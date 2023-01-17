Read full article on original website
stetson.edu
Stetson University In The News, Jan 13-19, 2023
“MLK Day 2023: Where are we now?” and “Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day Historic March Through Downtown DeLand” and in the Jan. 18 story, “PHOTOS: Celebrating MLK’s legacy.”. The Daytona Times cited Stetson in the Jan. 12 post, “A weekend of observances to honor...
palmcoastobserver.com
New chiropractor joins Coastal Integrative Healthcare Palm Coast
Dr. Aspen Coggins, a chiropractor, has joined Coastal Integrative Healthcare's Palm Coast office. Coggins has been practicing in Florida since 2020, according to a news release from Coastal Integrative Healthcare. She moved to Florida from Georgia in 2017 to pursue her chiropractic career, and earned her doctorate of chiropractic degree...
floridapolitics.com
Ghosted: Double life of UCF professor unravels
She often traveled to California, leaving Florida behind, and developing a bad reputation at UCF. Pamela Douglas led a double life for nearly six years. The UCF assistant professor secretly held a second full-time career at UCLA on the opposite coast while she worked in Orlando, according to a school report released to Florida Politics this month in a public records request.
ormondbeachobserver.com
SMA Healthcare announces two promotions
SMA Healthcare recently announced two new promotions: Jennifer Stephenson was named senior vice president of Volusia County services and Jessica Nelson was named vice president of quality assurance. “Jennifer and Jessica have been integral in the success of SMA Healthcare, and I look forward to seeing how they excel in...
Tonight: Volusia County school fair helps inform families and students
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Volusia County families who live on the east side can receive more information about the education options available for their children. A school choice fair will be held at the Lemerand Student Center at Daytona State College. Families who attend the fair will receive priority...
WCJB
Ocala elementary school sends out permission slip to learn Black National Anthem
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Some Marion County parents are outraged after getting a permission slip that would allow their child to learn the Black National Anthem in music class. According to Marion County School Board member, Eric Cummings, students have been learning and singing the Black National Anthem for years, but it wasn’t until this year that they need a signed permission slip.
stetson.edu
Clearwater Aquarium’s Buddy Powell to Talk “Manatees & Mermaids”
A majestic sight in Florida’s rivers and coastal waters, manatees are as beloved as they are emblematic of the Sunshine State. Yet the large aquatic mammals – whose paddle-shaped tails and graceful swimming may have inspired the myth of mermaids – might be more threatened than ever in Florida and other places they dwell.
WESH
Flagler Schools considers arming school employees
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — The Flagler County school district is considering a school guardian program to supplement sheriff's office school resource officers. They are looking at two models, one of which uses armed school district employees to help keep students safe. “We would like to survey our faculty and...
floridainsider.com
State attorney from Central Florida creates new task force focused on animal cruelty
Animal cruelty – Dog chained to pole — Courtesy: Shutterstock — DreamHack. With the help of a brand-new task force covering three Central Florida counties, a state attorney is bringing justice to the victims of animal abuse. The zeal of Assistant State Attorney Jamie McManus, according to...
Flagler County receives $17 million to help fix coastal erosion
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Department of Environmental Protection gave Flagler County funding to address coastal erosion. Flagler County will receive $17 million as part of the 2022 Special Session Funding. Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Wednesday that he would award $100 million to help restore Florida’s coasts.
daytonatimes.com
A lack of affordable housing in Daytona Beach and Volusia County
Since the pandemic this past three years and the two major hurricanes in Daytona Beach, citizens have experienced a series of major crises. The mentally ill and homeless population here has doubled. I am a homeowner of houses in Daytona Beach in zones 5 and 6. We have a form...
fox35orlando.com
'Roboland' theme park set to open in Orlando, Florida on Friday
ORLANDO, Fla. - A new theme park called Roboland will open in Orlando on Friday. The City Beautiful is now the home base for the attraction that "combines robotics with cutting-edge technology to create an immersive experience that can be enjoyed together with friends and family," officials said in a news release Thursday.
A new Buc-ee’s could possibly open in central Florida
OCALA, Fla. — A popular gas station chain may be planning a new location in Central Florida. Buc-ee’s is known for its selection of snacks, clean bathrooms and over 100 gas pumps. The company that owns Buc-ee’s recently applied to bring another site to Ocala, east of Interstate...
fox35orlando.com
Florida K-9 Jax gets final radio sign-off as he retires after 8 years of service
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. - The Flagler County Sheriff's Office has some big paws to fill. K-9 Jax received a touching sendoff into retirement this week after nearly eight years of service. Video posted by the sheriff's office showed the final radio sign-off for Jax, recounting his achievements during his successful...
Building on Ocala’s past for a better tomorrow
In Ocala’s historic district, you’ll find a majestic, 6,000-plus-square-foot home, originally built in 1908. Once dilapidated, the stately home has come to life again with the pitter-patter of little feet scuttling across a bamboo-finished hardwood floor. Echoes of laughter bounce off towering walls painted white, highlighted by tall...
wlrn.org
New land deals is a step closer toward realizing Florida's envisioned wildlife corridor
Gov. Ron DeSantis and the Florida Cabinet on Tuesday approved $17.8 million in land-conservation deals that include protecting two properties that are part of an envisioned wildlife corridor stretching from the Keys to the Panhandle. With support growing for the corridor, which is expected to cost billions of dollars and...
Where Can You Find the Best Pizza in Lake County, Florida?
This question still has me stumped - where can you find the best pizza in Lake County, Florida? I'm even willing to drive a bit if that's what it takes. I've tried many places and most have been disappointing. Can you share your favorite pizza places in or around Lake County? Here are some of the best spots I've discovered:
10NEWS
Record number of manatees flock to Blue Spring State Park amid Florida cold snap
ORANGE CITY, Fla. — It's not unusual for manatees to search for warmer waters when Florida gets cold. But it isn't every day that you see 729 of them in one state park. Blue Spring State Park in Volusia County counted a record number of manatees on Jan. 17, during the state's recent cold snap.
wmfe.org
Good Samaritan Society's Kissimmee Village now up for sale
The company that runs the Good Samaritan Society's Kissimmee Village has announced plans to sell the senior community, along with other properties in Florida and 14 other states. There's no buyer yet for the Osceola County property, and the time frame is uncertain. The senior community of apartments, mobile homes...
villages-news.com
American Kestrel With Breakfast To Go At Hogeye Pathway
This American Kestrel snagged some breakfast to go at Hogeye Pathway in The Villages. Thanks to Sam Boatman for sharing!. Share your local photos with us at https://villages-news.com/contact-us!
