-foot-3 and 190-pound 4-star recruit, who is rated the No. 11 combo guard in this class according to the 247Sports Composite, is closing in on his college decision.
Bengals return to AFC championship with 27-10 rout of Bills
Cincinnati advances to consecutive AFC championship games for the first time in franchise history and will again travel to play the Kansas City Chiefs.
saturdaytradition.com
Chad Henne, Isiah Pacheco lead Kansas City Chiefs TD drive with Patrick Mahomes sidelined by injury
Chad Henne and Isiah Pacheco made sure the Kansas City Chiefs offense kept rolling with Patrick Mahomes watching from the sideline. Henne entered the game in the 2nd quarter after a visibly frustrated Patrick Mahomes was shown heading to the locker room to have his apparent ankle injury evaluated. With...
saturdaytradition.com
Cam Taylor-Britt, former Nebraska DB, seals Bengals win over Buffalo with late INT
It was over long before, but former Nebraska star Cam Taylor-Britt put the cherry on top of Cincinnati’s win over Buffalo Sunday evening, picking off Buffalo QB Josh Allen with 1 minute remaining. With the 27-10 win, the Bengals now move on to the AFC Championship game for the 2nd straight season.
saturdaytradition.com
Malachi Coleman, key Nebraska signee, shines with pair of receiving TDs during Polynesian Bowl appearance
Nebraska signee Malachi Coleman showed out in the Polynesian Bowl. The 4-star WR out of Lincoln East High School had 2 TDs in the game, including the 1st score for either team. Coleman’s 2nd TD came in the 3rd quarter and gave his team, Team Makai, a 17-13 lead.
saturdaytradition.com
Brett Maher, Dallas Cowboys kicker, has pregame meeting with Jerry Jones after struggling in warmups
Brett Maher had a quick pregame meeting with Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones prior to their playoff game vs. the 49ers on Sunday evening. Maher, a Nebraska alum, missed 4 extra point attempts in Dallas’ win over Tampa Bay last weekend. The Cowboys won handily, but the performance still drew questions this week as the Cowboys prepared for San Francisco.
saturdaytradition.com
DraftKings Ohio Bonus: NFL Playoffs Continues with $200 Bonus Bets Offer
There are wall-to-wall NFL divisional round betting opportunities today and tomorrow, and the DraftKings Ohio bonus offer provides a great opportunity with $200 in bonus bets. This DraftKings Ohio bonus can be applied to any game this weekend. After you opt in, you place a $5 qualifying wager, and you get the $200 in bonus bets.
saturdaytradition.com
Jaguars elevate former Indiana, Iowa OL to active roster ahead of NFL playoff game vs. Chiefs
The Jacksonville Jaguars have made an addition to their active roster as they prepare to face the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium in an AFC Divisional Round game. Coy Cronk, a member of both the Indiana and Iowa football teams, was elevated from the practice squad on Friday. He is a 2nd-year player who signed with the Green Bay Packers as an undrafted free agent in 2021.
saturdaytradition.com
Daniel Jeremiah drops NFL mock draft 1.0 for 2023 with 7 B1G stars included
Daniel Jeremiah has produced his first look at the 2023 NFL Draft via NFL.com with some interesting notes throughout the first round. At the top, Jeremiah has the Chicago Bears holding onto the No. 1 overall pick. While some analysts have the Bears trading out of the pick, Jeremiah has Chicago staying put with a decision to make between Alabama’s Will Anderson Jr. and Georgia’s Jalen Carter.
saturdaytradition.com
Warde Manuel releases statement on Jim Harbaugh's return, state of UM football moving forward
Warde Manuel has been thrust into the conversation recently as Jim Harbaugh went through another flirtation with the NFL this offseason. Now that Harbaugh is back for another year, Michigan’s AD addressed getting the coach back in Ann Arbor, along with some key players for 2023. “We are also...
Comments / 2