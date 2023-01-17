ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deland, FL

stetson.edu

Stetson University In The News, Jan 13-19, 2023

“MLK Day 2023: Where are we now?” and “Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day Historic March Through Downtown DeLand” and in the Jan. 18 story, “PHOTOS: Celebrating MLK’s legacy.”. The Daytona Times cited Stetson in the Jan. 12 post, “A weekend of observances to honor...
palmcoastobserver.com

New chiropractor joins Coastal Integrative Healthcare Palm Coast

Dr. Aspen Coggins, a chiropractor, has joined Coastal Integrative Healthcare's Palm Coast office. Coggins has been practicing in Florida since 2020, according to a news release from Coastal Integrative Healthcare. She moved to Florida from Georgia in 2017 to pursue her chiropractic career, and earned her doctorate of chiropractic degree...
floridapolitics.com

Ghosted: Double life of UCF professor unravels

She often traveled to California, leaving Florida behind, and developing a bad reputation at UCF. Pamela Douglas led a double life for nearly six years. The UCF assistant professor secretly held a second full-time career at UCLA on the opposite coast while she worked in Orlando, according to a school report released to Florida Politics this month in a public records request.
ormondbeachobserver.com

SMA Healthcare announces two promotions

SMA Healthcare recently announced two new promotions: Jennifer Stephenson was named senior vice president of Volusia County services and Jessica Nelson was named vice president of quality assurance. “Jennifer and Jessica have been integral in the success of SMA Healthcare, and I look forward to seeing how they excel in...
WCJB

Ocala elementary school sends out permission slip to learn Black National Anthem

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Some Marion County parents are outraged after getting a permission slip that would allow their child to learn the Black National Anthem in music class. According to Marion County School Board member, Eric Cummings, students have been learning and singing the Black National Anthem for years, but it wasn’t until this year that they need a signed permission slip.
stetson.edu

Clearwater Aquarium’s Buddy Powell to Talk “Manatees & Mermaids”

A majestic sight in Florida’s rivers and coastal waters, manatees are as beloved as they are emblematic of the Sunshine State. Yet the large aquatic mammals – whose paddle-shaped tails and graceful swimming may have inspired the myth of mermaids – might be more threatened than ever in Florida and other places they dwell.
WESH

﻿Flagler Schools considers arming school employees

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — The Flagler County school district is considering a school guardian program to supplement sheriff's office school resource officers. They are looking at two models, one of which uses armed school district employees to help keep students safe. “We would like to survey our faculty and...
fox35orlando.com

'Roboland' theme park set to open in Orlando, Florida on Friday

ORLANDO, Fla. - A new theme park called Roboland will open in Orlando on Friday. The City Beautiful is now the home base for the attraction that "combines robotics with cutting-edge technology to create an immersive experience that can be enjoyed together with friends and family," officials said in a news release Thursday.
Ocala Gazette

Building on Ocala’s past for a better tomorrow

In Ocala’s historic district, you’ll find a majestic, 6,000-plus-square-foot home, originally built in 1908. Once dilapidated, the stately home has come to life again with the pitter-patter of little feet scuttling across a bamboo-finished hardwood floor. Echoes of laughter bounce off towering walls painted white, highlighted by tall...
wmfe.org

Good Samaritan Society's Kissimmee Village now up for sale

The company that runs the Good Samaritan Society's Kissimmee Village has announced plans to sell the senior community, along with other properties in Florida and 14 other states. There's no buyer yet for the Osceola County property, and the time frame is uncertain. The senior community of apartments, mobile homes...
villages-news.com

American Kestrel With Breakfast To Go At Hogeye Pathway

This American Kestrel snagged some breakfast to go at Hogeye Pathway in The Villages. Thanks to Sam Boatman for sharing!. Share your local photos with us at https://villages-news.com/contact-us!

