Train stops feet from woman stuck on tracks in Girard

GIRARD, Ohio (WKBN) – Police were called to the railroad tracks in Girard after a train activated its emergency brakes to avoid hitting a Honda CRV that was stuck on the tracks.

The train’s conductor saw the vehicle with its light off on the tracks, and was able to activate the brakes in time to stop just feet away from the car’s bumper.

Around 8:45 p.m. Monday, officers were sent to the tracks near the 700 block of Dot St. near the former Ohio Leatherworks site.

Inside the vehicle, officers found an 80-year-old woman who appeared confused and unaware that there was a train directly in front of her. Police said the woman, who is from Dover, Ohio, did not know how she got to the location.

“If [the conductor] wouldn’t have seen her, who knows where the car would have ended up, what her wellbeing would have been after that point,” said Girard fire Chief Jim Petruzzi.

Police body camera footage captured the conversation between officers and the woman:

Woman : “I [was] just out driving around and got lost and…”

Officer : “How did you end up on the railroad tracks?”

Woman : “I did?”

Officer : “You’re on the tracks, ma’am, that’s a train. Look in front of you — that’s a train.”

Woman : “Is it coming toward me?”

Officer : “Well, it’s stopped right now, ma’am.

Woman : “Oh, thank you, God.”

Officials say it’s a mystery how the woman got to the tracks, as the area is difficult to get to and required the fire department to use its all-terrain vehicle.

Police said the woman had several missed calls on a phone in her front driver’s seat. Officers contacted the caller, the woman’s nephew, who lives out of state.

Tom Riddle, the nephew, said he’s appreciative of the crew that was able to get the train to stop and of police Sgt. Josh Merrill.

“He was such a fantastic public servant. He went far above and beyond to keep me advised of what was going on and to take care of my aunt,” Riddle said.

Crews took the woman to the hospital for an evaluation. Police said her car had extensive damage to it, and it was towed from the scene.

Courtesy: Girard Fire Department

