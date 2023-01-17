ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn football fans use facts to decimate fan’s Hugh Freeze libel

Auburn football fans were not having it from one of their own who claimed that Hugh Freeze was a sex offender on Twitter. Even with all of the unfavorable stories being shared about Freeze’s past at Liberty and (particularly) Briarcrest Christian High School in Memphis, that legal term is not one that can be used as a label for Freeze.
AUBURN, AL
AL.com

Auburn Buc-ee’s, Alabama’s fourth location, is opening soon

Buc-ee’s is planning to open its Auburn location in April. That’s according to the Opelika-Auburn News, citing the chain’s public relations firm. It’s the Texas-based convenience store chain’s fourth location in Alabama, following Athens, which opened in November, Leeds and Loxley. Several jobs are currently...
AUBURN, AL
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Pizza Places in Alabama

If you live in Alabama and you love eating pizza from time to time, here is a list of four amazing pizza places that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so definitely pay them a visit if you haven't already.
ALABAMA STATE
thebamabuzz.com

5 fun things to try in Auburn-Opelika—Food Truck Fridays, wine nights + more

If you’re like me, you’re probably ready to get out of the winter funk and start doing things again. Great news—there’s already lots of cool events happening around Auburn-Opelika that will pull you out of those winter blues. Here are 5 fun events in Auburn and Opelika that you can make part of your weekly schedule!
OPELIKA, AL
wbrc.com

DHR replacing SNAP benefits for qualifying victims of Jan 12 storms

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WBRC) - DHR is extending replacement SNAP benefits to families in six counties who lost food as a result storms and tornadoes on January 12. Families in Autauga, Chambers, Coosa, Dallas, Elmore and Tallapoosa who lost food purchased with previous SNAP benefits can request replacement benefits to re-buy the food.
AUTAUGA COUNTY, AL
WTVM

Hardaway High School student surprised with $40K scholarship

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Imagine winning money for college, just because you did what most seniors do - look up schools and financial aid information online. Winning money for school for just looking up information for college. “It feels like winning a car on a game show,” said E’lyssia Brown....
COLUMBUS, GA
wvtm13.com

Deadly Alabama tornado on ground for over 80 miles

We have learned more about the deadly and destructive long track tornado that killed seven and injured over a dozen others in Autauga County on January 12th. The tornado was rated an EF-3 by the National Weather Service. Peak winds were estimated to have reached 150 mph based on the damage seen and integrity of structures affected. The maximum width of the tornado has been estimated to be 1500 yards. That is fifteen football fields wide!
AUTAUGA COUNTY, AL
opelikaobserver.com

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

HARDWOOD, LLC, Plaintiff v. Case No.: CV-2022-900402.00. A tract or parcel of land designated as: Lot 9, Lower Acres Estates Subdivision, being. More particularly described as follows, to wit: Commence at the Southwest corner of Section 8, Township 17 North, Range 27 East, in Lee County, Alabama; thence run North 88 degrees 50 minutes 49 seconds East, 485.92 feet; thence.
LEE COUNTY, AL
WTVM

Multiple lanes block following wreck on I-185 southbound

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - An afternoon wreck currently has multiple lanes blocked on I-185 going southbound in Columbus. According to the Georgia Department of Transportation, the accident occurred past the Macon Road exit going south toward Fort Benning at approximately 2:30 p.m. No injuries have been reported at this time.
COLUMBUS, GA
AL.com

Auburn auto supplier to lay off 224 employees

An Auburn wheel manufacturer has announced it is laying off 224 employees. According to the Alabama Department of Commerce’s WARN List, Wheel Pros began laying off the employees earlier this month, and will continue through March 7. The company has not commented on the move. Colorado-based Wheel Pros acquired...
AUBURN, AL
Opelika-Auburn News

Two Auburn automotive companies to invest a combined $32 million into local facilities

Two automotive adjacent factories in Auburn announced plans for expansion earlier this week. Rausch & Pausch LP, known as RAPA, is investing $25.26 million into its 2450 Paul Parks Lane location, and Schmidt Automotive will invest $7.7 million into its 2471 Innovation Drive location. Both plants are in Auburn Technology Park West and are expected to bring a combined 98 new jobs to the area.
AUBURN, AL
elmoreautauganews.com

DHR Offering SNAP Replacement Benefits to Six Counties Following Jan. 12 Storms, Tornadoes

MONTGOMERY, Ala. – The Alabama Department of Human Resources (DHR) is replacing SNAP benefits for program participants in six counties who experienced storm-related food losses on Jan. 12. Eligible SNAP recipients in Autauga, Chambers, Coosa, Dallas, Elmore and Tallapoosa counties can request replacement benefits by visiting their local DHR...
AUTAUGA COUNTY, AL
AL.com

Auburn woman dies after vehicle strikes deer, tree

Alabama State Troopers say an Auburn woman died Wednesday afternoon after her vehicle struck a deer. Sgt. Jeremy J. Burkett of the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said the incident happened at about 5:28 p.m. on Alabama 120, near the 1 mile marker, about one mile east of Reeltown in Tallapoosa County.
